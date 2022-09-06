Ori Brian is a product manager at Amazon, currently in Los Angeles but relocating soon to London. He became interested in crosswords while a student at the University of Chicago, where he solved puzzles in the dining hall with friends. He quickly started constructing. In 2016, The Times published the first crossword he ever made. This is Ori’s ninth puzzle (and first Sunday) for the paper. – W.S.

ACROSS

1 Gaelic garment

7 Creatures described as catarrhine, from the Latin for ‘‘downward-nosed’’

11 Like Antarctica

15 Spare part?

18 Granada grandpa

19 Cut deeply

20 ‘‘Ugh, ____ people!’’

21 Go down, in a way

22 Get a party started? [bee, hare, tick]

24 Morning TV host Kotb

25 ‘‘Potent Potables for $1,000, ____’’ (onetime TV request)

26 Crestfallen

27 Actress Seyfried of ‘‘The Dropout’’

28 Buzzkill [bat, elk, newt]

30 Bias

31 Subjects of some promotions

33 Natural source of glitter

34 A little of a lot? [carp, pig, snake]

38 TV, newspapers, streaming services, etc.

42 How a video game might be played by beginners

43 Ending with orange

44 Best-selling author Hoag

45 Strong connection

46 Pennsylvania school, for short

47 Locale of many vines [cat, elephant, worm]

51 Opposite of une adversaire

52 Fancy flower holders

53 Life preserver?

54 Al-____, family of Syrian leaders

55 Goes wild

57 Glitzy, informally

59 Prankster’s offerings

61 Nonmedical org. that uses X-rays

62 Something you might step on by the shower [cobra, moth, seal]

65 Inits. in biotech

68 Legal-contract phrase

69 ‘‘My bad!’’

70 Make dry, as salmon

72 Pain-relief pill

75 Placeholder inits.

76 3 ft. x 5 ft., e.g.

77 ‘‘So it goes’’

78 Long-running soap opera that debuted in 1963 [ant, gorilla, sheep]

83 One might be accessed by a QR code, nowadays

84 Warrant

85 Guard seen around a castle

86 401(k) alternative, in brief

87 Lean toward

89 Certain sports tiebreaker

91 London landmark [beetle, hog, rat]

94 Place

95 ____ song

97 Overnight perch

98 Bridge that’s painted International Orange [dog, eel, gnat]

101 Devilish look?

103 Boardroom V.I.P.

106 Drink with a spoon-straw

107 Floor square

108 Mixes animal species … as eight answers in this puzzle do?

110 Actress Perlman

111 In good condition

112 Wave to one’s math professor?

113 Gets around

114 Part of U.C.L.A.

115 Poetic tributes

116 Fire-tablet competitor

117 One of the Williamses

DOWN

1 Things seen in a window

2 Magic-trick starter

3 Felt bad about

4 Word with garden or party

5 Lime and soda, e.g.

6 A handful

7 Pros with negotiations

8 Was worthwhile, with ‘‘off’’

9 Bit of tomfoolery

10 With 47-Down, ‘‘That’s all’’ follower

11 Like a vampire’s face, stereotypically

12 Rhizome, to a botanist

13 Site to flick through flicks

14 Request for a hand

15 Fashionable spots

16 ‘‘Oh, gotcha’’

17 Immediately following

21 ‘N Sync member who later became a gay rights activist

23 Spend time together, in slang

28 ‘‘SmackDown’’ org.

29 Goal

30 Pair in the Winter Olympics

32 Maker of Chromebooks

34 Warhol’s ‘‘Marilyn Diptych,’’ e.g.

35 Antagonism

36 Target of a modern scan

37 Light touches

39 Medical-plan inits.

40 Sapa ____ (ancient emperor’s title)

41 Common cause of some impulsive behavior, in brief

44 Details to be negotiated

47 See 10-Down

48 Sacred hieroglyph

49 Sirs’ counterparts

50 ‘‘Beep!’’ source

52 Second caliph of Sunni Islam

56 Doubleday who is miscredited with inventing baseball

57 Merchant’s stock

58 Cut (off)

59 Auctioneer’s aid

60 Name that’s a letter off from 25-Across

63 One might develop consciousness in a sci-fi story

64 Nightspot in a Manilow hit, in brief

65 What you can rarely do at a red light

66 Kvetch

67 ‘‘Yeah, whatever you say’’

68 ‘‘Beats me’’

71 Tried to fight

72 A long, long time

73 Genesis matriarch

74 Matriculation group

75 ‘‘No! Not true!’’

76 Wild guess

79 End up being

80 ____ Malnati’s, Chicago-style pizza chain

81 Rug thickness

82 Strong hold

87 Gray-brown flycatchers

88 Book

90 Summer top

91 Test for future Ph.D.s

92 Wiped out

93 Sippy-cup users

96 Agenda topics

98 Word with power, talk or band

99 Number of planetas en el sistema solar

100 Fasten with a belt

102 Chaplin of ‘‘Game of Thrones’’

103 Surrender

104 Summit of Mount Purgatory, in Dante’s ‘‘Divine Comedy’’

105 Mount in Greek myth

108 Show with a Miami spin- off

109 Symbol for an audio device

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you