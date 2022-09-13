Tracy Gray lives in Hunt Valley, Maryland. She and her husband have owned and operated a lawn-and-landscaping business for the past 33 years. She got the idea for this puzzle last Christmas while riding an escalator, up and down, at her local mall, proving again that ideas can come from anywhere if you’re alert to them. This is Tracy’s 33rd puzzle (and ninth Sunday) for the paper. – W.S.
ACROSS
1 Exfoliants
7 Foofaraw
10 Cookout chuckouts
14 Thickener used in
desserts
18 Like favorite radio stations, perhaps
19 Calico calls
21 Memo starter
22 N.F.L. Hall-of-Famer Yale ____
23 Backpacker’s snack
24 Big huff?
25 Have an outsize presence
27 ‘‘I didn’t need to know that!’’
28 What a net might attach
to
30 Flying Cloud of old autodom
31 Jazz clarinetist Shaw
32 Soaring shot
33 Some Six Nations members
- 35 Mount Everest scaler
37 Hogs
- 39 Went out of control
40 A.M.A. members: Abbr.
42 Marketing experiment comparing two variants
44 Some red marks
45 Big lugs
48 Say ‘‘Whomever did this …,’’ say
49 Alice who wrote ‘‘The Color Purple’’
51 Org. with a sizable registry
54 Yellow jacket, for one
55 Syrup brand since 1902
57 Word before Roger or Rancher
58 To a profound degree
- 60 ‘’Cinderella’’ meanie
62 Field trip conveyances
63 Middle van Pelt child in ‘‘Peanuts’’
64 Use Tinder, say
65 Airs
69 Big exporter of pistachios
70 Features of some bygone muscle cars
71 Give an elbow bump to, say
72 Free of fizz
- 73 Lateral-breaking pitches
75 Skulk
76 Maker of the world’s first quartz watch
77 Javanese dyeing technique
78 Potala Palace city
79 One of seven represented in the Pleiades
- 80 Glide down from above
81 Sleigh driver’s need
82 Sound of an ungraceful landing
84 ____ card
85 Fashion house whose logo is two interlocking C’s
87 Like the Carolina Reaper pepper
88 Visionary
91 Title for Baltimore
92 Crow language family
95 Sounds of hesitation
96 da-DUM
99 On pins and needles
101 Homebrewer’s sugar
103 Cartoonish villains
106 ‘‘Little ol’ me?’’
107 Woodard of ‘‘Clemency’’
109 Article in Aachen
110 ‘‘Where ignorance is bliss, ____ folly to be wise’’: Thomas Gray
111 ‘‘Eh .?.?. I’ll pass’’
112 It’s a banger in Germany
- 114 Portrayer of Scrooge in 1951’s ‘‘A Christmas Carol’’
116 Surgical seam
118 Unagi and anago, for two
119 What parallel lines never do
120 It beats scissors
121 Passionate
122 Secretary, e.g.
123 ____ Noël
124 Place to wallow
125 Butterfly garden bloomers
DOWN
1 Places
2 ‘‘Mad Money’’ host Jim
3 Eye part with rods and cones
4 Kind of port
5 Boot-camp exercises performed on all fours
6 Narrow groove
7 One for the roadie
8 Most beloved
9 Dominated, informally
10 Pico de gallo herb
11 Not yet in stock
12 Soup bases
13 Highway heavyweight
14 ____ mode
15 Like toum or agliata sauce
16 Forest between Champagne and Lorraine
17 Cousin of kvass
20 Plant pore
26 ‘‘____ Miz’’
29 Early computer acronym
34 O.E.D. part: Abbr.
36 Some rideshares
38 They may be hidden behind paintings
41 Knot-tying and lashing, to a sailor
43 Like some short tennis matches
46 Install, as sod
47 Record- player annoyances
50 Actor Guinness
51 Improvised comment
52 ‘‘Colette’’ actress Knightley
53 Comedian Wyatt of ‘‘Problem Areas’’
56 Porter, for one
57 Derby cocktail
59 Bad Brains and Bikini Kill, for two
61 Muckety- mucks
62 Colorful bird named for its diet
64 Not easily moved
65 Ocho menos cinco
66 Buttonholes, basically
67 Actor/activist George
68 Seattle’s W.N.B.A. team
70 Absolutely wrecks
71 K
74 Reason to do a ‘‘stupid human trick’’
75 X
76 Tangential topics
78 Allow to access
79 ‘‘I am,’’ in Latin
80 Incomplete dentures
81 Ball game that all players might lose
83 Lacks
85 Place to wear muck boots
86 One roasted or toasted
87 More raspy
89 Dramatize, as a historical event
90 Teller, maybe
93 ‘‘That time is fine for me’’
94 Lack of musicality
97 Teeny- tiny
98 Word after ring or water
100 Side-to-side movement
102 Pastoral skyline features
104 Tyler of ‘‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’’
105 Places for hoses and hoes
108 Oatmeal glob
113 Judgy sound
115 Jupiter’s realm, in myth
117 Pic on a pec, say
