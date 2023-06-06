Chandi Deitmer, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, edits puzzles for Elevate Labs, which develops a brain-training app. Taylor Johnson, of Minneapolis, is a stay-at-home dad who works part time at a food co-op. After meeting via an email chain, they became friends and sounding boards for each other’s work. Chandi says, ‘‘The good thing about good friends is they tell you when your theme idea isn’t landing – and offer to collaborate with you to make it better.’’ Each has been previously published in The Times, but this is their first puzzle here together. – W.S.

ACROSS

1 Conceal

5 ____ Kola (Peruvian beverage partly owned by Coca-Cola)

9 Brittney who blocked more shots individually in 2012 than any entire N.C.A.A. women’s team

15 Tap alternative

19 From the top

21 Yoga mat, at times

22 I–

23 Home to the Cedar Point amusement park, a mecca for roller-coaster enthusiasts

24 Enjoy a La-Z-Boy recliner?

26 Head exec?

28 Supplements

29 ‘‘That was .?.?. really bad’’

31 What a pump might squeeze

32 Burns a little

33 Affectedly shy

34 Captain Hook’s No. 2

36 ‘‘How I Met Your Mother’’ narrator Bob

38 Yard-sale condition

39 Navy and others

41 Scratching-post scratcher

43 Tantalizingly detailed

45 Six-foot runner?

46 ‘‘My luggage has gone missing!’’?

49 Germs from day care, e.g.?

54 Metallic fabric

55 Develop further, with ‘‘out’’

57 Prince William, to Charles and Diana

58 They’re found beneath sink holes

61 Jousts with

63 Refrain from sports?

64 Simple sandwich

65 ‘‘Likewise’’

66 Vegetable with striped and golden varieties

67 Like a jiggly tooth

69 Grp. regulating pesticides

70 Request for one-on-one time in the ‘‘Bachelor’’ TV franchise .?.?. or a phonetic hint to four pairs of answers in this puzzle

76 Website-feed inits.

77 Committee head?

78 Only

79 Dog breed associated with the British royal family

80 Nowhere to be found, for short

81 The Lions, on scoreboards

82 Mexican garments, as they’re spelled in Mexico

84 Like some hats and sheets

85 Comprises

88 Carried

89 Bodily function?

90 Things to avoid when baking desserts?

92 Sadness at the last Boston cream being taken, e.g.?

97 Annual gala host, with ‘‘the’’

98 Went down an Olympic track

100 Bother

101 Sea eagle

102 It’s one foot long

104 Swell

106 Had down

108 Amer. currency

109 Remains in a hearth

111 Big time?

112 Farm connector

114 Area for note-taking

116 My garden waterer that’s seen better days?

119 Shopping destination for your underwear needs?

121 Tilt-a-Whirl, e.g.

122 The burdens we carry

123 Barre bend

124 Stashes (away)

125 Foil alternative

126 Kitsch

127 Hit the paper-plane icon, say

128 Assemble in one large body

DOWN

1 Book that follows Zechariah

2 Got too old

3 Gave permission

4 One meaning of ‘‘X’’

5 Wrath

6 ‘‘Easy!’’

7 Award won by Don Draper on ‘‘Mad Men’’

8 Gladys Knight and Norah Jones, for two

9 Platoon members, for short

10 Networking aid

11 Half-baked

12 Evening, in advertising

13 Northwestern follower

14 CrossFit bits

15 One who’s barely acting?

16 Board game popular in Japan

17 Certain trig ratios

18 Preschoolers

20 ‘‘Darn!’’

25 Woo-woo films?

27 Intended

30 High register

35 ‘‘Who ____?’’

37 ‘‘____ who?’’

40 Deli assortment

42 Comedian who said: ‘‘I once spent a year in Philadelphia. I think it was on a Sunday.’’

44 Mother rabbit

45 Throws, in a way

47 Prized metamorphic rock

48 Urban scavenger

50 Author Mario Vargas ____

51 Drive home?

52 Singer Knowles

53 Head doc?

56 More than cracked

58 Donor group, for short

59 Title for multiple Marias and Annas in history

60 Pillage

61 Letter-shaped beam

62 Equipped, as a factory for production

68 Miner discoveries

69 Subspecies adapted to a specific environment

71 Timely thing to arrive on

72 Packed away

73 Newspaper debut of 9/15/82

74 Vapes

75 Pulled off

80 It may be dropped for emphasis

81 Fratty type, colloquially

83 Event with barrel racing

84 Close rival, in a sense

86 ‘‘Show it here!’’

87 The Cards, on scoreboards

89 Mr. Wednesday’s true identity in Neil Gaiman’s ‘‘American Gods’’

91 Secretly, from the Latin

93 Given shelter

94 Salad green also known as ‘‘rocket’’

95 Brooks no debate

96 Ripe-strawberry feature

99 Comedian/TV host Nikki

102 Reply to ‘‘You dig?’’

103 Stick (by)

105 Big name in baseball cards

107 Cartoonish baby cries

109 Infinitive of the French ‘‘suis’’ and ‘‘sommes’’

110 Slovenly sort

111 Former Israeli P.M. Barak

113 Relative of wild cabbage

115 Wander

117 Focus of the Human Genome Project

118 Suffix with darned

120 Titular character portrayed by Jason Sudeikis

