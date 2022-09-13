Tracy Gray lives in Hunt Valley, Maryland. She and her husband have owned and operated a lawn-and-landscaping business for the past 33 years. She got the idea for this puzzle last Christmas while riding an escalator, up and down, at her local mall, proving again that ideas can come from anywhere if you’re alert to them. This is Tracy’s 33rd puzzle (and ninth Sunday) for the paper. – W.S.

ACROSS

1 Exfoliants

7 Foofaraw

10 Cookout chuckouts

14 Thickener used in

desserts

18 Like favorite radio stations, perhaps

19 Calico calls

21 Memo starter

22 N.F.L. Hall-of-Famer Yale ____

23 Backpacker’s snack

24 Big huff?

25 Have an outsize presence

27 ‘‘I didn’t need to know that!’’

28 What a net might attach

to

30 Flying Cloud of old autodom

31 Jazz clarinetist Shaw

32 Soaring shot

33 Some Six Nations members

  • 35 Mount Everest scaler

37 Hogs

  • 39 Went out of control

40 A.M.A. members: Abbr.

42 Marketing experiment comparing two variants

44 Some red marks

45 Big lugs

48 Say ‘‘Whomever did this …,’’ say

49 Alice who wrote ‘‘The Color Purple’’

51 Org. with a sizable registry

54 Yellow jacket, for one

55 Syrup brand since 1902

57 Word before Roger or Rancher

58 To a profound degree

  • 60 ‘’Cinderella’’ meanie

62 Field trip conveyances

63 Middle van Pelt child in ‘‘Peanuts’’

64 Use Tinder, say

65 Airs

69 Big exporter of pistachios

70 Features of some bygone muscle cars

71 Give an elbow bump to, say

72 Free of fizz

  • 73 Lateral-breaking pitches

75 Skulk

76 Maker of the world’s first quartz watch

77 Javanese dyeing technique

78 Potala Palace city

79 One of seven represented in the Pleiades

  • 80 Glide down from above

81 Sleigh driver’s need

82 Sound of an ungraceful landing

84 ____ card

85 Fashion house whose logo is two interlocking C’s

87 Like the Carolina Reaper pepper

88 Visionary

91 Title for Baltimore

92 Crow language family

95 Sounds of hesitation

96 da-DUM

99 On pins and needles

101 Homebrewer’s sugar

103 Cartoonish villains

106 ‘‘Little ol’ me?’’

107 Woodard of ‘‘Clemency’’

109 Article in Aachen

110 ‘‘Where ignorance is bliss, ____ folly to be wise’’: Thomas Gray

111 ‘‘Eh .?.?. I’ll pass’’

112 It’s a banger in Germany

  • 114 Portrayer of Scrooge in 1951’s ‘‘A Christmas Carol’’

116 Surgical seam

118 Unagi and anago, for two

119 What parallel lines never do

120 It beats scissors

121 Passionate

122 Secretary, e.g.

123 ____ Noël

124 Place to wallow

125 Butterfly garden bloomers

DOWN

1 Places

2 ‘‘Mad Money’’ host Jim

3 Eye part with rods and cones

4 Kind of port

5 Boot-camp exercises performed on all fours

6 Narrow groove

7 One for the roadie

8 Most beloved

9 Dominated, informally

10 Pico de gallo herb

11 Not yet in stock

12 Soup bases

13 Highway heavyweight

14 ____ mode

15 Like toum or agliata sauce

16 Forest between Champagne and Lorraine

17 Cousin of kvass

20 Plant pore

26 ‘‘____ Miz’’

29 Early computer acronym

34 O.E.D. part: Abbr.

36 Some rideshares

38 They may be hidden behind paintings

41 Knot-tying and lashing, to a sailor

43 Like some short tennis matches

46 Install, as sod

47 Record- player annoyances

50 Actor Guinness

51 Improvised comment

52 ‘‘Colette’’ actress Knightley

53 Comedian Wyatt of ‘‘Problem Areas’’

56 Porter, for one

57 Derby cocktail

59 Bad Brains and Bikini Kill, for two

61 Muckety- mucks

62 Colorful bird named for its diet

64 Not easily moved

65 Ocho menos cinco

66 Buttonholes, basically

67 Actor/activist George

68 Seattle’s W.N.B.A. team

70 Absolutely wrecks

71 K

74 Reason to do a ‘‘stupid human trick’’

75 X

76 Tangential topics

78 Allow to access

79 ‘‘I am,’’ in Latin

80 Incomplete dentures

81 Ball game that all players might lose

83 Lacks

85 Place to wear muck boots

86 One roasted or toasted

87 More raspy

89 Dramatize, as a historical event

90 Teller, maybe

93 ‘‘That time is fine for me’’

94 Lack of musicality

97 Teeny- tiny

98 Word after ring or water

100 Side-to-side movement

102 Pastoral skyline features

104 Tyler of ‘‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’’

105 Places for hoses and hoes

108 Oatmeal glob

113 Judgy sound

115 Jupiter’s realm, in myth

117 Pic on a pec, say

