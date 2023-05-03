Katie Hale, originally from Houston, is a freelance crossword editor now living in London with her husband and 6- and 10-year-old kids. Scott Hogan is a patent attorney from Midland, Michigan. They met through Christina Iverson, a crossword editor at The Times who has collaborated with each of them. The theme for this puzzle was Katie’s. She and Scott laughed a lot in thinking up examples. – W.S.

ACROSS

1 With frequency

4 Little disagreement

8 Rank for Porthos of ‘‘The Three Musketeers’’

13 Speak in Spanish

18 Court entrance?

20 Meaty sauce

21 Polynesian love

22 High grade

23 Instrument anyone can play

25 ‘‘Oh, now I understand the significance of the troupe’s performance in ‘Hamlet’!’’

27 W-4 collector, for short

28 Window treatment

30 Singer Rita

31 Touches up, as a tattoo

32 ‘‘I can’t get past this witness box!’’

35 Like many burns, paradoxically

36 Word that can be represented by a number

37 Part of M.I.T.: Abbr.

38 Accidental ‘‘subject’’ of certain snapshots

41 ‘‘Watch out for that bully!’’

47 Lead-in to air or Atlantic

48 Application

49 ‘‘Father of,’’ in Arabic

50 Deborah of ‘‘The Innocents,’’ 1961

51 Bamboozle

53 Passage straight from the heart

55 Gave medicine

58 ‘‘Everyone dislikes autumn now!’’

62 Where artwork is often hung

64 Self-____

65 20,000 drops, pharmaceutically

66 Big name in laptops

67 Euphemistic term for love

68 Lisa with the 1994 No. 1 hit ‘‘Stay (I Missed You)’’

69 Where to see party people out on the floor?

71 Actor Willem

72 Really succeed

76 ‘‘Dracula has lived half a millennium!’’

79 Talk like Foghorn Leghorn

80 Lets out

81 Name that becomes an adjective when ‘‘-y’’ is added

82 Scottish refusals

84 Actress Whitman of ‘‘Parenthood’’

85 Word that can be represented by a number

86 Industrious animal in a classic fable

87 ‘‘I’m thinking of a grizzly!’’

91 Brandy container

94 Queen’s onetime rock style

96 Fish of the future

97 Twisted do

98 ‘‘Careful, the shrub may have fingerprints on it!’’

105 Portmanteau expressions popularized by Tyra Banks

107 Trendy

108 Not just a couple

109 Many a Mormon

110 ‘‘I finished this crossword!’’

113 Staple of Coen brothers films

115 Buck who was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2022

116 Closed captioner’s machine

117 101-Down opera

118 Currency of the Philippines

119 Diurnal phenomena

120 Acknowledge wordlessly

121 Shape of a fox’s pupil

122 Haven

DOWN

1 Brightly colored food fish

2 Make goo-goo eyes

3 Earth

4 Title of respect

5 R.&B.’s LaBelle

6 Over

7 Amped (up), slangily

8 Korean word for cooked rice

9 Permits

10 Find hilarious

11 ‘‘Well, that’s awesome!’’

12 ‘‘Stillmatic’’ rapper

13 Talk smack about

14 Taxing times?

15 Something you shouldn’t pass on

16 ‘‘Diligence is the mother of good ____’’: Benjamin Franklin

17 Consults

19 ‘‘Men in Black’’ role

24 Braided buns, e.g.

26 Rainbow-esque

29 Water down, say

33 Water down, say

34 Purpose

38 It might be a stretch

39 Family name synonymous with wealth in early America

40 Oviform : egg :: pyriform : ____

41 Relative of lime and mint

42 TikTok persona typified by floppy hair and grunge clothing

43 Stratagem

44 Cite, with ‘‘to’’

45 ____-B

46 Certain link

47 Chum

51 Went way, way up

52 Lemon ____

53 Away from home

54 Hiker’s snack, perhaps

56 March on, so to speak

57 Gentle roasts

59 By the book

60 Require smelling salts, say

61 Dud

63 Start of a boast by Julius Caesar

67 Bert of Cowardly Lion fame

68 Rock veins

69 Leslie of ‘‘Gigi’’ and ‘‘Lili’’

70 Disinfected

71 School honcho

72 Boots, tent, mosquito spray, etc.

73 Spaghetti-strapped top, informally

74 Actor McGregor

75 Toy that may have a rope

76 They might have matching half-heart necklaces, in brief

77 Swerve

78 Vaccine molecule

83 One who’s always on the phone?

86 ‘‘Steppenwolf’’ author

87 Something that might be put on plastic bags

88 Many frontline workers, in brief

89 ‘‘Thanks, Captain Obvious’’

90 Come together

92 Muppet bear

93 Immune system components

94 Ready to play catch, say

95 Unexpressed

98 Passport requirement

99 Pops

100 Where @ is at?

101 Composer Giuseppe

102 Picked

103 Picked

104 Subject of a 2001 bankruptcy

105 Give as a handicap, as points

106 Local bond, informally

111 Tax ID

112 Pooh’s rhyming friend

114 Krazy ____ of cartoons

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you