Ashish Vengsarkar, of Scotch Plains, New Jersey, is the head of Optical Networking Technologies at Google. Besides puzzles, he enjoys playing raga and table tennis. (He and I have a longstanding annual rivalry in the latter.) The seed entry of this puzzle was 10-Down, which came to Ashish while he was at the dentist’s. The symmetrical pairing of 36- and 40-Down (a favorite artist of his during college) was fortuitous. – W.S.

ACROSS

1 Art of riding and training a horse

9 ‘‘Mea culpa’’

14 Campania’s capital

20 Put in other words

21 Bob Marley’s ‘‘____ You Be Loved’’

22 Mark in the World Golf Hall of Fame

23 Lacking self-assurance

24 Onus for a magician’s disappearing act?

26 Study of how gels gel?

28 All together

29 Little, to a Scot

30 ¥ç

31 Fizzle (out)

33 Miscellaneous task

37 Irish writer Behan

39 Increased, with ‘‘up’’

44 Actress Polo

45 Pablo Neruda’s ‘‘____ to Wine’’

47 They’ll put you head and shoulders above everyone else

49 Constellation almost above the North Pole

50 Autobiography subtitled ‘‘The Girl Who Stood Up for Education and Was Shot by the Taliban’’

53 Red card

54 ____ Khan, prime minister of Pakistan beginning in 2018

55 Sports broadcast feature

56 Angry Wisconsin sports fans?

59 Fire sign?

61 Like n, where n = 2k (and ‘‘k’’ is a whole number)

62 Unagi, at a sushi bar

63 President Bartlet of ‘‘The West Wing’’

64 Singer Astley

66 Total-itarian?

69 Law enforcement, slangily

71 Tajikistan, e.g., once: Abbr.

73 ‘‘How was ____ know?’’

75 Loll

77 Many a marble bust

80 Getting ‘‘Amscray!’’ under control?

85 Like yoga instructors

87 Greet the day

88 One of the Earps

89 –

91 Bathroom-cabinet item

92 Certain bridge positions

94 McEachern a.k.a. the ‘‘Voice of Poker’’

95 Cake topper

96 Wealthiest professional sports org.

98 Abrogates

100 Party animal?

102 Reveals

104 Reply to an oversharer

105 One in a hundred: Abbr.

106 Parrot

110 Power of a cowboy’s shoe?

116 Odysseus’ wife whispers sweet nothings?

119 Bliss

120 With wisdom

121 In a sense, colloquially

122 Activity for some pen pals

123 Port on the Black Sea

124 Colorful food fish

125 Giveaways during some pledge drives

DOWN

1 What the doctor ordered

2 Where Johnny Cash shot a man, in song

3 Bruins legend Phil, to fans

4 ‘‘Cut it out!’’

5 Pronounced with authority

6 Twitter handle starter

7 Davis of ‘‘Thelma & Louise’’

8 Icelandic saga

9 Chicken ____ (discontinued fast-food snack)

10 Dramatic accusation at a dentist’s office?

11 Stickers

12 City council representative: Abbr.

13 Onetime White House inits.

14 Lunchtime liaison

15 Bands you might listen to in the car?

16 Salt’s musical partner

17 Where ‘‘khop jai’’ means ‘‘thank you’’

18 God who ‘‘loosens the limbs and weakens the mind,’’ per Hesiod

19 Call at home

25 Not gross

27 Île be there?

31 ____ paneer (dish with puréed spinach)

32 Way in

33 ‘‘The Adventures of Milo and ____’’ (1989 film)

34 Cyber Monday offerings

35 She might take care of a kid on a sick day

36 Rock star who wrote the poetry collection ‘‘The American Night’’

37 Contradict

38 ‘‘Mon ____!’’

40 36-Down’s anagrammatic nickname

41 ‘‘Gay’’ city in a Cole Porter song

42 Hallmark.com purchase

43 Opposite of ‘‘takes off’’

46 Something to leave to beavers?

48 Precipitous

51 Grammy-nominated D.J. Steve

52 Thomas ____ Edison

57 Join with rings

58 Smudge

60 Vaper’s purchase

65 Neighborhood where you might get kimchi, for short

67 Goddess of the dawn

68 Obama chief of staff Emanuel

70 Campaign pros

71 ____ Gilbert, co-developer of a Covid-19 vaccine

72 Smile with one’s eyes, per a modern coinage

74 Long past

76 Some fencing swords

78 Something to play fetch with

79 ‘‘Well, golly!’’

80 Biting

81 Spongy toys

82 Resets to zero, as a scale

83 ____://

84 John Winston ____ Lennon

86 Professor ’iggins

90 Eaglelike?

93 Appetizers filled with potatoes and peas

97 One of the Jacksons

99 Word following English or green

101 Kind of wonder?

103 Cred

105 Campaign (for)

106 Itself: Lat.

107 World’s oldest alcoholic beverage

108 Pulitzer-winning playwright from Independence, Kan.

109 Seriously annoys, with ‘‘off’’

110 Tora ____, Afghanistan

111 Not overlooked

112 Defendant’s plea, for short

113 Determination

114 Fork point

115 Storied caldron stirrers

117 Spanish ‘‘that’’

118 Admit (to)

