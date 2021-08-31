By Stephen McCarthy/Edited by Will Shortz

Stephen McCarthy, a native of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, is a Ph.D. student studying transportation modeling in Stockholm. He got his start in puzzles by solving cryptic crosswords in Toronto’s Globe and Mail with his grandfather. Last year, he began constructing American-style puzzles, incorporating some of the wordplay of cryptics in his themes and clues. This is a good example. Stephen’s last Times crossword was ‘‘Maple Leaf,’’ in June. – W.S.

ACROSS

1 What a drawbridge may bridge

5 In that case

9 Control-tower installation

14 Pass

19 ‘‘That one’s ____’’ (‘‘My bad’’)

20 Amelia Bedelia, e.g.

21 ‘‘Go me!’’

22 Member of a noble family

23 2004 film about a group of MALIGNERS

25 It might be put on for stage PAGEANTRIES

27 Annual film festival where ‘‘Saw’’ and ‘‘Get Out’’ premiered

28 ‘‘____ La La’’ (1964 hit)

29 Senator, e.g., for short

30 Avoids a bogey, perhaps

31 Being

33 Be hopping mad

34 Cool one

37 W.W. II hero, informally

39 Muletas are waved at them

40 Canon camera

41 Branch of Islam

42 You might be MARVELING AT this as it whizzes by

46 Sort of SCHEMATIC for Christian education

48 Like some casts

49 City nicknamed the Old Pueblo

51 French city near the Belgian border

52 Prefix with colonial

53 Tightfitting

55 Toni Morrison title heroine

56 Annual British acting award

58 Series of questions, maybe

60 Counterpart of elles

62 Opposite of never

64 Many relationships are INSTIGATED on one

68 Healthy eaters may give this A WIDE BERTH

72 Disrupt an online meeting, in a way

74 Mauna ____

75 Grp. that hasn’t yet found what it’s looking for

76 Wonder Woman and others

79 Valuable load for a mule

81 Influence

84 Pioneering gangsta rap group

85 Burdened

86 Just

88 Preferring one’s own company, perhaps

90 They can be NOISELESS while stalking prey

93 Explorers of the UNTRAVERSED

95 Burden

96 Old cable-TV inits.

97 Fill in

98 Word repeated in ‘‘I ____, I ____, it’s off to work I go’’

99 Lick, say

100 ‘‘____ merci!’’ (French cry)

101 ‘‘On it, captain!’’

103 ‘‘No need to make me a plate’’

106 Five-letter word that replaces a four-letter word?

107 1980s gaming inits.

108 Not even

111 Writing done GRAPHICALLY

115 The Trojans lacked the FORESIGHT to turn this down

116 It’s multilayered

117 You should always bring it to a competition

118 Children’s author Blyton

119 Be taken aback

120 One way to cook a 116-Across

121 Unenthusiastic

122 They know the drill: Abbr.

123 Word after hard or before short

DOWN

1 ‘‘My Two ____’’ (2015 Claudia Harrington children’s book)

2 Top

3 Appliance brand since 1934

4 Pea shooters?

5 ‘‘Sign me up!’’

6 Complete travesty

7 Feature of many British accents

8 Binges too much, for short

9 As if orchestrated

10 Indexed data structures

11 Directly

12 Fourth person to walk on the moon

13 Do a double take?

14 Boot

15 Almost

16 What makes Shrek shriek?

17 One side in a debate

18 It may be blown

24 They may be blown

26 House Republican V.I.P. Stefanik

28 Star in Canis Major

32 Just so

34 Hot-dog topper

35 Airline passenger request

36 Lion ____

38 ‘‘Dear ____ Hansen’’ (2017 Tony-winning musical)

41 Responds to br-r-r-isk weather?

42 Like zebras and lions

43 Voice with an Echo

44 Rub it in

45 ‘‘It is what it is’’ and others

46 Mike Krzyzewski, to Duke basketball fans

47 Rise

50 Hot-dog topper

54 A little too silky, maybe

56 Justin Trudeau, by birth

57 Don’t believe it!

59 Aftmost masts on ships

61 Gives fuel to

63 Gets a move on, quaintly

65 Who can hear you scream in space

66 Ending with poly-

67 Title meaning ‘‘commander’’

69 ‘‘____ Meenie’’ (2010 hit)

70 Battling

71 Rings up

73 Showing the effects of an all-nighter, say

76 Give one’s blessing to

77 It has more coastline than California, surprisingly

78 Score after seven points, maybe

80 Certain radio format

82 Apropos of

83 ‘‘Like that’ll ever happen!’’

86 ‘‘Appetizers’’ or ‘‘Desserts,’’ at a diner

87 International cosmetics company ____ Rocher

89 Content people?

91 Larsson who wrote ‘‘The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo’’

92 Pooh-pooh

94 Common April activity, nowadays

97 Vietnamese sandwich

100 Group trying to sack a QB

102 Make over, as a ship

104 A crowd, they say

105 It has 104-Down legs

106 Obscure, with ‘‘out’’

109 They may be set by industry grps.

110 Girl in ‘‘The Old Curiosity Shop’’

111 sin/tan

112 Major Japanese carrier

113 ‘‘Kill Bill’’ co-star

114 You can chew on it

115 Some appliances

