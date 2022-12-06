Adam Wagner, of Oakland, California, is a creative lead at the San Francisco-based 1-Down. (Solve the puzzle to see the name of the company!) He has been constructing crosswords for The Times for two years. This one started with the answers at 85- and 86-Down and branched out, literally, from there. Adam recently released Anigrams, a free daily online word game that I find almost as addictive as Wordle. – W.S.

ACROSS

1 Gambling spot?

4 Chap

8 Addis ____

13 Pro response

16 Bit of chicanery

17 ____ water (healthful drink)

18 Totally uncool

19 Rock’s Jethro ____

20 ‘‘You’re gonna love this, I promise!’’

22 Urban area typically with the tallest buildings

24 Rocky road topping?

25 Length for a pregnancy

27 Moneymaking venture

28 LeBron James became one in 2018

29 That’s the spirit!

30 Highway network that famously has sections without a speed limit

32 Service recipient

33 An ocean

34 Device dusted off to watch old home movies, maybe

35 Flat-topped French hat

36 Ante alternative

37 Musician Brian

38 Public court proceeding

40 Many a bad Yelp review

41 Luxuriate (in)

42 They’re not sciences

43 ____ Cannon, creator of the ‘‘Pitch Perfect’’ film series

44 Fish sticks?

48 Strength of character

50 ‘‘Me!’’

52 Compliment to a French chef

54 Crackerjack

56 Slack-jawed

59 Automotive successor of the Bel Air

60 Proudly embody, informally

61 What you’re on when you’re making progress

64 Product sold on a rack, informally

65 ‘‘Them’s fightin’ words!’’

67 Set one’s sights

68 Welcome-center handouts

70 Free of flaws, as a reputation

72 DiFranco of folk

73 Sewer in American history

74 Hamlet’s cousin

75 Music-genre prefix

76 Ideal engine sound

79 Duel personalities?

81 Like some memes

83 Major concern for a meteorologist

85 The Bruins, on scoreboards

88 Contents of a household box

89 Pasta whose name means ‘‘barley’’ in Italian

90 Startled scream

91 Weight

92 Goes from one thing to another

94 Purchase option for a dedicated fan

96 Like dumbbells

97 Like Roma tomatoes

98 Something that may be sold by the yard

99 The Nature Conservancy and World Wildlife Fund, e.g., in brief

100 Hate, hate, hate

101 Certain juicing need

104 Residential construction project

106 Deep shot, in hoops

107 Weird

108 Brother of Logan Roy on ‘‘Succession’’

109 Has a meal

110 Urban grid: Abbr.

111 Tennis champ ____ Osaka

112 Figs. first issued in 1936

113 Summer on the Riviera

DOWN

1 Subscription platform for online-content creators

2 ‘‘That is my intention’’

3 Where the ilium and ischium are

4 Inhabitant of Ireland or Scotland

5 Holiday helper

6 Sign that you can’t go back now?

7 Philosophical pillar

8 ____ Arbor, Mich.

9 Deep inhalation to get high

10 Ordered delivery, perhaps

11 Hive mind of ‘‘Star Trek: TNG,’’ with ‘‘the’’

12 National Dog Show org.

13 ____ someone’s yum (criticized a person’s tastes, slangily)

14 Discovery astronaut Ochoa

15 With it

16 Shake a little

19 Amtrak booking

21 Worker with wax

22 ‘‘Oof, what a day!’’

23 Run-D.M.C.’s ‘‘You Be ____’’

26 Longtime co-host of the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

30 Good Texas hold ’em hand

31 Auto-loan figs.

32 Bit of roofing in Spanish-style architecture

34 Biden and Harris, notably, in brief

36 Underwire undergarments

38 Muffin makeup, maybe

39 Over-emoter

41 Trade, informally

43 Star N.F.L. wide-receiver Allen

45 First family from Illinois

46 Exercise in a swimming pool

47 Grabs

48 ‘‘____ Life’’ (1981 Rick James single)

49 Tool for cutting wood along the grain

51 Scandalized

52 Pro who gets many return customers?

53 Bad makeup artist

54 Spot for a band

55 High ways

56 Early stop at a casino, maybe

57 Univ. senior’s hurdle

58 Funding

62 ‘‘____ but a scratch’’: oft-quoted Monty Python line

63 Con artist

66 Chattering plastic teeth, for one

69 Rapper ____ Def

71 Group with lodges

72 Part of E.T.A.: Abbr.

76 100%

77 Allow for more high-density housing and mixed-use development, in urban-planning lingo

78 Company shake-up, for short

80 Symbol of sturdiness

82 Pallid

83 Problem for a pitcher

84 They have their ups and downs

85 & 86 Very upset .?.?. like the answers to five of this puzzle’s clues?

87 Grand mounts

88 They go around at museums

91 Coffin carrier

92 Drops down?

93 In no way hidden

94 It has only one-sixth of the mass of Earth’s moon

95 Goobers

96 Pentagon inits.

98 Cousin of turquoise

100 Part of the eye that focuses light onto the retina

102 Momma’s boy

103 Big name in outdoor

gear

105 Jones of CNN

