John Martz is a cartoonist, an illustrator and a book designer in Toronto, Ontario, who specializes in picture books and graphic novels for kids. This is his first published crossword. He found that constructing it was akin to composing a page of comics. ‘‘The processes share a similar choreography of boxes and words and visual design.’’ In the past, he has created an end-of-year crossword for co-workers. This puzzle, coincidentally, grew out of last year’s. – W.S.

ACROSS

1 Nickname of the Looney Tunes animator Ben Hardaway

5 Occupied, as a desk

10 Language of Lahore

14 Cantankerous sort

18 Siouan people

19 1984 comedy in which Daryl Hannah plays a mermaid

20 Takes a turn

21 ‘‘Stop right there!’’

22 Rapper ____ Dogg

23 Private address?

24 ‘‘Little House on the Prairie,’’ e.g.?

26 ‘‘The Haunting of Hill House,’’ e.g.?

29 Grilled cornmeal cake popular in Latin America

30 Singer Zadora

31 No. in an email signature line

32 The ‘‘A’’ of P.G.A.: Abbr.

35 They’re in it for the long haul

38 Cocktail made with grenadine

40 ‘‘20,000 Leagues Under the Sea,’’ e.g.?

42 One studying for a bar or bat mitzvah, usually

43 Onboarding participants

44 Wetland

45 ‘‘Back to Treasure Island,’’ e.g.?

48 ‘‘Ideas worth spreading’’ offshoot

49 Designers’ degs.

50 Ripen

51 Grandmother: Ger.

52 Prayer support?

53 Ballerina’s asset

54 Slugger Sammy

56 Justice ____ Brown Jackson

59 Like a bialy

61 ‘‘Crime and Punishment,’’ e.g.?

65 Make certain

67 Running the show, so to speak

68 Site of Vulcan’s forge

72 Vinaigrette vessel

73 Bit of butter

75 Suffix with block or stock

76 ____ vivant

77 Some family members, informally

78 Apple feature not found in the Apple logo

80 ‘‘If Beale Street Could Talk,’’ e.g.?

85 Some speaker systems, in brief

86 They often have large dollar signs on them, in cartoons

88 Stage name (and middle name) of Robyn Fenty

89 ‘‘Fantastic Mr. Fox,’’ e.g.?

91 They run parallel in a grocery store

93 14-time winner of the French Open

94 Fortune

95 Reddit Q. and A.

96 Some campers, in brief

97 Author Calvino

99 ‘‘The Help,’’ e.g.?

105 ‘‘The Secret Life of Bees,’’ e.g.?

109 One hundred, in Honduras

110 Sound from R2-D2

111 Ice cream flavor with a crunch

112 Straddling

113 Purple-crayon-carrying boy of children’s literature

114 Spot for a trough

115 Autodom’s 88 or Toronado, once

116 Letters before the ZIP code 10001

117 Fresh

118 Terrier type

DOWN

1 Hit it!

2 Sundance Film Festival site

3 Break down

4 Uses X-ray vision on

5 One side in the Battle of Thermopylae

6 On the same team

7 How guitars are strung

8 Sparkling wine region

9 Ergo

10 ‘‘Nasty!’’

11 Hundred Acre Wood resident who sometimes falls into mouse holes while practicing jumping

12 Issued an edict, say

13 App developer’s target

14 Place of worship

15 Cat breed with a shabby-sounding name

16 Fermented brew

17 Seoul singers

19 Indy-to-Memphis dir.

25 Toluca lucre

27 Reserved, as seats

28 Big affair

33 One might have three parts, with or without its last letter

34 Strength

36 ‘‘Whatevs’’

37 Pick up

38 Spaghetti-sauce brand

39 Chaired

40 Word with small or deep

41 Perturb

42 Some spots for vaccines, in brief

43 Buses and trains

46 Film role played by a terrier named Terry

47 Saudi Arabia neighbor

49 Animal whose name comes from the Narragansett word for ‘‘twig-eater’’

52 Parts of A.T.M.s

53 ____ chart

55 Some recesses

56 Wine cocktail

57 Legal suffix

58 Actress Aniston, familiarly

59 I, to Claudius

60 Prominent manufacturer of A.T.M.s

62 Daily grind

63 Mary ____, first lady’s maiden name

64 Large jug

65 Grande who has broken 27 (and counting) Guinness world records for musical accomplishments

66 Partly covered, in a way

69 Cut with a letter opener?

70 High times?

71 ‘‘My Way’’ lyricist Paul

72 Debate airer

73 The Rose City, so nicknamed for its pink sandstone

74 Bounds

78 Sun, in Santiago

79 Hit list

80 I.R.S. employee: Abbr.

81 Without direction

82 [I know it’s wrong]

83 Snippy

84 The creeps

86 1980s-’90s legal drama

87 All over again

90 Passover servings

91 ____ dozen

92 Some acids, informally

98 Student ____

100 Phil ____, Joan Baez contemporary

101 Antipiracy org.

102 Role for George Burns, Morgan Freeman and Whoopi Goldberg

103 Tax amount

104 Pointer for an Olympian?

105 Scare word

106 Safari or Chrome address, in brief

107 Slip into

108 Catch sight of

