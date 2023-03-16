John-Clark Levin, of Ojai, Calif., is a Ph.D. student at Cambridge, in England, studying how governments can better anticipate the impacts of artificial intelligence. In his spare time he does stage magic and stand-up comedy. With a partner, he once held the Guinness world record for the ‘‘longest continuous handshake’’ – 15-plus hours. That’s even longer than it took him to make this puzzle. – W.S.
ACROSS
1 Commuter’s ticket
8 They take bows
15 G-rated, say
19 ‘‘It’s not coming to me’’
20 Floral brew
21 Quintessential ingredient to borrow from a neighbor
22 Dine out
24 Competitive setting in Fortnite
25 Like many phone cards
26 Often-mispunctuated word
27 Lets it all out, say
28 Aurora, to the Greeks
31 Powerful weapon, for short
32 Pop option
34 Firefly, e.g.
35 Aid in some makeshift repairs
38 Blackhead remover
40 Company that created Pong
41 They can make a huge impact
42 Spongy mushroom
43 Movie character who said ‘‘I love you’’ to 110-Across
45 Network supported by ‘‘Viewers Like You’’
46 Literary character who cries, ‘‘I am madness maddened!’’
50 Bog
51 Ill humored
52 ‘‘Cool!’’
55 Act theatrically
56 ‘‘Meet the Press’’ host Chuck
57 Attractions for antique hunters
60 Donnybrooks
61 Ironically funny
62 Part of many a weight-loss ad
c c
65 Something checked at a T.S.A. checkpoint
67 One vs. 52?
68 Go on and on
69 ‘‘Cool!’’
70 Crib
71 Bad impression?
72 Tiny bit of work
73 Famed Deco designer
74 Whitman of ‘‘Parenthood’’
77 Aftermath of a toddler’s meal
78 Train that stops in New Haven and New York
80 They often don’t mature until they turn 30
84 Yucatán native
85 Lie out on a scorching day
89 Landmark at the entrance to Narnia
92 ‘‘Yeah, but still .?.?. ’’
93 Online handicrafts marketplace
94 Bareilles who sang ‘‘Love Song’’
95 Tribe native to the Great Basin
96 Suit fabric
97 Agcy. impersonated in some scam calls
98 Crouched in terror
101 Private
102 Vegetarian options .?.?. or what the shaded letters in this puzzle are, phonetically
108 ‘‘The Three Musketeers’’ action scenes
109 Flatten
110 Movie character who replied ‘‘I know’’ to 43-Across
111 They may be long and shocking
112 Clink
113 Gray matter?
DOWN
1 Tom Hanks movie featuring a giant piano
2 It might turn out to be a drone
3 Barfly
4 Blue diamond in ‘‘Titanic,’’ e.g.
5 Lab-culture medium
6 Star close to Venus?
7 Take responsibility
8 Bandleader Shaw
9 Share the ____ (sign)
10 Fort Collins sch.
11 ‘‘____ Loss’’ (2022 No. 1 album by Drake and 21 Savage)
12 Cyber Monday merchant
13 Mall security guard, pejoratively
14 Exams with a 400-1,600 range
15 Soup-serving dish
16 Interfacers with publishers
17 Layer between the crust and the core
18 Need for a tough crossword, perhaps
21 Command for creating a revised draft
23 Sushi-bar drink
28 Wax-coated cheese
29 Like words this clue the in?
30 Easily frightened sort
32 Where you might go down in the ranks?
33 Bauxite or galena
34 Things usually made in the morning
36 What’s in
37 ’Fore
38 MADD ad, e.g.
39 Lefty
41 Apple wireless file transfer
43 Do nothing
44 Paris bar tender?
46 Reddit Q. and A.
47 ‘‘The nerve!’’
48 Finally
49 Under siege
51 Turned red, say
52 Like an allegro tempo
53 Landed
54 Subjects of VH1’s ‘‘I Love the .?.?. ’’ series
55 ’Fore
56 Packaging string
58 Actress Ward
59 Many teens’ rooms, to parents
60 Pulitzer-winning columnist Stephens
62 ‘‘Du-u-u-ude!’’
63 Large coffee vessels
66 Made a fast stop?
68 ‘‘Previously on ...’’ segment
74 ‘‘The kissing disease’’
75 ‘‘Coming face to face with yourself,’’ per Jackson Pollock
76 Otherworldly
77 Minority in New Zealand’s parliament
78 What goes ‘‘up to 11,’’ in ‘‘Spinal Tap’’
79 Pot grower?
80 Skinflints
81 Does well on a test, say
82 Wild donkey
83 Fellow
85 Along
86 Many a Monopoly property
87 Ear piece?
88 Marx’s co-author for ‘‘The Communist Manifesto’’
89 They can be passed but not failed
90 Franklin who sang ‘‘R-E-S-P-E-C-T’’
91 Robin Hood’s love
94 On the wagon
97 Little mischief-makers
98 Veggie that’s often pickled
99 Virgil described its ‘‘cloud of pitch-black whirling smoke’’
100 Sign of neglect
103 Channel that airs old MGM and RKO films
104 ____ Bankman-Fried, fallen crypto mogul
105 Excessively
106 Boston’s Liberty Tree, for one
107 Kind of sauce for dim sum
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.