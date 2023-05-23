Sid Sivakumar is an M.D./Ph.D. student at Washington University in St. Louis. This is his 15th Times crossword in three years. He likes theme ideas and clues that are challenging but not forced. When you figure something out, he wants you to say, ‘‘Of course!’’ not, ‘‘Uh .?.?. OK, I get it.’’ When possible, Sid includes South Asian references in his puzzles, as in the clue for 111-Down here. – W.S.
ACROSS
1 Greek letter that’s a symbol for torque
4 Done without foresight
8 Small samples
12 Chocolatier’s unit
15 Holding areas in Capture the Flag
17 Thoughtless mode
19 Declares confidently
22 Novelist/short-story writer ____ Bender
23 ‘‘The Rise of ____’’ (2019 film subtitle)
24 Coat with small droplets
25 Mrs. or Sra. equivalent
26 Prepares to deal, perhaps
28 Western ____ (coll. course)
29 Name repeated in a nursery rhyme
31 Item sometimes made with wiliwili seeds
32 Flaky, syrupy pastry
34 Divisions represented by the answers to starred clues in this puzzle
36 Livestream, e.g.
38 Worry-free
39 French for ‘‘between’’
40 Small fox with unusually large ears
41 University of Cincinnati athlete
44 ____ Command (Atari game of the 1980s)
47 Abbr. in a birth announcement
49 Longtime
50 Invitation in a therapist’s office
51 Minecraft block with a fuse
54 Designer of Doha’s Museum of Islamic Art
55 Analogy words
57 ‘‘Yes, that spot right there .?.?. ’’
60 Added streaks to, say
63 Honey ____! (ring-shaped cereal)
65 Young bloke
66 Ruin
67 Last word in ‘‘America the Beautiful’’
68 Anna of Arendelle’s elder sister
69 Festival with lion dances
70 Mobile ____
71 Ultimatum word
72 Pitch
73 Part of a gas-mileage rating
74 Start-up loan agcy.
75 Damascene’s country
77 What ‘‘gladiator’’ literally translates to
80 Beer brand with mountains in its logo
82 Jessica ____, astronaut who participated in the first all-female spacewalk
83 Not the same
84 It ‘‘sounds like a clarinet with a cold,’’ per Victor Borge
85 Battery in a Wii Remote
88 Stinging pests
89 Some residents of the eastern Mediterranean
91 Banks
93 Lung or brain segments
94 Like a dirty film
95 Chlorophyte, e.g.
96 Org. for D.C. United and the L.A. Galaxy
97 Impediments to team productivity
98 Get in a knot
101 ‘‘Thou God ____ me’’ (Genesis quote)
103 Fred who co-created ‘‘Portlandia’’
107 Campus part
108 In a scuffle
110 Hopping herbivore
112 Captain of fiction
113 Address that’s often shown in blue letters
114 With 116-Across, procedures in which drivers take turns joining a single stream, as demonstrated five times in this puzzle
116 See 114-Across
118 Crow’s cry
119 Backside
120 Air Seoul’s parent airline
121 Hubbub
122 Actress Mowry of ‘‘Sister, Sister’’
123 Green expanse
124 Commander for Joe Biden, e.g.
125 Pass judgment on
126 Tricksy
DOWN
1 Person with a stopwatch
2 Drink that may be spiced
3 Potential scenario in which a piece of software might be helpful
4 Person who worships Jah
5 Puffins, e.g.
6 Total dump
7 ‘‘Is it even possible?!’’
8 It’ll take a second to get it
9 Similar group
10 Elegy, e.g.
11 Boba tea is often served with a wide one
12 Miniature- cheese-wheel brand
13 ‘‘____ Maria’’
14 Chinese New Year decoration
15 Meat-and- vegetables dish with Creole and Cajun varieties
16 Target
18 Coat that may take awhile to put on
20 Witherspoon of Hollywood
21 Electrical wiring nexus
27 Pigmented eye layer
30 Lower-interest deal, for short
33 Blood work, colloquially
34 Start of a detective’s trail
35 Uno + dos + tres
37 Site with gadget reviews
42 Revolutionary cooking device?
43 Conflict over seceding from the Galactic Republic, in sci-fi
45 Some brandy cocktails
46 Hair-salon goo
47 Many a presidential election occurs in one
48 Prospective eBay buyer’s figure
52 ‘‘Better than I thought’’
53 Where hip-hop originated
54 State of matter in the sun
55 Theoretical substance for which a chemistry law is named
56 Fifth in a scale
57 Stadium with the first animated scoreboard
58 Where newlyweds are typically seated at a wedding reception
59 Severity
61 Latin ‘‘is’’
62 Toddler drop-off locales
64 Equilibria
76 Home to the sport of hurling
78 Americans usually spell ‘‘cancelled’’ with this
79 Queens players
81 Enters like slime
86 Grammy-winning Mexican singer Downs
87 Exercise that strengthens hip flexors
89 Compilations of laughably bad takes
90 Bit that bonds
92 Mineral collection site
94 Motion to ____ (court request)
98 Are
99 Certain essential worker
100 Taco topping
101 Job increasingly replaced by speech-to-text programs
102 G7 member, informally
104 Some offshoots
105 What might have attachment issues?
106 ‘‘You’re kidding!’’
109 Tablet you might take in the bathroom
111 The Hindu god Ganesha is often depicted with four of them
114 Ray-gun sound
115 Makeshift towel
116 N.Y.C. commuter rail overseer
117 Pedestrians cross them: Abbr.
