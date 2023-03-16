John-Clark Levin, of Ojai, Calif., is a Ph.D. student at Cambridge, in England, studying how governments can better anticipate the impacts of artificial intelligence. In his spare time he does stage magic and stand-up comedy. With a partner, he once held the Guinness world record for the ‘‘longest continuous handshake’’ – 15-plus hours. That’s even longer than it took him to make this puzzle. – W.S.

ACROSS

1 Commuter’s ticket

8 They take bows

15 G-rated, say

19 ‘‘It’s not coming to me’’

20 Floral brew

21 Quintessential ingredient to borrow from a neighbor

22 Dine out

24 Competitive setting in Fortnite

25 Like many phone cards

26 Often-mispunctuated word

27 Lets it all out, say

28 Aurora, to the Greeks

31 Powerful weapon, for short

32 Pop option

34 Firefly, e.g.

35 Aid in some makeshift repairs

38 Blackhead remover

40 Company that created Pong

41 They can make a huge impact

42 Spongy mushroom

43 Movie character who said ‘‘I love you’’ to 110-Across

45 Network supported by ‘‘Viewers Like You’’

46 Literary character who cries, ‘‘I am madness maddened!’’

50 Bog

51 Ill humored

52 ‘‘Cool!’’

55 Act theatrically

56 ‘‘Meet the Press’’ host Chuck

57 Attractions for antique hunters

60 Donnybrooks

61 Ironically funny

62 Part of many a weight-loss ad

c c

65 Something checked at a T.S.A. checkpoint

67 One vs. 52?

68 Go on and on

69 ‘‘Cool!’’

70 Crib

71 Bad impression?

72 Tiny bit of work

73 Famed Deco designer

74 Whitman of ‘‘Parenthood’’

77 Aftermath of a toddler’s meal

78 Train that stops in New Haven and New York

80 They often don’t mature until they turn 30

84 Yucatán native

85 Lie out on a scorching day

89 Landmark at the entrance to Narnia

92 ‘‘Yeah, but still .?.?. ’’

93 Online handicrafts marketplace

94 Bareilles who sang ‘‘Love Song’’

95 Tribe native to the Great Basin

96 Suit fabric

97 Agcy. impersonated in some scam calls

98 Crouched in terror

101 Private

102 Vegetarian options .?.?. or what the shaded letters in this puzzle are, phonetically

108 ‘‘The Three Musketeers’’ action scenes

109 Flatten

110 Movie character who replied ‘‘I know’’ to 43-Across

111 They may be long and shocking

112 Clink

113 Gray matter?

DOWN

1 Tom Hanks movie featuring a giant piano

2 It might turn out to be a drone

3 Barfly

4 Blue diamond in ‘‘Titanic,’’ e.g.

5 Lab-culture medium

6 Star close to Venus?

7 Take responsibility

8 Bandleader Shaw

9 Share the ____ (sign)

10 Fort Collins sch.

11 ‘‘____ Loss’’ (2022 No. 1 album by Drake and 21 Savage)

12 Cyber Monday merchant

13 Mall security guard, pejoratively

14 Exams with a 400-1,600 range

15 Soup-serving dish

16 Interfacers with publishers

17 Layer between the crust and the core

18 Need for a tough crossword, perhaps

21 Command for creating a revised draft

23 Sushi-bar drink

28 Wax-coated cheese

29 Like words this clue the in?

30 Easily frightened sort

32 Where you might go down in the ranks?

33 Bauxite or galena

34 Things usually made in the morning

36 What’s in

37 ’Fore

38 MADD ad, e.g.

39 Lefty

41 Apple wireless file transfer

43 Do nothing

44 Paris bar tender?

46 Reddit Q. and A.

47 ‘‘The nerve!’’

48 Finally

49 Under siege

51 Turned red, say

52 Like an allegro tempo

53 Landed

54 Subjects of VH1’s ‘‘I Love the .?.?. ’’ series

55 ’Fore

56 Packaging string

58 Actress Ward

59 Many teens’ rooms, to parents

60 Pulitzer-winning columnist Stephens

62 ‘‘Du-u-u-ude!’’

63 Large coffee vessels

66 Made a fast stop?

68 ‘‘Previously on ...’’ segment

74 ‘‘The kissing disease’’

75 ‘‘Coming face to face with yourself,’’ per Jackson Pollock

76 Otherworldly

77 Minority in New Zealand’s parliament

78 What goes ‘‘up to 11,’’ in ‘‘Spinal Tap’’

79 Pot grower?

80 Skinflints

81 Does well on a test, say

82 Wild donkey

83 Fellow

85 Along

86 Many a Monopoly property

87 Ear piece?

88 Marx’s co-author for ‘‘The Communist Manifesto’’

89 They can be passed but not failed

90 Franklin who sang ‘‘R-E-S-P-E-C-T’’

91 Robin Hood’s love

94 On the wagon

97 Little mischief-makers

98 Veggie that’s often pickled

99 Virgil described its ‘‘cloud of pitch-black whirling smoke’’

100 Sign of neglect

103 Channel that airs old MGM and RKO films

104 ____ Bankman-Fried, fallen crypto mogul

105 Excessively

106 Boston’s Liberty Tree, for one

107 Kind of sauce for dim sum

