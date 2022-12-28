Laura Taylor Kinnel of Newtown, Bucks County, teaches math and is the director of studies at a Friends boarding school near Philadelphia. She has been solving crosswords since childhood but just started constructing them a little over a year ago. A cousin who solved a 2018 Christmas puzzle of Laura’s encouraged her to make more. She was pleasantly surprised to discover all the help available online to new puzzle makers. This is her second Times crossword, both Sundays. – W.S.

ACROSS

1 Boasts

6 Longtime anthropomorphic aardvark on PBS

12 Australia’s national women’s basketball team

17 Sounds “everywhere,” in a children’s song

18 Gloomy

19 Soup server

20 Add insult to injury

22 “Whenever I want you, all I have to do” is this, in an Everly Brothers hit

23 Farming prefix

24 “Gracias a ____”

25 Jam producer

27 Jack Frost’s bite

29 Bits of terre in la mer

30 Churns

32 Author Harper

33 He loved Lucy

34 Dry

35 Tea type

36 “A Life for the ____” (Mikhail Glinka opera)

38 1940s vice president who went on to become president

39 “In Praise of Folly” writer

41 How to take glib promises

44 Dog/dog separator

45 Subject of many a negotiation

46 Days ____

47 Jeanne d’Arc, e.g.: Abbr.

48 Enlivens

52 Big feller?

53 Fails to be

54 City on the Brazos River

55 Propeller blades?

57 ____ Crunch

59 Gobs

64 Item often numbered from 3 to 9

65 Boardwalk buy

68 Gush

69 Time magazine’s Person of the Century runner-up, 1999

71 Strain

72 ____ Westover, author of the 2018 best-selling memoir “Educated”

73 Big name in theaters

74 Till compartment

76 “Silent Spring” subject, for short

78 Nothingburger

80 Descartes’s conclusion

83 Energy

84 Least interesting

86 It gets the ball rolling

87 2002 Winter Olympics locale

90 Looks through

94 Abdominal-pain producer

95 Way of securing payment

96 Fizzy drinks

98 Knitting stitch

99 “Holy ____!”

100 Word after bargain or overhead

101 Emulated a kitten

102 ____ expense (free)

103 Org. with the slogan “Every child. One voice.”

104 Brand with the slogan “The Art of Childhood”

107 What flies usually become

109 Wimp

110 It’s held by a winner

112 You, according to Jesus in Matthew 5:13

115 Follow

116 Reflexive pronoun

117 Fishes

118 Moved like Jagr?

119 Shaded growths

120 Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish, to teenagers

DOWN

1 Orlando ____, two-time Gold Glove Award winner

2 Almost won

3 Martial artist’s belt

4 Appurtenance for a T.S.A. agent

5 Many Dorothy Parker pieces

6 Big 12 college town

7 Column crosser

8 Brings (out)

9 Time of day

10 Sch. with 50+ alums who went on to become astronauts

11 Warning sign

12 Blast from the past

13 Setting for a classic Georges Seurat painting, en français

14 Fruity quaff

15 South American cowboys

16 Like Havarti or Muenster

17 Reveille player

20 Jack up

21 Repeated part of a pop song

26 Kind of wheel

28 Peak

31 Heroine of Bizet’s “The Pearl Fishers”

33 Cozy spot

35 Shows how it’s done

36 Climate change, notably

37 State

38 Refried bean

40 Astronaut Jemison of the space shuttle Endeavour

42 Reduction in what one owes

43 Headaches

45 Nursery-rhyme couple

48 Gulp

49 Prefix with medic or military

50 Princess Diana, for one

51 Negotiator with G.M.

53 Suckling

56 Disco ____ (“The Simpsons” character)

58 Memorized

60 Exasperate

61 Fabric with sheen

62 Actress ____ Rachel Wood

63 Potential source of a political scandal

66 Evasive maneuver

67 Opposite of “to”

70 Behave like a helicopter parent

75 Attendant of Desdemona in “Othello”

77 Lightly roast

79 Continental abbr.

80 Clustered

81 Meted out

82 Best-actress Oscar winner between Streep and Field

84 Agent of change

85 Attention seekers

88 Critical

89 Fictional exemplar of Christmas spirit

90 Stir-fried noodle dish

91 Sews up

92 Senator Joni and Dadaist Max

93 What water in a bucket might do

97 Source of the line “Man does not live by bread alone”: Abbr.

100 Boxer, for example

101 Handcuffs

104 This, for one

105 “____ be in England”

106 Not so much

108 Post

111 “Tut-tut”

113 Argentina’s leading daily sports newspaper

114 Super ending

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you