By David, Karen and Paul Steinberg/Edited by Will Shortz
David, Karen and Paul Steinberg live in Pacific Grove, California. David is the puzzles and games editor for the Andrews McMeel Universal media company. Karen and Paul, his parents, are longtime puzzle enthusiasts. The idea for this one was Paul’s. David wrote a program to generate possible themed entries. When the standard 21-by-21-square grid didn’t work for the theme, Karen suggested changing the grid size, which was successful. Karen and David did the fill, and Paul look the lead on the clues. This is The Times’s first all-family crossword collaboration. – W.S.
Note: When this puzzle is done, read the circled letters line by line from top to bottom to get an appropriate word.
ACROSS
1 Dual degree for a physician/scientist
6 ‘’My man!’’
9 D.C. figure
12 Impulsive desire
16 An avian abode
17 Janis ____, main role in ‘’Mean Girls’’
18 One’s time in office, maybe
19 ‘’For ____ is the kingdom .?.?. ‘’
20 See 5-Down
22 See 12-Down
24 Parts of a machine
25 Creep (along)
26 ‘’Me too’’
27 Destroy internally
28 Get rid of
29 Trap
31 They’ll give you more of the same
33 Kidney-related
35 Tuckered (out)
36 Straddling
37 Places of refuge
39 ‘’Love ____,’’ Pet Shop Boys dance hit of 2009
41 City between Chicago and Milwaukee
45 Cry while plugging one’s ears
46 What cobblers cobble
48 ____ de deux (ballet dance)
49 See 29-Down
53 Like Hitchcock’s ‘’Curtain’’
54 Passionate feeling in Spain
56 Wall molding
58 Weaken, as support
59 Untrustworthy paper
60 Publication with an annual ‘’Power 100’’ list
62 See 53-Down
64 Social worker?
65 Olaf Scholz’s country: Abbr.
66 Wireless-network std.
67 Its life span is short
68 See 61-Down
72 Kind of pear that resembles an apple
74 Exploit
75 It has thousands of openings
76 Laugh at, say
78 Ride in ‘’Calvin and Hobbes’’
79 ____ Pro, tech release of 2017
80 See 73-Down
83 Capital player, for short
84 ‘’Rotten’’ indicator on Rotten Tomatoes
86 Eastern honorific
87 Source of some leaks
90 There was Noah-counting for it
92 Verse’s partner
96 Gospel singer Winans
97 You might speak under this
99 Earth, in some sci-fi
100 Works on oneself?
103 Fit
105 Little annoyance
106 Bad way to go
107 Many a summer TV show
109 Title for Mozart
110 Make an oopsie
111 See 84-Down
113 See 104-Down
115 Like the sea
116 Bother
117 European World Cup team, on scoreboards
118 ‘’Beep!’’ maker
119 Word with tag or tax
120 Parking space
121 Online feed letters
122 Deep, dark hole
DOWN
1 It may run when you cry
2 Cleanses, in a way
3 Offspring
4 They ‘’don’t lie,’’ per a Shakira hit
5 Tyrants/Patterns
6 ‘’We’re pregnant!’’ e.g.
7 Southwestern spread
8 No longer at sea
9 In and of itself
10 Snack item that’s partly foreordained?
11 Dessert of molten chocolate
12 Anyplace/From which place
13 Turning point
14 Rack up
15 Zooms with, maybe
19 Stumble over
21 Division ____, lowest level of the N.C.A.A.
23 Chews the scenery
29 Made puffier, as cushions/Very desirable job
30 Admits
32 Start-up’s announcement, for short
34 Take in, say
38 ‘’O ____ babbino caro’’ (Puccini aria)
40 Group of vocal people
42 Amounts of sugar, perhaps
43 Person not easily swayed by sentiment
44 Prescription directive
47 Never again
49 Rewards for staying, maybe
50 Point person?
51 It’s written with a + or -
52 Take a shot at
53 Tourist, e.g./Hypnotic state
54 Italian rice balls
55 ‘’Hoo-boy!’’
57 Actor Page
58 Uniform
60 Parts of a clutch
61 Tom who hosted ‘’Dancing With the Stars’’/Brimless caps
63 Second letter after epsilon
69 Alt-____, PC command to switch between windows
70 Relative of turquoise
71 Capital of Yemen
72 $$$ taker
73 Endurance/Subway map info
77 Fruit with a thick peel
78 Take potshots
81 Sorta
82 Give an address
84 Tryst partner/Discharging, as a liquid
85 Like the motions before a hearing
88 Unfriendly
89 Very much
91 Disputed Asian region
92 River next to Boston’s Esplanade
93 ‘’The Divine Comedy,’’ e.g.
94 Weasel family members
95 Eric B, Pimp C and Chuck D
98 Nonbinary possessive
100 Pointed remarks
101 Best ____ recording (Grammy category)
102 Who may care, so they say
103 Bit of gold reserves
104 Qualifying match, for short/Big name in antifreeze and brake fluid
108 Take back
110 Sudden feeling, as of remorse
112 ‘’Good ____!’’
114 Relaxation spot
