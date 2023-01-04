John Martz is a cartoonist, an illustrator and a book designer in Toronto, Ontario, who specializes in picture books and graphic novels for kids. This is his first published crossword. He found that constructing it was akin to composing a page of comics. ‘‘The processes share a similar choreography of boxes and words and visual design.’’ In the past, he has created an end-of-year crossword for co-workers. This puzzle, coincidentally, grew out of last year’s. – W.S.
ACROSS
1 Nickname of the Looney Tunes animator Ben Hardaway
5 Occupied, as a desk
10 Language of Lahore
14 Cantankerous sort
18 Siouan people
19 1984 comedy in which Daryl Hannah plays a mermaid
20 Takes a turn
21 ‘‘Stop right there!’’
22 Rapper ____ Dogg
23 Private address?
24 ‘‘Little House on the Prairie,’’ e.g.?
26 ‘‘The Haunting of Hill House,’’ e.g.?
29 Grilled cornmeal cake popular in Latin America
30 Singer Zadora
31 No. in an email signature line
32 The ‘‘A’’ of P.G.A.: Abbr.
35 They’re in it for the long haul
38 Cocktail made with grenadine
40 ‘‘20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,’’ e.g.?
42 One studying for a bar or bat mitzvah, usually
43 Onboarding participants
44 Wetland
45 ‘‘Back to Treasure Island,’’ e.g.?
48 ‘‘Ideas worth spreading’’ offshoot
49 Designers’ degs.
50 Ripen
51 Grandmother: Ger.
52 Prayer support?
53 Ballerina’s asset
54 Slugger Sammy
56 Justice ____ Brown Jackson
59 Like a bialy
61 ‘‘Crime and Punishment,’’ e.g.?
65 Make certain
67 Running the show, so to speak
68 Site of Vulcan’s forge
72 Vinaigrette vessel
73 Bit of butter
75 Suffix with block or stock
76 ____ vivant
77 Some family members, informally
78 Apple feature not found in the Apple logo
80 ‘‘If Beale Street Could Talk,’’ e.g.?
85 Some speaker systems, in brief
86 They often have large dollar signs on them, in cartoons
88 Stage name (and middle name) of Robyn Fenty
89 ‘‘Fantastic Mr. Fox,’’ e.g.?
91 They run parallel in a grocery store
93 14-time winner of the French Open
94 Fortune
95 Reddit Q. and A.
96 Some campers, in brief
97 Author Calvino
99 ‘‘The Help,’’ e.g.?
105 ‘‘The Secret Life of Bees,’’ e.g.?
109 One hundred, in Honduras
110 Sound from R2-D2
111 Ice cream flavor with a crunch
112 Straddling
113 Purple-crayon-carrying boy of children’s literature
114 Spot for a trough
115 Autodom’s 88 or Toronado, once
116 Letters before the ZIP code 10001
117 Fresh
118 Terrier type
DOWN
1 Hit it!
2 Sundance Film Festival site
3 Break down
4 Uses X-ray vision on
5 One side in the Battle of Thermopylae
6 On the same team
7 How guitars are strung
8 Sparkling wine region
9 Ergo
10 ‘‘Nasty!’’
11 Hundred Acre Wood resident who sometimes falls into mouse holes while practicing jumping
12 Issued an edict, say
13 App developer’s target
14 Place of worship
15 Cat breed with a shabby-sounding name
16 Fermented brew
17 Seoul singers
19 Indy-to-Memphis dir.
25 Toluca lucre
27 Reserved, as seats
28 Big affair
33 One might have three parts, with or without its last letter
34 Strength
36 ‘‘Whatevs’’
37 Pick up
38 Spaghetti-sauce brand
39 Chaired
40 Word with small or deep
41 Perturb
42 Some spots for vaccines, in brief
43 Buses and trains
46 Film role played by a terrier named Terry
47 Saudi Arabia neighbor
49 Animal whose name comes from the Narragansett word for ‘‘twig-eater’’
52 Parts of A.T.M.s
53 ____ chart
55 Some recesses
56 Wine cocktail
57 Legal suffix
58 Actress Aniston, familiarly
59 I, to Claudius
60 Prominent manufacturer of A.T.M.s
62 Daily grind
63 Mary ____, first lady’s maiden name
64 Large jug
65 Grande who has broken 27 (and counting) Guinness world records for musical accomplishments
66 Partly covered, in a way
69 Cut with a letter opener?
70 High times?
71 ‘‘My Way’’ lyricist Paul
72 Debate airer
73 The Rose City, so nicknamed for its pink sandstone
74 Bounds
78 Sun, in Santiago
79 Hit list
80 I.R.S. employee: Abbr.
81 Without direction
82 [I know it’s wrong]
83 Snippy
84 The creeps
86 1980s-’90s legal drama
87 All over again
90 Passover servings
91 ____ dozen
92 Some acids, informally
98 Student ____
100 Phil ____, Joan Baez contemporary
101 Antipiracy org.
102 Role for George Burns, Morgan Freeman and Whoopi Goldberg
103 Tax amount
104 Pointer for an Olympian?
105 Scare word
106 Safari or Chrome address, in brief
107 Slip into
108 Catch sight of
