Dear Dr. Roach: Since I suffer from age-associated cognitive impairment, I read with interest an advertisement that claims that this condition may be caused by fish oil, which I have been taking regularly for many years. That ad says that “a highly-acclaimed MD” states that today’s low-grade supermarket fish oil is causing the surge in America’s memory crisis. It claims that the brain needs DHA, but over the years, the DHA content in fish oil has plummeted and is being replaced with ALA.
This is being attributed to fish oil being produced by farmed, instead of wild, fish and that their formula will restore brain function. I’m desperate to try anything, but don’t want to substitute snake oil for fish oil. Is there any truth to that claim, or is this merely advertising fluff? – W.P.
Answer: It seems a bit of a stretch to say that dementia is being caused by fish oil supplements. The data on fish oil and prevention and treatment of dementia consists of two types of studies: observational studies and interventional studies.
Some of the first, observational, have shown that people who eat more fish or take in fish oil by supplements have a lower rate of developing dementia. However, not all studies have shown this association; others suggested that only people with a genetic predisposition will benefit from fish oil.
Interventional studies, where one group is given fish oil and another is given a placebo, generally provide stronger evidence for benefit. Unfortunately, five studies that looked at this possibility were unable to find a benefit from taking fish oil to reduce the risk of dementia. This may be due to the trials being relatively small (although one followed more than 4,000 people for five years), because the effect is too small to find or possibly because they used the wrong type of fish oil. It is possible that a different fish oil preparation would have been effective.
I don’t recommend fish oil supplements for prevention or treatment of cognitive impairment or dementia.
Dear Dr. Roach: In one of your recent columns you mentioned that some of your patients found success taking ibuprofen for prostate symptoms. Could you expound on this please? I have not been able to find anything on the web to support this. The prescription meds for prostate have negative side effects, so something simple and over-the-counter like Advil would be great if there is evidence to support it. – P.C.
Answer: Several studies have indeed shown that ibuprofen – along with other anti-inflammatories, such as celecoxib (Celebrex) – reduces urinary symptoms in men with enlarged prostates, such as the number of times needed to get up during the night, as well as flow rates. The side effect profile of low-dose ibuprofen at nighttime is pretty good, although any medicine can cause side effects, such as stomach upset.
My clinical experience is that ibuprofen is helpful for most but not all men, but that it isn’t as effective as commonly prescribed medicines such as tamsulosin (Flomax), which also may have side effects.
