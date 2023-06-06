Chandi Deitmer, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, edits puzzles for Elevate Labs, which develops a brain-training app. Taylor Johnson, of Minneapolis, is a stay-at-home dad who works part time at a food co-op. After meeting via an email chain, they became friends and sounding boards for each other’s work. Chandi says, ‘‘The good thing about good friends is they tell you when your theme idea isn’t landing – and offer to collaborate with you to make it better.’’ Each has been previously published in The Times, but this is their first puzzle here together. – W.S.
ACROSS
1 Conceal
5 ____ Kola (Peruvian beverage partly owned by Coca-Cola)
9 Brittney who blocked more shots individually in 2012 than any entire N.C.A.A. women’s team
15 Tap alternative
19 From the top
21 Yoga mat, at times
22 I–
23 Home to the Cedar Point amusement park, a mecca for roller-coaster enthusiasts
24 Enjoy a La-Z-Boy recliner?
26 Head exec?
28 Supplements
29 ‘‘That was .?.?. really bad’’
31 What a pump might squeeze
32 Burns a little
33 Affectedly shy
34 Captain Hook’s No. 2
36 ‘‘How I Met Your Mother’’ narrator Bob
38 Yard-sale condition
39 Navy and others
41 Scratching-post scratcher
43 Tantalizingly detailed
45 Six-foot runner?
46 ‘‘My luggage has gone missing!’’?
49 Germs from day care, e.g.?
54 Metallic fabric
55 Develop further, with ‘‘out’’
57 Prince William, to Charles and Diana
58 They’re found beneath sink holes
61 Jousts with
63 Refrain from sports?
64 Simple sandwich
65 ‘‘Likewise’’
66 Vegetable with striped and golden varieties
67 Like a jiggly tooth
69 Grp. regulating pesticides
70 Request for one-on-one time in the ‘‘Bachelor’’ TV franchise .?.?. or a phonetic hint to four pairs of answers in this puzzle
76 Website-feed inits.
77 Committee head?
78 Only
79 Dog breed associated with the British royal family
80 Nowhere to be found, for short
81 The Lions, on scoreboards
82 Mexican garments, as they’re spelled in Mexico
84 Like some hats and sheets
85 Comprises
88 Carried
89 Bodily function?
90 Things to avoid when baking desserts?
92 Sadness at the last Boston cream being taken, e.g.?
97 Annual gala host, with ‘‘the’’
98 Went down an Olympic track
100 Bother
101 Sea eagle
102 It’s one foot long
104 Swell
106 Had down
108 Amer. currency
109 Remains in a hearth
111 Big time?
112 Farm connector
114 Area for note-taking
116 My garden waterer that’s seen better days?
119 Shopping destination for your underwear needs?
121 Tilt-a-Whirl, e.g.
122 The burdens we carry
123 Barre bend
124 Stashes (away)
125 Foil alternative
126 Kitsch
127 Hit the paper-plane icon, say
128 Assemble in one large body
DOWN
1 Book that follows Zechariah
2 Got too old
3 Gave permission
4 One meaning of ‘‘X’’
5 Wrath
6 ‘‘Easy!’’
7 Award won by Don Draper on ‘‘Mad Men’’
8 Gladys Knight and Norah Jones, for two
9 Platoon members, for short
10 Networking aid
11 Half-baked
12 Evening, in advertising
13 Northwestern follower
14 CrossFit bits
15 One who’s barely acting?
16 Board game popular in Japan
17 Certain trig ratios
18 Preschoolers
20 ‘‘Darn!’’
25 Woo-woo films?
27 Intended
30 High register
35 ‘‘Who ____?’’
37 ‘‘____ who?’’
40 Deli assortment
42 Comedian who said: ‘‘I once spent a year in Philadelphia. I think it was on a Sunday.’’
44 Mother rabbit
45 Throws, in a way
47 Prized metamorphic rock
48 Urban scavenger
50 Author Mario Vargas ____
51 Drive home?
52 Singer Knowles
53 Head doc?
56 More than cracked
58 Donor group, for short
59 Title for multiple Marias and Annas in history
60 Pillage
61 Letter-shaped beam
62 Equipped, as a factory for production
68 Miner discoveries
69 Subspecies adapted to a specific environment
71 Timely thing to arrive on
72 Packed away
73 Newspaper debut of 9/15/82
74 Vapes
75 Pulled off
80 It may be dropped for emphasis
81 Fratty type, colloquially
83 Event with barrel racing
84 Close rival, in a sense
86 ‘‘Show it here!’’
87 The Cards, on scoreboards
89 Mr. Wednesday’s true identity in Neil Gaiman’s ‘‘American Gods’’
91 Secretly, from the Latin
93 Given shelter
94 Salad green also known as ‘‘rocket’’
95 Brooks no debate
96 Ripe-strawberry feature
99 Comedian/TV host Nikki
102 Reply to ‘‘You dig?’’
103 Stick (by)
105 Big name in baseball cards
107 Cartoonish baby cries
109 Infinitive of the French ‘‘suis’’ and ‘‘sommes’’
110 Slovenly sort
111 Former Israeli P.M. Barak
113 Relative of wild cabbage
115 Wander
117 Focus of the Human Genome Project
118 Suffix with darned
120 Titular character portrayed by Jason Sudeikis
