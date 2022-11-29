Joe Deeney, of Melrose, Massachusett, is a supply-chain director for Philips, a health-technology company based in Amsterdam. He’s been solving crosswords for as long as he can remember. In 2015, he was solving one he wasn’t particularly fond of and thought, I can do better than that! This is Joe’s 14th Times crossword and his first Sunday. He has now reached a personal goal – having a puzzle published on every day of the week. – W.S.

ACROSS

1 Tot’s rocker

6 Gets lost

12 Squeeze, as a mop

17 Die down

18 Eventual outlet for Lake Victoria

20 Joan of Arc, for one

21 Geometrophiles .?.?.

23 A little off?

24 Abound (with)

25 Member of a colony

26 Rapture

28 Put down in writing

29 Sad ____

31 Imagophiles .?.?.

33 Old ‘‘The beer of quality’’ sloganeer, in brief

36 Actress Witherspoon

38 ‘‘You wanted to see me?’’

39 Cabaret accessories

40 Something you sleep through

42 Sunny-side-up ‘‘suns’’

45 In stitches

46 Gastrophiles .?.?.

51 ‘‘The Eagle ____ landed’’

54 Close out

55 Ready for a drive

56 Rightmost menu heading, often

57 Long campaigns

61 Org. that partners with Lyft and Uber to promote safe ridesharing

62 ‘‘Ish’’

63 Dextropodophiles .?.?.

68 Come after

69 Nugget from a noggin

70 Sinister smiles

71 Novosibirsk negative

72 Come out of la-la land with a jolt

74 To whom it is said ‘‘You have a grand gift for silence. .?.?. It makes you quite invaluable as a companion.’’

78 Small parlor piece?

79 Autotumulophiles .?.?.

83 Bird-feeder fat

85 Symbol of laziness

86 High winds

87 Actress Rowlands

88 PC component

91 Even slightly

93 ‘‘Inside the N.B.A.’’ channel

94 Aurophiles .?.?.

98 The ____ that bind

100 Certain fluency-building subj.

101 Game with cestas and a pelota

102 ____ Rule, true-crime writer

103 Periphery

107 Tap

109 Chronomechanophiles .?.?.

112 Feel like [grrrr]

113 Take care of business

114 Goosebump-inducing

115 Actress Kaitlin of ‘‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’’

116 Schnozzes

117 Palatial

DOWN

1 ‘‘Go no further!’’

2 High wind

3 Go on and on (about)

4 Parts of flutes and flowers

5 Still

6 It’s a bad look

7 Palaver

8 Kylo ____ of ‘‘Star Wars’’

9 Red state?

10 ____ Vanilli (1980s-’90s R&B duo)

11 Sordid

12 Poseurs

13 Monopoly properties that don’t get hotels, for short

14 Sandwich that may include salami, prosciutto and soppressata

15 Stockings

16 Basketball coach Popovich

19 Lauder of beauty products

20 Secure, as a skiff

22 Zoom

27 Passports, e.g., in brief

30 Private affairs?

31 Pummel, as with snowballs

32 ‘‘That was unexpected!’’

33 Things Acrobat Reader reads

34 Hill by a loch

35 ‘‘Seasons of Love’’ musical

37 .?.?. — .?.?.

41 Seeks attention, in a way

43 ‘‘Krazy ____’’

44 Sarcastic response to a complaint

45 Longtime NASCAR sponsor

47 Habitat threatened by bleaching

48 Brings up

49 Extra something

50 What might accompany a wink

52 Choral voice

53 Minor disagreement

56 New York university that hosted presidential debates in 2008, 2012 and 2016

58 Word repeated in a classic Energizer slogan

59 Finish by

60 The N.B.A.’s Curry, to fans

62 Fall behind the pack

63 Bloke

64 Singer born Eithne Pádraigín Ní Bhraonáin

65 Sub-Saharan pests

66 Can’t tolerate

67 Axed

72 Obedience-school command

73 Cooking staple

75 Cooking staple

76 Cooking place

77 Fit snugly

79 Announcement of a split decision?

80 Word with trip or test

81 Baseball Hall-of-Famer Mel

82 Shelves for knickknacks

84 Card game shout

87 Preacher’s preaching

88 X

89 Rings

90 2005 Scott Westerfeld sci-fi novel with the sequel ‘‘Pretties’’

92 ‘‘The Mod Squad’’ role

94 Painter’s primer

95 Home to many Constables and Sargents

96 Like some whiskey barrels

97 Not be straight with

99 Ninja Turtles’ abode

102 Came down

104 TV girl with the catchphrase ‘‘Swiper, no swiping!’’

105 Emulate the Cheshire cat

106 Stretched (out)

108 Classic muscle car

110 Co.’s second in command, usually

111 Gunpowder holder

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you