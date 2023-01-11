The following have been named to the fall semester dean’s list:
Slippery Rock University
Cambria County
Carrolltown: Kirsten Weakland.
Colver: Scott Krumenacker.
Dysart: Lindsey Drass.
Ebensburg: Evan Brown, Morgan Chappell, Daniel Hudak, Malia Kutchman, Vincenzo Micco and Brooke Tomacruz.
Flinton: John Kitko.
Gallitzin: Lucas Dorsch.
Hastings: Cassidy Patterson.
Johnstown: McKinley Colgan, Elaine Grosik, Zane Hoover, Julia Horwath, Lauren Kerr, Kayle Lewis, Reilly Malcolm, Carly Mihalaki, Shannen Mullen, Eddy Niessner, Noelle Paratore, Bayley Pattison, Nathan Rozsi, Ian Seth-Little and Sarah Sorchilla.
Mineral Point: Marian Grata and Clara Myers.
Nanty Glo: Cheyenne Mitchell.
Patton: Lexie Mento, Katelyn Rupert and Madison Uhrin.
Portage: Isabella Bartoletti, Gavin Gouse, Hannah McCabe and Tanner Trusik.
Salix: Abigail Josephson.
Sidman: Austin Bosley, Corrine Hill and Regina Rios.
South Fork: Karlie Ondrejik and Michael Vasbinder.
Vintondale: Ashton Goodlin.
Indiana County
Homer City: Matthew Lewis, Sophia Naugle and Ashley Penrose.
Somerset County
Berlin: Raylynn Miller.
Boswell: Mackenzie Delosh.
Davidsville: Gillian Berloffe.
Hollsopple: Bradley Gearhart and Trinity Romesberg.
Hooversville: Keith Berkebile, Natalie Kimmel and Taya Kimmel.
Meyersdale: Devin Kretchman, Emily Rosenberger and Gage Smith.
Somerset: Cody Blanish, Taylor Fike, Sara Lauer, Preston Marteeny and Haley Stickle.
Stoystown: Elisha Satkovich.
Windber: Caden Dusack, Aiden Gray, Nathan Grohal, Gabrielle Klingenberg, Riley Page, Dalton Rummel and Samantha Toki.
Westmoreland County
Ligonier: Myrna Breegle, Aiden Eury, Micheline Jablunovsky, Mia Lynn, Haylee Oates and Isabella Vargulish.
New Florence: Riley Payne.
Lebanon Valley College
Johnstown: Cole Bradley, Alaina Gawel and Hailey Pavlik.
Somerset: Alivia Fritz.
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Johnstown: Elijah Ellsworth.
Kutztown University
Cresson: Sydney Adrian Gibbons.
