The following have been named to the fall semester dean’s list:

Slippery Rock University

Cambria County

Carrolltown: Kirsten Weakland.

Colver: Scott Krumenacker.

Dysart: Lindsey Drass.

Ebensburg: Evan Brown, Morgan Chappell, Daniel Hudak, Malia Kutchman, Vincenzo Micco and Brooke Tomacruz.

Flinton: John Kitko.

Gallitzin: Lucas Dorsch.

Hastings: Cassidy Patterson.

Johnstown: McKinley Colgan, Elaine Grosik, Zane Hoover, Julia Horwath, Lauren Kerr, Kayle Lewis, Reilly Malcolm, Carly Mihalaki, Shannen Mullen, Eddy Niessner, Noelle Paratore, Bayley Pattison, Nathan Rozsi, Ian Seth-Little and Sarah Sorchilla.

Mineral Point: Marian Grata and Clara Myers.

Nanty Glo: Cheyenne Mitchell.

Patton: Lexie Mento, Katelyn Rupert and Madison Uhrin.

Portage: Isabella Bartoletti, Gavin Gouse, Hannah McCabe and Tanner Trusik.

Salix: Abigail Josephson.

Sidman: Austin Bosley, Corrine Hill and Regina Rios.

South Fork: Karlie Ondrejik and Michael Vasbinder.

Vintondale: Ashton Goodlin.

Indiana County

Homer City: Matthew Lewis, Sophia Naugle and Ashley Penrose.

Somerset County

Berlin: Raylynn Miller.

Boswell: Mackenzie Delosh.

Davidsville: Gillian Berloffe.

Hollsopple: Bradley Gearhart and Trinity Romesberg.

Hooversville: Keith Berkebile, Natalie Kimmel and Taya Kimmel.

Meyersdale: Devin Kretchman, Emily Rosenberger and Gage Smith.

Somerset: Cody Blanish, Taylor Fike, Sara Lauer, Preston Marteeny and Haley Stickle.

Stoystown: Elisha Satkovich.

Windber: Caden Dusack, Aiden Gray, Nathan Grohal, Gabrielle Klingenberg, Riley Page, Dalton Rummel and Samantha Toki.

Westmoreland County

Ligonier: Myrna Breegle, Aiden Eury, Micheline Jablunovsky, Mia Lynn, Haylee Oates and Isabella Vargulish.

New Florence: Riley Payne.

Lebanon Valley College

Johnstown: Cole Bradley, Alaina Gawel and Hailey Pavlik.

Somerset: Alivia Fritz.

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Johnstown: Elijah Ellsworth.

Kutztown University

Cresson: Sydney Adrian Gibbons.

