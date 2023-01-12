The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on Thursday announced a $150,000 award to a Cambria County project through its Growing Greener Plus Program.
The Western Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation received the award for “fiscal management for repair of Growing Greener-type projects,” according to a DEP press release.
It was part of a total of $3,789,841 in Growing Greener Plus funding awarded on Thursday to 22 projects in southwestern Pennsylvania that are designed to protect waterways and watersheds, reclaim abandoned mine sites and plug abandoned oil and gas wells.
