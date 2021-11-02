By Katie Hale/Edited by Will Shortz

Katie Hale, originally from Houston, is now a stay-at-home mom in London. She and a friend run the Reading Network, an organization that finds new homes for used children’s books. A lifelong devotee of both crosswords and sports (“I can happily watch about any sport”), she set out to make a sports-themed puzzle that would be accessible to non-sports fans. This is Katie’s third Times crossword and first solo Sunday. – W.S.

ACROSS

1 One known as ‘‘the Alive, the Eternal’’

6 Checkout option

11 Org. featured in 2011’s ‘‘Contagion’’

14 Tiff

18 ____ Rose, Catherine O’Hara’s character on ‘‘Schitt’s Creek’’

19 Chevron subsidiary

20 Language in the Tai family

21 Kind of skirt

22 Your ex’s new date whom you just can’t stand?

25 Tabloid twosome

26 Lose sleep (over)

27 Off

28 ‘‘Su-u-ure’’

29 Half of a legal warning

30 There are 24 in a cuboctahedron

32 Make a big stink

34 Kegels, e.g.?

39 Getting up there

42 Poet Rainer Maria ____

43 ‘‘____ yourself’’

44 First winner of the Nebula Award for best science fiction novel (1965)

46 It’s just passing

47 Therapists’ org.

48 Director Craven

51 First square of a crossword?

55 Walking the dog, for instance

58 One might bend over backward

59 Who actually lives in Lapland, some say

60 Accord maker

61 Author of 29 Federalist Papers

64 Laugh and a half

65 Playwright who wrote, ‘‘Those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything’’

68 ‘‘I’ll be your waiter tonight,’’ e.g.?

70 Raison d’____

71 Do a certain developer’s job

72 Something a mover or a movie might have

73 Threesome

75 The ‘‘B’’ in its name stands for ‘‘brush’’

77 Oldest independent state in the Arab world

78 Genre for ‘‘Booksmart’’ and ‘‘Clueless’’

82 Conspiracy theory so wild that it can’t be aired?

86 Trident look-alike

87 ____ jam

88 Small bird

89 ‘‘I did it!’’

90 Southern cooking staple

92 Things you can crack without damaging them

94 Affix with a click

96 Plan to leave at a very specific evening time?

100 Orangish shade

103 Fill with joy

104 Stirs up

106 Doctor Zhivago

107 Where subs are standard

109 Semiaquatic creature

113 Missing

114 Blackjack dealer?

117 Niche mag

118 Stick (out)

119 Product that increases volume

120 ‘‘Moonlight’’ actress Janelle

121 Joie de vivre

122 One doing inside work

123 Chain whose name derives from its founders, the Raffel brothers

124 Orchard products

DOWN

1 Book before Obadiah

2 Converted apartment, perhaps

3 ‘‘That’s ____’’

4 Question after an argument has died down

5 Solo traveling in space

6 Crafts

7 Frequent subjects of Taylor Swift songs

8 Measures, in music

9 Word that can precede or follow pack

10 Actor Menzies who won an Emmy for ‘‘The Crown’’

11 Fills (in)

12 One hell of a writer?

13 One way for packages to arrive, in brief

14 Protect

15 ‘‘Quiet!’’ rudely

16 Lager alternatives

17 Subdued

19 ‘‘It takes a licking and keeps on ticking’’ brand

23 Herb used in smudging rites

24 Theater award

29 Stars

31 Approached

32 Actress Moreno

33 ____ Kong

34 Melee

35 Abdominal procedure, for short

36 Skin-care brand

37 Dry biscuit used as baby food

38 Op. ____ (footnote abbr.)

40 Any slice of pizza, geometrically

41 Greek goddess associated with witchcraft

44 Archaeologist’s workplace

45 Workers’ advocate, informally

49 Young partner?

50 Back way, often

52 Winona of ‘‘Stranger Things’’

53 Work, work, work

54 Texas border city

56 ‘‘C’est la vie’’

57 ‘‘Ay’’ follower

61 ‘‘Now We Are Six’’ author

62 Crush, as a test

63 German denials

65 Members of a certain den

66 Enter without permission

67 A wood frog’s ability to freeze itself in winter and an octopus’s ability to change color, for two

69 Vaccine holder

74 In with

76 Props for majorettes

78 Bird with an annual

18,000-mile round-trip migration

79 Instrument that’s a homophone of 69-Down

80 Crucifix inscription inits.

81 ____ New York (Brooklyn neighborhood)

83 2020 Democratic also-ran

84 It’s nada to Nadal

85 Actor/comedian Barinholtz

91 Dieted

93 Summer shoe style

95 Bed of straw

96 Who’s talking on the phone?

97 Personality that’s hard to read

98 Pass over, in a way

99 Mathematician John Forbes ____ Jr.

101 Visually evaluate

102 Out of practice

104 Boo-oo-oo, say

105 Boo-boo

107 Smear

108 Site for some creative entrepreneurs

110 What Vulcan’s forge lay underneath, in myth

111 Sport

112 ‘‘____ chic!’’

114 Party people, for short?

115 Repeated word in the U.S. postal creed

116 Rapscallion

