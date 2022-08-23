Jim Horne is a musician and writer from Newcastle, Washington. He is the founder of XWord Info, a website for crossword enthusiasts. He was the original writer (2008-11) for Wordplay, now The Times’s daily crossword column. Jeff Chen is a professional crossword constructor and writer in Seattle. This is their fourth collaboration (and first Sunday) for the paper. – W.S.

ACROSS

1 Hotel chain operated by Hilton

4 Banned insecticide

7 Big voices with big egos

12 Some users of Cyrillic script

17 Antique furniture expert, perhaps

20 Like bills in arrears

22 Freak out

23 100 percent

24 Sight at a checkout counter

26 Golfer who won the 1998 Masters (Italy)

28 Attach, as a patch

29 ‘‘Baa, baa’’ ma

30 ‘‘Rosy-fingered’’ Greek goddess

31 Snitch out

34 Zip

35 World’s end?

36 Grp. led by Mahmoud Abbas beginning in 2004

39 Apples and pears, botanically

41 Seethe (Norway)

44 Queen Latifah’s given first name

46 Playwright ____-Manuel Miranda

47 Benefit

48 Pipsqueaks

49 Give up all at once (Ecuador)

53 Org. with a Summer League

54 Churn

55 Response from a therapist

56 Were, for one?

58 ‘‘If we don’t end ____, ___ will end us’’: H.?G. Wells

61 Calculus expert?

63 ‘‘Inventing ____’’ (2022 Netflix hit)

66 Die-hard

70 Gate in digital logic

71 Major player in U.S. economic policy (Egypt)

74 Retired jersey number for the 76ers’ Moses Malone

75 Post-it notes, e.g.

77 Cousin of a plum

78 It’s good for three points

80 Where you might get into hot water

81 ____ Hortons (Canadian chain)

83 Statistician Silver

85 Land with an accent over its first letter

86 Big inits. in TVs

89 Boarding group? (Switzerland)

94 Causes for pauses

97 God: Lat.

98 Stephen of ‘‘V for Vendetta’’

99 Except for

100 Activity for Santa (Rwanda)

102 Scouts B.S.A. members since 2019

104 Marks, as a ballot

105 ‘‘OK, you get it,’’ for short

106 De ____ (freshly)

107 Used room service, e.g.

109 Hamm of women’s soccer fame

111 Nickname that’s three consecutive letters of the alphabet

112 Torus-shaped gasket

114 One who walks to work? (Qatar)

119 What this puzzle’s circled letters are with respect to the surrounding shaded squares?

123 Quite eccentric

124 Noted underground adventurer

125 Sad ass

126 Burger topping that jacks up the cholesterol

127 Rich sources

128 Kidney-related

129 Asphalt component

130 Daily ____ (news blog)

DOWN

1 Disneyland ride

2 McEntire of country music

3 Old map inits.

4 Certain coding snippet

5 Special collection of musical hits?

6 ‘‘Je te plumerai la ____’’ (line from ‘‘Alouette’’)

7 Old gold coin

8 ____ spot

9 Seconds, in brief

10 Open-mouthed responses

11 Temptresses in the ‘‘Odyssey’’

12 Create an elaborate series of deceptions

13 Part of L.V.

14 Got in the game, perhaps

15 Watch parties?

16 Focus for 15-Down

18 It’s a drag

19 Seats

21 Big name in power tools

25 Fail

27 Monitors at school, briefly

32 ____-Eaters

33 Kindle competitor

36 ‘‘ASAP!’’

37 Sondheim and Bernstein’s collaborator on ‘‘West Side Story’’

38 Pungent party bowlful

40 Ultra-aggressive

42 Freshly

43 Quite a fight

45 Fighting

47 ‘‘____ días!’’

50 Instantly get along well

51 Rush

52 Home of the David Geffen School of Drama

57 Laundry product

59 Like some 401(k) contributions

60 It’s touchy to hit

61 ‘‘____ Rheingold’’

62 ‘‘The Chi’’ channel, familiarly

64 It has a devoted following on Sundays

65 Expiates, with ‘‘for’’

67 ‘‘____ out!’’

68 Formal farewell

69 Modifier in digital logic

72 ‘‘Oh, really?’’

73 Catch a few waves?

76 Lloyd of women’s soccer fame

79 Talk smack about

82 Skirt style

84 Getting bored with

87 Suggests

88 Kind of cat or rabbit

90 Flat top?

91 Target of a joke

92 Region of Croatia associated with a canine breed

93 ‘‘Did you ring?’’

94 Hybrid farm animal

95 Site acquired by Match.com in 2011

96 London’s ____ Row

100 Liquor from Mexico

101 Like em dashes vis-à-vis en dashes

102 Benitez of TV news

103 Fuse by heating below the melting point

108 Bomb produced in the 1950s

110 Ritalin target, for short

113 Marvin who sang ‘‘Sexual Healing’’

115 Offended

116 Food that’s a national emblem of Wales

117 ‘‘Thus .?.?. ’’

118 Standard operating procedures, for short

120 Clinch

121 Plasma particle

122 Ambrose Burnside was its first president, for short

