By Christina Iverson and Scott Hogan/Edited by Will Shortz

Scott Hogan is making his New York Times debut with this puzzle, after many submissions. He is a patent attorney from Midland, Michigan. Christina Iverson is a crossword constructor and editor from Ames, Iowa. They met through the Cruciverb Facebook page, a forum for crossword constructors. Scott says he takes inspiration from the lyric of ‘‘Movin’ On Up,’’ the theme song from ‘‘The Jeffersons’’ – “It took a whole lotta tryin’, just to get up that hill.’’ – W.S.

ACROSS

1 [omg haha!!]

5 Left speechless

9 Reward for sitting, say

14 Entice

19 Something we share

20 Rocker John whose surname sounds like a leafy vegetable

21 ‘‘____ Man Chant,’’ song by Bob Marley and the Wailers

22 Diarist Nin

23 Where some stable relationships form?

25 San Diego State athlete

26 Verge

27 Name that’s 98-Across backward

28 The sky, they say

29 ‘‘All the Light We Cannot ____’’ (2015 Pulitzer-winning novel)

30 Certain Chinese teas

32 Roman emperor after Nero and Galba

34 Heep of ‘‘David Copperfield’’

36 Drop the ‘‘Donuts’’ from ‘‘Dunkin’ Donuts,’’ e.g.

38 Some four-year degrees: Abbr.

39 Kind of attack with no attacker

40 Michael Jackson hit whose title is heard 88 times in the song

41 What might accompany a grave admission?

44 Claws

47 Cheese with a light, nutty flavor

49 Quite an uproar

52 Design style influenced by Cubism

53 Fabric often dyed with indigo

55 Each of its interior angles measures 135 degrees

56 Swing preventer, of a sort

58 Like some vows

60 Run off together

61 Personal ID

62 Like a sweater that shrank in the dryer, maybe

64 Its alphabet includes delta

65 Some Brothers Grimm villains

66 Artless nickname?

68 Tease

70 Sarcastic punch line

71 That guy’s

72 40 winks

75 Threads

77 Tepid greeting

79 Second word of many a limerick

82 Sans-serif font

83 Thesis writer

85 Meaning of a signal flare

88 2021 Aretha Franklin biopic

90 Strained

92 Greek name meaning ‘‘golden one’’

93 Something filmed in Broadway’s Ed Sullivan Theater, with ‘‘The’’

95 Journalist Skeeter in the Harry Potter books

96 Train segment

97 Butt end

98 Name that’s 27-Across backward

99 ‘‘Sweet dreams!’’

101 Rapper ____ Rida

102 It’s not a good look

106 Family/species go-between

107 The last thing you need?

109 Like the community portrayed in Netflix’s ‘‘Unorthodox’’

111 Piercing tool

113 Tickle

115 Evian, in its native land

117 Cruciverbalist’s favorite cookies?

118 ‘‘Well, gosh!’’

120 Tipsy trips

122 Teatro alla ____

123 Takes a car, in a way

124 Lab assistant in ‘‘Young Frankenstein’’

125 It may be upper or lower

126 Blue-book filler

127 Much of a sponge

128 Mad, with ‘‘off’’

129 Word of surprise

DOWN

1 Santa ____, Calif.

2 Closing section

3 Banana wielded by a maestro in a pinch?

4 Drug that can be microdosed

5 Berry in a bowl

6 Animated short before a Pixar movie?

7 New York resting place for Mark Twain

8 In the stars

9 Give a scathing review of a major camera brand?

10 Demolish

11 Compound with a fruity smell

12 Had a hero, say

13 Mexican street-food mogul?

14 Pair of small hand drums

15 Defunct company of accounting fraud fame

16 Smaug, in ‘‘The Hobbit’’?

17 Send an e-message to

18 Makes shame-y noises

24 Does a fad 2010s dance

31 Pro using cutting-edge technology?

33 Movie rating that’s practically NC-17

35 Political staffers

37 Retreat

42 ‘‘Fingers crossed!’’

43 Window units

44 Small amounts

45 God whose name sounds almost like the ammunition he uses

46 Starts to go haywire

48 Where 122-Across can be found

50 Places for placentas

51 Surrounding lights

54 Movement championed by the Silence Breakers

57 Get rid of

59 Light-headed sorts?

63 Word after gas or ice, in astronomy

65 Novelist Achebe

66 Wizard’s name in books and movies

67 Spun things

69 Kind of patch that may create holes instead of repairing them

72 Otis and ____ (1960s R.&B. duo)

73 Disciplines

74 Response to ‘‘Why art thou queasy?’’

76 What Amazon retirees enjoy most?

78 Result of love at first sight?

79 What a dog greets its returning family with?

80 Inter ____

81 Trade jabs

83 Retail takeover scheme?

84 Fix, as laces

86 Nomad

87 Annyeonghaseyo : Korean :: ____ : English

89 Tailgating dish

91 ‘‘Tarnation!’’

94 Very, colloquially

100 Compassionate

103 Actress Davis who was

the first African American to win the Triple Crown

of Acting

104 Start of a guesstimate

105 Like a proverbial beaver

108 Model material

109 Place for a run?

110 Rainbows, e.g.

112 ‘‘____ saved!’’

114 Large amount

116 Bookstore sticker

119 ‘‘Euphoria’’ airer

121 Excellent service?

