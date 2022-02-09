The following were named to the fall semester dean’s lists:
Clarion University of Pennsylvania
Carrolltown: Abigail Baker.
Ebensburg: Amanda Venesky.
Johnstown: Emily DeMartino, Alianne Hernan and Stephen Vivis Jr.
Nanty Glo: Kira Gongloff.
Northern Cambria: Regan Sheredy.
Sidman: Abigail Swanson.
Summerhill: Shelby Hostetler.
Windber: Mara Chappie and Victoria Stasiak.
Champlain College
Johnstown: Rory Beebout.
Hartwick College
Colver: Jocelyn M. Wisor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.