By Trenton Charlson/Edited by Will Shortz
Trenton Charlson, 25, is a full-time crossword constructor in Columbus, Ohio. He loves words with unusual letter combinations, like 63-Across here, which he’s been trying to use in a puzzle for years. He says, “I value the sort of ‘X-factor’ that makes a puzzle feel playfully and distinctly ‘human’?” – the fill included. With advanced crossword software and databases available now even to first-time constructors, it takes special effort, like Trenton’s, to display a personal style. – W.S.
ACROSS
1 Goes wherever the wind blows?
6 Person who likes all your FB posts, perhaps
9 Key with five sharps: Abbr.
13 Western film, in old slang
18 Harriet’s partner on 1950s-’60s TV
19 China’s Chou En-____
20 Paul Simon’s ‘‘____ Rock’’
21 Tree that Athena gifted to Athens
22 Inaptly named bear of a tongue twister
25 Spanish rice
26 Letter-shaped construction piece
27 Endeavor
28 Winter weather hazard
31 Little black ____
32 Art of verse
33 Jurisdiction of a Catholic church official
37 Get closer and closer
40 Mapmaker’s subj.
41 Literary traveler to Lilliput and Brobdingnag
42 Transfixed
43 Former telecom giant that merged into Verizon
45 Ostentatious display
48 Kicked back
49 Singer Lisa
51 Pre-euro currency
52 National tree of the U.S.
53 Paradise lost
54 Scatterbrains
56 Grandma, to Brits
57 Frenzy
59 Rattlesnake’s warning
60 Ambrose Bierce defined it as ‘‘A minor form of despair, disguised as a virtue’’
62 Totally over it all
63 Final creature encountered in ‘‘Dr. Seuss’s ABC’’
68 Far-right state
70 Buckskin, e.g.
71 Something stretched out in a yoga class
74 Has over
75 Go after
78 Like varnished wood
79 ‘‘Pretty please?’’
80 Sci-fi travelers
81 Pan-fries
84 Violated a code of silence
85 Sportscaster Jim with the classic opening ‘‘Hello, friends’’
86 Opportunities to win a vacation on ‘‘Wheel of Fortune’’
90 Stocking stuffer
91 Actress Ana of ‘‘Love, Victor’’
92 ‘‘Alas .?.?. ’’
93 Bistro sign word
95 Francis’ tenure, e.g.
96 Lively, on a score
97 Collect little by little
99 Makes
101 ‘‘Which Disney Princess Are You?’’ and the like
104 Big Ten powerhouse, for short
107 Eye shade
110 Basic skateboard trick
111 Quick nap .?.?. or a playful description of the 64-Down here
113 Conflagration
114 Diamond who went platinum
115 Scottish denial
116 Popeye creator Segar
117 Footnote abbr.
118 Icelandic work that influenced Tolkien
119 Key for getting out, not in
120 Like May through August, unlike the other months of the year
DOWN
1 What ‘‘piano’’ can mean
2 Côte d’____
3 Nickname for Isabelle or Isidore
4 Fashion designer Lange
5 Actress Amanda of 2012’s ‘‘Les Misérables’’
6 What B. B. King was king of
7 Rattles
8 Opposite of flatness
9 Members of bevies and broods
10 Tie the knot
11 Mine: Fr.
12 Many a collaboration between Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald
13 ‘‘C’est magnifique!’’
14 Spanish composer Isaac
15 ‘‘How to ____ a ____’’
(popular Google search)
16 One of the Gabor sisters
17 Radiation unit
23 Member in the genus Troglodytes, so named for its tendency to enter dark crevices
24 ‘‘Jeepers!’’
25 Generational divide
29 Former queen of Jordan
30 Nintendo princess
31 Order of roses
34 Kilt-wearing Greek infantryman
35 Fixed, as tiling
36 Northern California town once home to the palindromic ____ Bakery
37 Chain that sells chains
38 ‘‘Jeepers!’’
39 Levels
40 Old fogy
41 Quiet valley
43 Partner of glamour
44 Comedian Fields
46 ____ garden
47 When repeated, one of the Gabor sisters
50 Mercedes-____
54 Stupor
55 Multitude
57 Pac-Man navigates through one
58 Wood-shaping tool
60 They’re taken out in alleys
61 Six-Day War leader Weizman
62 No-nonsense TV judge
63 Unsightly spot
64 Sleep indicators
65 Counterfeit
66 Spike the Beanie Baby, e.g.
67 Having some pep
68 Alternative to Advil or Aleve
69 Birthplace of the Franciscan order
71 Kind of ray
72 Bit of tomfoolery
73 Nervous state
74 Seven: Prefix
75 Football sideline reporter Kolber
76 Brand of pretzels and chips
77 Electric ____
79 Kvetches
81 Pointy-eared dog
82 Big name in car parts
83 Break away
85 Reason to hang up
87 Victoria Falls river
88 Uniform adornment
89 Center of L.A., once
94 Sufficient, informally
95 Aphids, to ladybugs
97 Beyond cold
98 Woman’s name meaning ‘‘night’’ in Hebrew and Arabic
99 Pound and others
100 Worshiper of the rain god Tlaloc
102 Took off
103 One of the Nereids of Greek myth
104 Eleven, en français
105 Parts of snowmobiles
106 Exploits
107 ‘‘The White Lotus’’ airer
108 View from Lake Como
109 Country music’s ____ Brown Band
112 In a bad way
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.