Alex Rosen is a software engineer, formerly of New Jersey, North Carolina and Boston but now living in London. His job is to help computer users avoid email-related security mistakes, like clicking on a bad link or accidentally sending an email to the wrong person. This is Alex’s third puzzle for The Times. He describes it as ‘‘luck at several different levels’’ that he got the symmetrical black squares and asymmetrical circles to work out right. — W.S.
ACROSS
1 They come with bouquets
6 Away
11 ‘‘____ put our heads
together .?.?. ’’
15 Singer/drummer Collins
19 Cell component
20 Pal, in Peru
21 Put one’s nose where it doesn’t belong
22 Tilt-a-Whirl, e.g.
23 One arm held up with bent elbow and wrist, in a children’s song
24 Move obliquely
25 Phenomenon such as the tendency to see human forms in inanimate objects
27 Any of the groupings of circled letters in this puzzle
30 Gin product
31 Incredible bargains
32 ‘‘Sorry, Charlie!’’
33 Fits together
34 Savory Chinese snacks
37 Jump over
41 Smoking and swearing, e.g.
44 They await your return, in brief
45 Have a good cry
46 Syracuse Mets and Worcester Red Sox, for two
50 ‘‘Music’s most maligned genre,’’ per the critic Tom Connick
51 Word with level or lion
52 ‘‘Everything happened so fast!’’
54 Farm female
55 ‘‘____ Gone Wrong’’ (2021 film)
57 Brunch beverage
59 One of the brothers on ‘‘Malcolm in the Middle’’
60 Room in Clue
61 Cause of undue anxiety
63 It may be smoked
64 Hogwash
65 Munch, in modern slang
66 ‘‘____ 17’’ (W.W. II film)
67 One of two in a jack-o’-lantern?
70 Where charity begins, in a phrase
73 Table part
74 Title for Tussaud: Abbr.
76 ‘‘Midsommar’’ director Aster
77 Digs up
78 Carpenter’s wedge
80 Does gentle stretching post-exercise, with ‘‘down’’
82 Amp knob
84 Die like the Wicked Witch of the West
85 Give zero stars
86 Ne’er-do-wells
88 E.R. inserts
89 By birth
90 Plant said to repel bugs
93 ____ Ryerson, insurance salesman in ‘‘Groundhog Day’’
94 French pronoun
95 Quarter ____ (when the big hand is at three)
97 No-longer-current source for current events
99 Hot, mulled punch traditionally drunk around Christmas
101 Bacteria destroyer
104 French port on the English Channel
106 Like the Minotaur legend
110 University of Oregon site
112 How to see the image formed by this puzzle’s circled letters
115 What’s formed by the circled letters in this puzzle
117 ‘‘We’re live!’’ studio sign
118 Ancient land in Asia Minor
119 Domino, e.g.
120 Martinez with a statue outside the Seattle Mariners’ stadium
121 Makes less powerful, in video-game slang
122 Domino, e.g.
123 ‘‘To .?.?. ’’ things
124 Dino’s tail?
125 Muse of love poetry
126 Arises (from)
DOWN
1 Eastern cicada killers, e.g.
2 Suggestions
3 ‘‘ .?.?. said ____ ever’’
4 School
5 Resolves out of court
6 Org. that flew a helicopter on Mars in 2021
7 Fail to mention
8 Information, old-style
9 Rounded quarters
10 Without stopping
11 How Alaska ranks first among the states
12 It’s often left on the table
13 What ‘‘vey’’ of ‘‘Oy, vey!’’ translates to
14 ____ Games, company behind Fortnite
15 Rey, to Luke Skywalker
16 Sword handles
17 ‘‘Einstein,’’ sarcastically
18 Puts pressure (on)
21 What can make men swear from men’s wear?
26 ‘‘____ pass Go .?.?. ’’
28 Leading medal winner at the Tokyo Olympics
29 Forman who directed ‘‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’’
35 Farm refrain
36 Weight of a paper clip, roughly
38 Ancient: Prefix
39 Soul-seller of legend
40 Half-baked?
41 Duck and goose, at times
42 ‘‘See ya’’
43 Group dance popularized in the U.S. by Desi Arnaz
45 77-Down is on the most collected one in U.S. history
47 Epiphany
48 Voice actor Blanc
49 Show with over 1,000 handwritten cue cards each week, for short
51 City hazard
52 ‘‘My word!’’
53 Pol in the ‘‘I am once again asking .?.?. ’’ meme
56 City whose police cars are adorned with a witch logo
58 Card game with a PG-rated name
60 Boring
62 Purse
65 High degree
68 Not at all popular
69 Messes up
70 x, y and z
71 Chaotic skirmish
72 Fragrant compound
74 Saturn has more than 80 of them
75 Golf-course machine
77 He performed 636 consecutive sold-out shows in Vegas from 1969 to ’76
78 Burn-prevention meas.
79 The future Henry V, to Falstaff
80 Fight tooth and nail
81 One who consumes a ritual meal to absolve the souls of the dead
83 Bits on book jackets
87 Roc-A-____ Records
91 Part of U.C.L.A.
92 Fashion designer Geoffrey
94 It may run from an emotional situation
95 [Mwah!]
96 Departed by plane
98 Green vehicle
99 Frank
100 Duke’s org.
101 Pasta topper
102 Like the dog days of summer
103 Acrobatic
105 Make restitution
107 Faint color
108 ‘‘Take me ____’’
109 Approaches
111 Where the lacrimal glands can be found
112 Pasta topper
113 Pump some weights
114 Not exactly
116 Vaccine- approving agcy.
