As a marketer, as a storyteller, as a leader, communicator and business person, I’ve used anecdotes and analogies throughout my career.
When doing so, it helps to tell stories that are memorable and make an emotional impact.
I tend to use pop culture, movies, songs, sports teams and phrases – again and again – to make those points.
The goal is to make the story and the storyteller more relatable. It engages the audience, whether I’m in a meeting, addressing a gathering of industry leaders or helping a client solve a problem.
One area that I frequently discuss is basketball. As a former player and coach, as well as the father of three basketball-playing sons, I know the sport applies to leadership, communication and storytelling.
For instance, Ian Thomsen’s book, “The Soul of Basketball,” is an interesting read that isn’t just about basketball.
It focuses on the NBA from 2010 through 2015 – a time when multiple stars on and off the court were driving multiple storylines throughout the league and throughout the world.
This book starts off with Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals, but it goes back quickly to talk about the 1990s and how Michael Jordan’s leadership style and numerous successes on and off the court ultimately changed the mindset of star players who followed him, such as Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. This eventually, the book says, changed the mindset of superstar LeBron James and all the other generations of NBA players that have come since.
What changed?
Jordan was the first NBA star who led the league in scoring and played on the Chicago Bulls team that also won the NBA championship. Not once or twice, but six times, he was the NBA champion and won the NBA Finals MVP in each of those years with the Bulls. He also was the NBA’s leading scorer.
That was a shift from the famous era of the first two great franchises that still remain the most successful teams in the history of basketball – the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Both of those franchises were known for their team concept, particularly the Boston Celtics, with Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, John Havlicek and so many other stars. Red Auerbach, their famous coach and general manager, said that no leading scorer was going to win the NBA championship. The Celtics lived up to that statement. They never had a leading scorer on any of their 17 NBA championship teams.
The Los Angeles Lakers have also won 17, and they’ve had the leading scorer here and there, but the point is that in the history of the NBA, prior to Jordan, it was rare for that person who was a big-time scorer to also be able to carry that team to the championship.
That changed. The book notes as much and then jumps to the early 2000s when O’Neal and Bryant had teamed up. Shaq was the more dominant one and Kobe was the young up-and-comer, and they won three NBA titles with the Lakers.
Fast forward in the book to 2010, and we have Game 7 of the NBA Finals between those two teams, the Lakers and Celtics.
In 2008, the Celtics had won the NBA title for the first time in a while with Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, Rajon Rondo and their coach, Doc Rivers. In 2009, the Lakers won with Kobe leading the team without Shaq, and now here we were in 2010, these two teams battling in Game 7.
Why does this matter to leadership, communication and storytelling? What does it have to do with marketing and the business world?
It matters because that particular chapter breaks down how Kobe’s approach to that point had often been where he wasn’t able to pull the team in as much. In that decisive Game 7, he was shooting a lot, but he was able to get others involved, and they ended up winning that title. The book quickly shifts and moves on and talks about all the personalities of that period – Kobe, LeBron, Dirk Nowitzki, Tim Duncan, Dwyane Wade, those Celtics that I mentioned – but it also highlights owner Mark Cuban’s rise in influence in the NBA.
Many people know him primarily from the television show “Shark Tank.” He’s a western Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh guy – Mount Lebanon High School. Cuban scraped and clawed, and then ended up hitting the jackpot, selling a company for $5.7 billion, and then buying the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.
The book details how Cuban altered what owners in the league were like because he was more involved. He was more informal. He would sit in the stands.
He was pushing to really give the players as many amenities to help them improve their game.
But Cuban also has a leadership style and he had a vision, which is really important because I talk a lot about understanding what the customers really want and understanding why your customers buy.
Cuban has a great quote in the book where he says, “We had to figure out what we were selling. Many people thought we were selling basketball. We were selling fun.”
That fundamental understanding and making that the core mission of his team and having others in the league also do that – focusing on fun – changes the perspective of any sports team.
You’re not about baseball, football, basketball, hockey, whatever the sport. You’re about entertaining that audience. That’s what happens when you’re at the professional level.
Thomsen’s book was published in 2018, and I recently reread it as the NBA playoffs rolled along.
It’s about basketball, and so much more.
The stories and lessons in the book can be applied to the business world as much as on the basketball court. It’s about leadership and life.
Author and marketing trailblazer Dave Mastovich has helped companies transform their messaging and improve their marketing ROI for decades. He’s founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the No BS Marketing podcast and author of the book “Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling.” His blog, Light Reading, has been featured in over 50 media outlets with readership of more than 1 million.
