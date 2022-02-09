The following were named to the fall semester dean’s lists:

Clarion University of Pennsylvania

Carrolltown: Abigail Baker.

Ebensburg: Amanda Venesky.

Johnstown: Emily DeMartino, Alianne Hernan and Stephen Vivis Jr.

Nanty Glo: Kira Gongloff.

Northern Cambria: Regan Sheredy.

Sidman: Abigail Swanson.

Summerhill: Shelby Hostetler.

Windber: Mara Chappie and Victoria Stasiak.

Champlain College

Johnstown: Rory Beebout.

Hartwick College

Colver: Jocelyn M. Wisor.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you