By Michael Lieberman/Edited by Will Shortz
Michael Lieberman is an appellate attorney in Washington, D.C., currently on parental leave after the birth of his first child. Although this puzzle isn’t Father’s Day-themed, he says it’s nice that his first Sunday puzzle will run on his first Father’s Day as a father. About five years ago, he and his wife started solving the Sunday Times crossword together, first on paper, then on a tablet. Michael now does the Times puzzle every day. His wife, though, favors the Spelling Bee. – W.S.
ACROSS
1 Home for the Devil
6 Fairy-tale villain
10 Ballet-inspired fitness method
15 Web designer’s code
19 Dream interrupter, maybe
20 Pitcher Hershiser
21 They might dog a dog
22 ‘‘____ there!’’
23 Prisoner accidentally causes a power outage?
26 Police unit, informally
27 ‘‘Hoo boy!’’
28 ‘‘Your guess is as good as mine’’
29 Small songbirds
30 In a manner of speaking
31 Kind
33 Year, in Brazil
34 Cherokee and Navajo
37 Southern university beefs up campus security?
42 Unlike bread on Passover
45 Pierce-Arrow competitor
46 Popular Hyundai
47 ‘‘O mio babbino caro,’’ e.g.
48 Key part: Abbr.
50 Keenness of judgment
53 Chinese zodiac animal
54 Fellow imposes a strict palm fruit regimen?
59 Something that can be tried or cracked
60 Dead giveaway?
61 Put away some groceries?
62 ____ school
63 Convenient transport through urban traffic
64 Go bad
65 One seeing things with a critical eye?
67 ____ cannon (sci-fi weapon)
68 Good spice to add to guacamole (try it!)
71 Wizard of ____ (nickname for a good massage therapist)
72 U.F.C. fighting style
73 Heretics flout them
77 Early Ron Howard role
78 Actress de Armas writes ‘‘Mr. Gas’’ and ‘‘Ms. Rag’’?
82 World’s best-selling musical artists of 2020
83 Target of a pop-up blocker
84 Financial planning option, for short
85 Like the verse ‘‘Roses are red, violets are blue .?.?. ,’’ in brief
86 Body of water that’s home to the world’s largest marine reserve
88 The Cougars of the N.C.A.A.
91 New York has 28 of them
94 Smartphone advises on poker bets?
98 High-hat attitude
99 ‘‘Told you so’’
100 Off-road ride, for short
101 Org. whose plans are up in the air?
104 Georgia-based insurance giant
106 Unnamed somebody
109 Ones making you duck down?
111 Kinks song that Weird Al Yankovic parodied as ‘‘Yoda’’
112 Doctor acquires antibiotics?
115 A short one by Ogden Nash reads ‘‘Parsley/is gharsley’’
116 Macabre illustrator Edward
117 One kind of plastic
118 Indian wedding adornment
119 Even ____
120 Connecticut-based insurance giant
121 Break
122 Work from Roxane Gay or Jia Tolentino
DOWN
1 Snacks from some trucks
2 Honolulu’s ____ Stadium
3 Sought feedback from
4 Willy, in ‘‘Free Willy’’
5 Telecom with a pink logo
6 Reaction to a stomach punch
7 Chow
8 Add new caulking to
9 Roosevelt credited with saying ‘‘No one can make you feel inferior without your consent’’
10 Closest of pals, for short
11 Hillary Clinton vis-à-vis Wellesley College
12 Move to a new table, maybe
13 Hip-hop duo ____ Sremmurd
14 What ‘‘.?.?.’’ may represent
15 José Martí, by birth
16 Social media pic designed to attract sexual attention
17 False
18 Some strong solutions
24 DuPont patent of 1938
25 Skip it
29 Boston airport
32 Work in the kitchen?
35 Abounded (with)
36 St. Kitts, St. Lucia and St. Vincent
37 Saint on the big screen
38 Pulitzer winner ____ St. Vincent Millay
39 Spur
40 Shake an Etch A Sketch, e.g.
41 Full
42 How kids might describe dad jokes
43 Important stretches
44 ‘‘____ Too Proud’’ (hit musical about the Temptations)
49 Visits overnight
51 Ingredient in a Negroni
52 Sporty trucks, in brief
55 Lots
56 Lets hit it!
57 What ‘‘.?.?.’’ may represent
58 ____ March
59 Word that appears with confetti when texted on an iPhone
63 Big name in synthesizers
65 Cardamom-spiced brew
66 !!!
67 They may be checked at the door
68 Yoga pose with an arched back
69 ‘‘High-five!’’
70 Like fuchsia and turquoise
71 Actor Aziz
74 Spanish hand
75 Spanish love
76 Application figs.
78 Practiced
79 Birds’ bills
80 What an integral can be used to calculate
81 One of the Obamas
83 Jellied garnish
87 Low bows
89 Kind of question
90 Old wheels
92 ____ Park, Colo.
93 Raw deal from a restaurant?
95 Categorize
96 ‘‘There’s no one on me!’’
97 Document with two accents
101 Water clover and adder’s-tongue
102 Fight setting
103 Purity test
104 Popular dog 105-Down
105 See 104-Down
107 Daughter of Ned Stark on ‘‘Game of Thrones’’
108 Smelt things?
110 Payment often made around January 1
112 Tour grp.
113 Little eggs
114 Business-card abbr.
