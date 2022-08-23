Jim Horne is a musician and writer from Newcastle, Washington. He is the founder of XWord Info, a website for crossword enthusiasts. He was the original writer (2008-11) for Wordplay, now The Times’s daily crossword column. Jeff Chen is a professional crossword constructor and writer in Seattle. This is their fourth collaboration (and first Sunday) for the paper. – W.S.
ACROSS
1 Hotel chain operated by Hilton
4 Banned insecticide
7 Big voices with big egos
12 Some users of Cyrillic script
17 Antique furniture expert, perhaps
20 Like bills in arrears
22 Freak out
23 100 percent
24 Sight at a checkout counter
26 Golfer who won the 1998 Masters (Italy)
28 Attach, as a patch
29 ‘‘Baa, baa’’ ma
30 ‘‘Rosy-fingered’’ Greek goddess
31 Snitch out
34 Zip
35 World’s end?
36 Grp. led by Mahmoud Abbas beginning in 2004
39 Apples and pears, botanically
41 Seethe (Norway)
44 Queen Latifah’s given first name
46 Playwright ____-Manuel Miranda
47 Benefit
48 Pipsqueaks
49 Give up all at once (Ecuador)
53 Org. with a Summer League
54 Churn
55 Response from a therapist
56 Were, for one?
58 ‘‘If we don’t end ____, ___ will end us’’: H.?G. Wells
61 Calculus expert?
63 ‘‘Inventing ____’’ (2022 Netflix hit)
66 Die-hard
70 Gate in digital logic
71 Major player in U.S. economic policy (Egypt)
74 Retired jersey number for the 76ers’ Moses Malone
75 Post-it notes, e.g.
77 Cousin of a plum
78 It’s good for three points
80 Where you might get into hot water
81 ____ Hortons (Canadian chain)
83 Statistician Silver
85 Land with an accent over its first letter
86 Big inits. in TVs
89 Boarding group? (Switzerland)
94 Causes for pauses
97 God: Lat.
98 Stephen of ‘‘V for Vendetta’’
99 Except for
100 Activity for Santa (Rwanda)
102 Scouts B.S.A. members since 2019
104 Marks, as a ballot
105 ‘‘OK, you get it,’’ for short
106 De ____ (freshly)
107 Used room service, e.g.
109 Hamm of women’s soccer fame
111 Nickname that’s three consecutive letters of the alphabet
112 Torus-shaped gasket
114 One who walks to work? (Qatar)
119 What this puzzle’s circled letters are with respect to the surrounding shaded squares?
123 Quite eccentric
124 Noted underground adventurer
125 Sad ass
126 Burger topping that jacks up the cholesterol
127 Rich sources
128 Kidney-related
129 Asphalt component
130 Daily ____ (news blog)
DOWN
1 Disneyland ride
2 McEntire of country music
3 Old map inits.
4 Certain coding snippet
5 Special collection of musical hits?
6 ‘‘Je te plumerai la ____’’ (line from ‘‘Alouette’’)
7 Old gold coin
8 ____ spot
9 Seconds, in brief
10 Open-mouthed responses
11 Temptresses in the ‘‘Odyssey’’
12 Create an elaborate series of deceptions
13 Part of L.V.
14 Got in the game, perhaps
15 Watch parties?
16 Focus for 15-Down
18 It’s a drag
19 Seats
21 Big name in power tools
25 Fail
27 Monitors at school, briefly
32 ____-Eaters
33 Kindle competitor
36 ‘‘ASAP!’’
37 Sondheim and Bernstein’s collaborator on ‘‘West Side Story’’
38 Pungent party bowlful
40 Ultra-aggressive
42 Freshly
43 Quite a fight
45 Fighting
47 ‘‘____ días!’’
50 Instantly get along well
51 Rush
52 Home of the David Geffen School of Drama
57 Laundry product
59 Like some 401(k) contributions
60 It’s touchy to hit
61 ‘‘____ Rheingold’’
62 ‘‘The Chi’’ channel, familiarly
64 It has a devoted following on Sundays
65 Expiates, with ‘‘for’’
67 ‘‘____ out!’’
68 Formal farewell
69 Modifier in digital logic
72 ‘‘Oh, really?’’
73 Catch a few waves?
76 Lloyd of women’s soccer fame
79 Talk smack about
82 Skirt style
84 Getting bored with
87 Suggests
88 Kind of cat or rabbit
90 Flat top?
91 Target of a joke
92 Region of Croatia associated with a canine breed
93 ‘‘Did you ring?’’
94 Hybrid farm animal
95 Site acquired by Match.com in 2011
96 London’s ____ Row
100 Liquor from Mexico
101 Like em dashes vis-à-vis en dashes
102 Benitez of TV news
103 Fuse by heating below the melting point
108 Bomb produced in the 1950s
110 Ritalin target, for short
113 Marvin who sang ‘‘Sexual Healing’’
115 Offended
116 Food that’s a national emblem of Wales
117 ‘‘Thus .?.?. ’’
118 Standard operating procedures, for short
120 Clinch
121 Plasma particle
122 Ambrose Burnside was its first president, for short
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.