By Christina Iverson and Jeff Chen/Edited by Will Shortz
Christina Iverson, of Ames, Iowa, is a stay-at-home mom with two young kids. Jeff Chen is a writer and professional crossword constructor in Seattle. This puzzle’s theme started with the vague concept of moving pieces and morphed from dominoes to magnets and finally to jigsaws (“all interests of my son,” Christina says). This is the pair’s second Sunday collaboration. — W.S.
Note: When this puzzle is done, insert the five shaded jigsaw pieces into the box at the bottom to get a three-word phrase, reading across, for what jigsaw puzzles provide.
ACROSS
1 Part of a pie or the earth
6 Style that makes waves
10 Doe in a court case
14 Flubs
19 Keister
20 China holder?
21 Axe target
22 Some Madison Avenue workers
23 End of many a sports broadcast
24 Freestyles, perhaps
25 Barflies
26 Botch
27 ‘‘First, you’re going to want to dump out the box and ____’’
31 Francis of old game shows
34 Bounded
35 Capital on a 126-mile-long canal that’s used as a skating rink in the winter
39 English breakfast, e.g.
40 ‘‘What’s most useful next is to ____’’
45 College-app component
46 Role for “Ronny” Howard
48 Joshes
49 State flower of Utah
50 One of the B’s in BB&B
51 Field work of note in 1979
54 Rifle, in frontier lingo
57 ‘‘To connect things up you’ll have to ____”
63 Ones getting the crumbs?
66 Bonnie with five Top 40 hits in the 1990s
67 Euphoric feeling
71 Love to bits
72 More like a dive bar or certain bread
74 Beehives, but not hornets’ nests
75 Daredevil’s hashtag
76 Very in
78 One of the B’s in BB&B
79 Good name for an investor?
82 High-end Italian auto, informally
83 ‘‘As you go, make sure you exercise your ____’’
88 At peace
89 Little bouquets
90 ‘‘ka-POW!’’
93 ‘‘With patience and perseverance you’re sure to ____’’
97 Course goal
100 Songs that can be trilling?
102 Castigates
103 Fairy-tale figure
105 Confer, as credibility
106 Gets wild and crazy
108 Legendary
109 Leave skid marks, maybe
111 N.F.L. standout
113 Homes for high fliers
114 Instruction to drivers leaving cars at a garage
115 ‘‘C’mon, slowpoke!’’
116 Ends, as a mission
117 Mary Poppins, for one
118 Pick up on
DOWN
1 O-line anchor
2 Feel regret
3 Trojans’ sch.
4 Distinctive part of a cookie cutter
5 ‘‘Tap tap tap .?.?. ‘‘ activity
6 Get into a lot
7 Jacob’s brother, in the Bible
8 Moved like waves or muscles
9 A certain degree
10 St. ____ University (Philadelphia school)
11 Rescue dog, for one
12 Response to the Little Red Hen
13 Language related to Manx
14 Egg, e.g.
15 Keats, for one
16 Sounds in a yoga studio
17 Government economic org., at any rate?
18 ____-Cat
28 Big suit
29 Derby, e.g.
30 Menial laborer, metaphorically
31 Loads
32 Take back, for short
33 Retreat
36 ‘‘Was it ____ I saw?’’ (classic palindrome)
37 Mists, e.g.
38 Feeling it after a marathon, say
41 Approves
42 Perspective
43 Achievement for Whoopi Goldberg, in brief
44 Like cioccolato or torta
47 Titus and Tiberius
50 Bosom buddies
52 Staple of skin care
53 Sought office
55 U.P.S. competitor
56 Steady, maybe
58 Wrath
59 Exercise program since the 1990s
60 Sharp, on a TV, informally
61 Peak sacred to the goddess Rhea
62 Noshed on
63 ‘‘You’ll ____ for this!’’
64 Words with a ring to them?
65 Letter between foxtrot and hotel in the NATO alphabet
68 How people often scroll through social media
69 ‘‘That’s gotta hurt!’’
70 ‘‘The Puzzle Palace’’ org.
72 More straight-faced
73 Creamy Italian dish
76 Word that becomes its own opposite by putting a ‘‘T’’ at the front
77 Singer whom M.L.K. Jr.
called the ‘‘queen of American folk music’’
80 Play again, as a TV special
81 Companion in Brittany
84 Brain diagnostics, for short
85 Used as a rendezvous point
86 Devote
87 Name suffix meaning ‘‘mountain’’
90 Fir tree
91 ‘‘Is it still a date?’’
92 Roman goddess of wisdom
94 Prefix with color or state
95 Sugar ending
96 W.W.II fighters
97 Apps made with jalapeños and cheese
- 98 ‘‘You agree?’’ (nudge, nudge)
99 Gathers some intel
101 Actor Brody
104 Singer Willie
106 Annoying
107 Grannies
110 Blood line
112 Temporal ____
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.