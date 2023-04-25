JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Johnstown man wounded Sunday in a Moxham neighborhood shooting has been released from a local hospital, Cambria County’s district attorney said.
Johnstown police were pursuing leads in the criminal investigation Monday afternoon, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.
Information about the extent of the man’s injuries was not available Monday.
A day earlier, Johnstown police said the man was shot sometime around 6:45 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Coleman Avenue and Bond Street.
He was transported to Memorial Medical Center from the scene in a private vehicle, Johnstown police said at the time.
Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call the Cambria County non-emergency number at 814-472-2100.
