Wyna Liu is an associate puzzle editor for The Times, which she joined in 2020. She helps select and edit clues for the puzzles that appear in the paper. The thing she loves most about her job is ‘‘talking puzzles with other people who love them!’’ (That would be the rest of us on the Games team.) When Wyna isn’t working, she makes jewelry and magnetic objects, teaches yoga and spoils her dog. – W.S.
ACROSS
1 Villains’ antagonists
7 ‘‘Uh, sure’’
13 Power project
16 Real mess
19 2007 Lil Wayne song that opens: ‘‘Young Money!
You dig?’’
20 Subject of clip art?
22 ‘‘What do we have here?!’’
23 Word before the year on U.S. paper currency
24 Small thing to keep
on track
25 Human rights activist Xiaobo, the first Chinese citizen to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize (2010)
26 Presses CTRL+P + ______ + Easter egg coloring
28 ______ + Scroungy mutt + Parent’s sister, in some regions
30 Active Sicilian volcano
31 European river that’s an anagram of REED
34 Promise to pay
35 [I’m frustrated!]
36 Fragrant noodle soup made with beef
39 Like Captain James T. Kirk, by birth
41 Número de ‘‘Años de Soledad’’ in a Gabriel García Márquez novel
43 Follows
44 ______ + Golfer’s cry + ‘‘Ugh!’’
46 Column crossers + Sentry + ______
49 ‘‘Encore!’’
50 Irks
52 Crossed off
53 Gangster-film prop
56 ‘‘Holy’’ city
58 Nongendered possessive
59 Insult that’s also a measurement device
61 ‘‘The landlords of New York,’’ once
63 One cast in a fantasy movie
65 Digging
66 French festival, familiarly + ______ + Actor Michael
70 Punching tool + Chopping tool + ______
72 Cherubic archer
73 Foil lookalikes
75 Seoul-based carrier
76 Influential sorts
78 Rod with seven A.L. batting titles
80 Athlete’s cup
85 Flattering verse
86 In the manner of
87 Demonstrate extreme flexibility, as an acrobat
89 Opposite of neo-
90 Tandoor bread + Harlem music venue + ______
93 Word of obligation + ______ + Punxsutawney name
95 Some origin stories
97 Response to ‘‘Shall we?’’
98 H.S. science class for some college-bound students
99 Rocky Mountain bugler
100 Move, in real estate lingo
101 Pioneered
103 Immediately
105 Couple of llamas?
107 Rug rat + Magic stick + ______
110 Soccer score + ______ + Scottish inlets
115 Resistor unit
116 Iconic 1984 movie vehicle that was a combination ambulance/hearse
119 ‘‘Anything for you!’’
120 Actress de Armas
121 Annoyances when trying to make change
122 Challenging, informally
123 Corleone, for one
124 Toilet-paper spec
125 Most likely to offer solace, say
126 Calm
DOWN
1 Fastener used with a padlock
2 The ‘‘E’’ in FEMA: Abbr.
3 ‘‘Diamonds’’ singer, to fans
4 QB protectors, collectively
5 Time to decide who’s in
or out
6 Polite Spanish assent
7 ThinkPads, e.g., once
8 ‘‘Doc’’ in the Mets Hall of Fame
9 Removed, as a knot
10 Language suffix
11 Spanish seasoning
12 Hindu goddess in the ‘‘Ramayana’’
13 Serpentine constellation
14 Ambidextrous features?
15 It may have just desserts
16 Converter of natural heat energy
17 Doohickey
18 Tweens, e.g.
21 Making level
27 Welcomed at the door
29 Broccoli follower
32 Intestinal bacterium
33 Choir platforms
36 Boggy stuff
37 Literary award shaped like a rocket
38 Milky gemstone
40 Common solvents
42 Some R.P.I. grads
43 Chances
45 Hurry
46 Waze suggestions: Abbr.
47 Armpit, anatomically
48 Move to a larger pot, say
51 More than a couple
54 Doesn’t just sit there
55 Boxing stats
57 Influential leader of the Seminole people
59 Burrito-shaped lunch counter item
60 Part of X-X-X
62 [Is this thing on?]
64 Scenic stroll, from the Spanish
66 Baja Peninsula resort, for short
67 In the thick of
68 Hardly Mr. Nice Guy
69 Hippocratic oath takers: Abbr.
71 Path covered with diamonds
74 Vamooses
75 Pretentiously affected
77 ‘‘Frozen’’ villain
79 Existential emotion
81 Goofus
82 Dance squat
83 Where 95-Down’s Wild Ride ends, at Disneyland
84 Key ingredient in Key
lime pie
87 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame city: Abbr.
88 Floated down a river, say
91 ‘‘Hmm, gotcha’’
92 Unteachable sort, in
a saying
94 Tessellations
95 ‘‘The Wind in the Willows’’ squire
96 ‘‘Nice try, but I don’t
think so’’
98 Islands that form atop underwater volcanoes
101 Making all the stops
102 Portion of a log
104 Quick to think or act
106 [Grrr!]
108 ‘‘Eh, what can you do?!’’
109 Black cat, classically
111 For fear that
112 Michael of ‘‘Superbad’’
113 Wraparound garment
114 Eye affliction
117 Belt worn with a yukata
118 Company that owns Wite-Out
