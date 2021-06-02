By Jennifer Nebergall/Edited by Will Shortz

Jennifer Nebergall, of Boulder, Colo., is a former finance director at the University of Colorado. She started doing crosswords several years ago over Sunday brunch as a weekly tradition with her husband. Since the birth of their child, though, they have shifted to doing crosswords during naptime. Jennifer writes, “Having spent my career in finance and analytics, this theme appealed to my dual loves of math and wordplay.” It is Jennifer’s crossword debut. — W.S.

ACROSS

1 Supply for an ultimate Frisbee team

6 2019 box-office flop described by one critic as ‘‘Les Meowsérables’’

10 Picks the brain of

14 Extemporizes

19 ‘‘Why should ____?’’

20 Feeling tender

21 Apartment, in real estate lingo

22 How spring rolls are cooked

23 Oscar-winning actress born Mary Louise

24 One side of a 2015 nuclear agreement

25 It’s irreversible

26 University of Florida athlete

27 ‘‘That was great!’’ — ‘‘No, it stank!’’

31 Setting for Jo Nesbo’s best-selling crime novels

32 They have stems and white heads

33 Mild, light-colored cigars

36 Have because of

38 Drive (from)

39 Recurring pain?

42 Route 70 in {Route 10, Route 95, Route 101, Route 70, Route 25}

45 Snitch

47 Hit film set aboard the spaceship Nostromo

48 Cereal grain

49 Fastener that leaves a flush surface

51 Modern party-planning tool

52 Lofty

53 Collector’s item

55 Word after combat or cowboy

58 What two Vikings have explored

59 Royal staff

61 Sort represented by the ?? emoji

64 Fruits often used in sushi

66 Cattle in [cattle/pigs]

69 Burrito condiment

73 Vodka mixer

74 Hopeless predicament

79 Birthstone for Hillary Clinton, Kamala Harris and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

80 Toffee bar brand

82 What the nose knows

84 Major move, for short

85 ‘‘ .?.?. unless you disagree’’

87 Naturally occurring hexagonal crystals

90 ‘‘Dames at ____’’

(Broadway musical)

91 Was fed up

92 Comics character with the dog Daisy

95 Bear x tiger

98 ‘‘Billions’’ airer, for short

99 Et ____

101 Hamilton, to Burr

102 Green cards, informally

103 Offering to a houseguest

105 Hardly any

106 Car in {plane, car, train, horse, car, car, train}

113 Pong company

114 Shakespeare character who inquires, ‘‘Are your doors lock’d?’’

115 Greet grandly

116 Provide funding for

118 Was accepted

119 ____ mess, English dessert of berries, meringue and whipped cream

120 Its merchandise often comes with pictorial instructions

121 ‘‘Set Fire to the Rain’’ singer

122 Part of a golf club

123 Mathematician Descartes

124 Credit-application figs.

125 PC platform popular in the 1980s

DOWN

1 Grow faint

2 Coffee-order specification

3 Garment whose name sounds like an apology

4 Sign of distress

5 Like many wildflower seeds

6 Boutros Boutros-Ghali’s home city

7 Nearly 5,000 square yards

8 Comparative word

9 Matched up

10 What has interest in a car?

11 Sound of disdain

12 Long, loose robe

13 Leave momentarily

14 Brief evocative account

15 Diarist Nin

16 ‘‘Hello ____’’ (old cellphone ad line)

17 Subatomic particle

18 Some nice cameras, for short

28 Wife of Albert Einstein

29 Wipe out, slangily

30 ‘‘____ deal’’

33 Has a tête-à-tête

34 Pale pinkish purple

35 Light-footed

36 Muhammad’s father-in-law

37 Cause of a smudge

39 First work read in Columbia’s literature humanities course

40 Like some news coverage

41 Squeeze

43 ‘‘Nice going!’’

44 Crux of the matter

46 Rating for risqué shows

50 ____ -in-the-hole (British dish)

53 Whale constellation

54 Massive ref. books

56 Have things in common

57 Like music that uses conventional keys and harmony

60 Org. whose website has a ‘‘What Can I Bring?’’ section

62 Summer Olympics host before Tokyo

63 They may come in a boxed set

65 Summer hrs. in Iowa

67 Co. captains?

68 First line of a Seuss classic

69 Parts of cars and stoves

70 High-profile interviewer of Harry and Meghan

71 Style of ‘‘Roxanne’’ in ‘‘Moulin Rouge!’’

72 Drawn out

75 Easterlies

76 Done again

77 Chef Waters who pioneered the organic food movement

78 Mrs. ____, ‘‘Beauty and the Beast’’ character

81 Kind of vaccine used against Covid

83 Slippery

86 Partly

88 Two-person meeting

89 Certain sots

91 Words often replaced when singing ‘‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game’’

93 Disney character who says ‘‘Some people are worth melting for’’

94 Less sportsmanlike

96 Where the King lived

97 Tennis’s Nadal, familiarly

100 Make sparkling

103 Font flourish

104 Tease

105 Cartographic collection

106 In Touch and Out, for two

107 Texter’s ‘‘Then again .?.?. ’’

108 Cloud contents

109 Trees under which truffles might grow

110 ‘‘De ____’’ (response to ‘‘Merci’’)

111 Took too much, for short

112 ____ contendere

117 ____ Moore, antipoverty entrepreneur of the Robin Hood Foundation

