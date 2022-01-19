By Timothy Polin/Edited by Will Shortz
Timothy Polin, of Central City, has been making crosswords for The Times since 2011. This is his 55th one for the paper and his eighth Sunday. He specializes in puzzles with visuals in the grids – like a ‘‘Jaws’’-themed crossword in 2018, in which you could connect five squares in the solution containing the letters F-I-N to form a picture of a shark’s fin. Today’s puzzle isn’t quite as unusual, but it’s close. – W.S.
ACROSS
1 Disseminated
5 JPEG alternative
8 Quick-witted
14 ‘‘Forbidden fruit is the sweetest,’’ e.g.
19 Kind of writing
21 Hurting more
22 Mineral used as a flame retardant
23 Aromatic herbal drink
24 Carmen McRae or Anita O’Day, notably
26 Disorganized
27 Sound in the Serengeti
29 Tying words?
30 Horrible boss, say
31 Neighbor of S. Sudan
32 Endpoint of a Shinto pilgrimage
36 What’s going up in Chicago?
38 And so forth
40 Munchkin
41 Spade with a short handle?
42 Morse morsel
43 You can have a blast with this
44 ‘‘Yes, indeedy!’’
47 ____ volente
49 Makes clearer, in a way
51 1997 pop hit with a nonsensical refrain
52 Fete
56 Anago, on a sushi menu
57 In ____ fertilization
58 & 59 Flag bearers, for short?
62 Clap back
63 Many moons
64 Chaired
66 Many, many, many moons
68 Subj. line heading
69 Birthplace of five U.S. presidents, with ‘‘the’’
73 German title
74 Like discriminatory employers, often
75 Just roll with it!
76 See 88-Across
77 Eliminates, mob-style
79 Driving stick?
81 ____ out a victory
83 Pack (in)
84 Fracases
85 Start of some conventional wisdom
88 With 76-Across, Mexican business magnate who was once the world’s richest person
89 Means of a quick recharge
92 ‘‘____ funny!’’
93 Fab
94 Akin to
95 Rapper ____ Cudi or DJ ____ Loco
97 Comprehension
99 Domain of Mars
100 Boise-to-Spokane dir.
102 Post-default event
104 ‘‘Eureka!’’
108 ‘‘That’s the spot’’
110 Kinda
111 Lunkhead
113 Court order
114 Red accessory for cartoondom’s Huckleberry Hound
116 Scientific contribution from 98-Down, discovered in a manner suggested by this puzzle’s theme
120 Crow’s-nests, e.g.
122 One living in the rial world?
123 Lingerie fabric
124 Blights
125 More mirthful
126 Defiant refusal
127 ____ Plaines, Ill.
128 Start of a story, in journalese
DOWN
1 Cause of a jolt
2 Really busy, perhaps
3 It’s nothing to joke about
4 Artist known for his lampooning cartooning
5 Startin’ place
6 ‘‘____ moved on’’
7 Calming words
8 Holy city near Baghdad
9 Hardly a lover of hot wings?
10 Radio-frequency meas.
11 Ad or show follower
12 ____ P. Morton, Benjamin Harrison’s vice president
13 Lost deposits, as a bank?
14 Attorney’s org.
15 Sorrow
16 Thank you, in Tokyo
17 Stovetop device
18 Breadths
20 Sled dogs, e.g.
25 Word in some cocktail names
28 Baseball’s ‘‘Master Melvin’’
33 Westernmost sch. in Conference USA
34 Actress ____ Pinkett Smith
35 ‘‘Er .?.?. umm .?.?.’’
37 Nonbinary possessive
39 Game-show invitation
45 Modern lead-in to ‘‘X’’
46 Got out fast
48 Exit
50 Tom Petty hit with the opening line ‘‘She’s a good girl, loves her mama’’
51 Rendezvous
52 Nickname for Virginia
53 Declare
54 Is beaten by
55 You might take a lift to one
56 Married mujeres: Abbr.
57 All-in-one purchase from a smoke shop
60 Unforgettable, unstoppable sort
61 They’re not to be trusted
65 Julie who played Catwoman on old TV
67 Puzzle (out)
70 Personal bearing
71 Strong pan
72 Hard thing to do?
78 German title
80 Capital of Bangladesh
82 Mushroom in miso soup
86 Afterword
87 Nicolas who directed ‘‘The Man Who Fell to Earth’’
88 Lab where the Higgs boson particle was discovered
89 Inventory
90 ‘‘My Cousin Vinny’’ setting
91 Airport route
93 Squealed
96 Opposite of a glut
98 Who was famously hit over the head with inspiration?
99 Tech release of 2006
101 Didn’t act rashly, say
103 Pit
105 Words before relax or remember
106 Small section of a pit
107 Bowl-shaped cooking vessels
109 German state that includes Frankfurt
112 Manage
115 What’s got ewe covered?
117 Hemlock relative
118 Old ____ (London theater)
119 Gag line?
121 Spanish ‘‘hey!’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.