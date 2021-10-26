By Jeff Chen/Edited by Will Shortz
Jeff Chen is a writer and professional crossword constructor in Seattle. He has written a daily online review of the New York Times puzzle at XWord Info since 2013 – and helped many other constructors get published for the first time. His wife, Jill Denny, is an avid puzzle person, too. To date they have co-constructed five crosswords for the paper. – W.S.
ACROSS
1 Conveniently forgets to mention, maybe
6 Big name in investing
12 How many writers work
18 Ran out of patience
19 Meghan ____, Grammy’s 2015 Best New Artist
21 Get warmed up
22 Word with water or Electric
23 Meaningful work?
25 Rock bottom
26 Special ____
27 Like TV’s Niles Crane and Monica Geller
28 Their existence is debatable
30 Conflict in 2017’s ‘‘Wonder Woman,’’ in brief
32 Source of Supergirl’s powers
33 Clothing line
36 Ballet supporter, e.g.
41 N.A.A.C.P. ____ Awards
43 REI competitor
44 Shout of support
45 Gamelan instruments
46 Unflappable
51 Basic point
52 Main squeeze, in modern lingo
53 Texas hold ’em pair nicknamed ‘‘ducks’’
54 ‘‘____ and Fugue in D Minor’’ (piece used in ‘‘Fantasia’’)
56 Lucifer
58 The ‘‘vice of narrow souls,’’ per Balzac
59 Goddess who sprang from her father’s head
60 Bibliophile : books :: oenophile : ____
61 ‘‘Imperialism, the Highest Stage of Capitalism’’ author
62 Muck
63 Present without being present
66 Ship for 28-Across
69 Like a space cadet
70 Part of the body named after Dr. Ernst Gräfenberg
71 Accustomed (to)
73 On edibles, say
75 A shore thing
76 Posted one’s thoughts
77 Makes a comeback?
78 Souvenir for a Final Four team
79 Ingredient in many balms
81 Hones
82 Lock
83 Company with an iconic yellow Running Man logo
84 ‘‘The Lion King’’ trio
86 Receiver of private instruction
87 Ritzy transports
94 Japanese prime minister before Suga
95 Hosp. diagnostic
96 Where Gal Gadot was born: Abbr.
97 Instigate
98 Once
102 Not worth a ____
105 Pal of Buzz Lightyear
106 You wouldn’t want them to have a crush on you
110 Director DeMille
111 Chuck E. Cheeses, in part
112 One way to go
113 Better than
114 Off course
115 One of the Magi, along with Melchior and Balthazar
116 Designated things for bikes and buses
DOWN
1 ‘‘Sick burn!’’
2 Peace Nobelist Yousafzai
3 Cry of success
4 More orderly
5 Fuel for a camp stove
6 Houston A.L.er
7 Field’s yield
8 Macbeth trio
9 Golfer Michelle
10 Sight on an M. C. Escher Möbius strip
11 Balkan region
12 Director Welles
13 Fastidious
14 Feng ____
15 As things might happen
16 Something bottled in Cannes
17 Price abbr.
20 GPS recommendation: Abbr.
21 Look over
24 Get a move on
29 Kenan Thompson is its longest-tenured member, for short
30 Reminiscence about an epic party
31 Ming-Na who starred as Mulan in 1998’s ‘‘Mulan’’
34 Played a Halloween prank on
35 Pickle
37 Olympic gold-medal gymnast Korbut
38 Govt. agency that Jimmy Woo works for on ‘‘WandaVision’’
39 Santiago of ‘‘Scandal’’
40 Horse of a different color
41 ‘‘Aha!’’
42 Sit shiva, e.g.
46 Male deer
47 Completely, after ‘‘in’’
48 Diez menos dos
49 Most of Greenland
50 Like dim sum
52 One hitting the low notes
53 Name that means ‘‘God is my judge’’
55 Some Chevy S.U.V.s
57 Present, e.g.
58 She/____
60 Droll
61 Kid ____
64 Denouement
65 One who asks a lot of questions
66 The munchies, e.g.
67 Step 2?
68 Nine to five, for example
69 Animal on Ontario’s coat of arms
72 ‘‘Not this again!’’
73 Take out of the game
74 Law that led to a 1773 revolt
75 Actress Ward
76 Abacus piece
77 James who sang ‘‘At Last’’
78 Nary a trace (of)
80 & 83 Puzzle solver’s starting point
84 Altitudes: Abbr.
85 It guards against UVB
88 Like the sun at dawn
89 Lite
90 Little blob
91 Critic of the Great Society
92 Radicchio relative
93 Distinctive flairs
95 Real, in Rio
99 Disney villain voiced by Jeremy Irons
100 Bar mixer
101 The Cardinals, on scoreboards
102 Series that might feature a long-lost father-uncle
103 Only known animal to prey on great white sharks
104 Person calling tech support, say
106 Bleat
107 Some conjunctions
108 Summer worker, in brief?
109 French possessive
DIAGONALS (in mixed order)
• Breakfast side dish
• Compassionate
• Nickname for Mars
• Starts drinking
• Truly magnificent
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.