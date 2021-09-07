By Dory Mintz/Edited by Will Shortz
Dory Mintz, of the Bronx, is a software engineer for Wunderkind, a digital marketing company. He likes to bowl (he recently rolled a career-high 218) and calls himself ‘‘a passionate albeit subpar Scrabble player.’’ He was reading an old art textbook when the phrase at 33-Across jumped into his head, and a crossword theme idea was born. This is his second puzzle for The Times, and his first Sunday. – W.S.
ACROSS
1 Sliver
4 Politician with the campaign slogan 30-Across
9 Word with poetry or proportions
13 Something you might click to open
16 Elicits a ‘‘Whoa’’ from, say
18 Trimmed (down)
19 Wrestling star John
20 Tailor
22 Beams of one’s dreams?
25 Food served in an omakase meal
26 Having very little mental energy left
27 Moonfish
28 Swimmers in kelp forests
30 See 4-Across
33 Visit a museum to see a Rembrandt exhibit?
35 One prone to looking down
36 His tomb is in Red Square
37 Diamondbacks, on scoreboards
38 Face cards?
41 Destination for oenophiles
43 Sicily’s Parco dell’____
45 Bug-spray ingredient
49 Bird of prey that’s gently petted?
53 Popular pops
55 Kind of attack
56 Longtime hockey star Kovalchuk
57 To read: Sp.
59 Gross
60 Error, in totspeak
62 Buys in
65 Look down on
67 Actor Justin sitting poolside?
71 Adds insult to injury
73 Santa-tracking org.
74 River across the New York/New Jersey border
77 Some rideshare info
78 Exploit
81 Award-winning film set in Tehran
83 Bishop’s headgear
84 Hang up the cleats, so to speak
86 Make fun of small orange fruits?
90 Something rectangular that might have more than four sides
91 Two-player card game
92 TV character who said ‘‘Time to hit the hay .?.?. oh, I forgot, I ate it!’’
93 Old auto with its founder’s monogram
94 Storage spot
97 Opposite of ‘‘avant’’
99 Reason to reschedule
102 Mashed potatoes, on a Thanksgiving plate?
107 Instrument heard in Spanish folk music
111 Vinyl collection
112 Food brand whose sales boomed after the premiere of ‘‘Stranger Things’’
114 ‘‘When We Were Young’’ singer
115 Sharp
116 Fourth-quarter meltdown at an N.B.A. game in Oklahoma City?
120 Made out
121 Take home
122 Lather gatherer
123 Remained in bed, e.g.
124 Something to shoot for
125 ‘‘ .?.?. sting like ____’’
126 Clubs
127 ____ Bleus, nickname for France’s soccer team
DOWN
1 Boardwalk treat
2 Plugged in, so to speak
3 Actor Leary
4 Missions, for short
5 ____ State, nickname for Massachusetts
6 Basis for an insurance investigation
7 ‘‘Build ____ Buttercup’’ (1969 hit by the Foundations)
8 Spot for a perfume sample in a magazine, maybe
9 Green prefix
10 Staff
11 Lead-in to com or net, but not org
12 Wrinkly-skinned fruit
13 Largest object in the Kuiper belt
14 And the following, in footnotes
15 His birthday is celebrated as ‘‘Children’s Day’’ in India
17 Worries anxiously
20 Mounted on
21 Angry reaction
23 Main port of Yemen
24 They’re banned in many classrooms nowadays
29 Thing seen in the foreground of ‘‘Washington Crossing the Delaware’’
31 N.Y. neighbor
32 Calculators of old
34 Partner of starts
36 Speaking part?
38 ‘‘In that case .?.?. ’’
39 Paul of ‘‘Little Miss Sunshine’’
40 Didn’t hear the alarm, say
42 Where fruit bat soup is eaten as a delicacy
44 Orange follower
46 Widespread
47 Nonstop flight?
48 Maori for ‘‘image’’
50 Redeems at a casino
51 Sooners, by another name
52 Have a home-cooked meal
53 Like some obligations
54 Dict. listing
58 Setting for Mets games: Abbr.
61 Gradually diminish
63 Residential suffix with Angel
64 High-priced violin, informally
66 All-knowing sort
68 It’s represented by a dot in the top-left corner, in Braille
69 Mideast palace parts
70 Son of Gloucester in ‘‘King Lear’’
71 & 72 A pop
75 ____ Alonso, Mets slugger with the most home runs by a rookie in M.L.B. history (53)
76 ‘‘ .?.?. ish’’
79 People people, for short
80 Exit
82 ‘‘What’s ____, Doc?’’ (old Bugs Bunny short)
85 Grapefruit descriptor
87 Kelly of ‘‘Live’’
88 Remark after losing
89 Nutritional figs.
95 ‘‘____ be an honor!’’
96 Snapple competitor
98 ‘‘Socialism: Utopian and Scientific’’ writer, 1880
100 Leaning right: Abbr.
101 Four-time U.S. Open champ
102 Four-time Australian Open champ
103 It has its highlights
104 Maker of the MDX, NSX and TLX
105 Bloc party?
106 Fix up again
107 Brown hue
108 Home of many Sherpas
109 ____ Hughes, name of main roles in ‘‘Westworld’’ and ‘‘Downton Abbey’’
110 Decade after the aughts
113 Blossom
117 Taipei-to-Seoul dir.
118 Frequently
119 ____ Palmas
