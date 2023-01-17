Wyna Liu is an associate puzzle editor for The Times, which she joined in 2020. She helps select and edit clues for the puzzles that appear in the paper. The thing she loves most about her job is ‘‘talking puzzles with other people who love them!’’ (That would be the rest of us on the Games team.) When Wyna isn’t working, she makes jewelry and magnetic objects, teaches yoga and spoils her dog. – W.S.

ACROSS

1 Villains’ antagonists

7 ‘‘Uh, sure’’

13 Power project

16 Real mess

19 2007 Lil Wayne song that opens: ‘‘Young Money!

You dig?’’

20 Subject of clip art?

22 ‘‘What do we have here?!’’

23 Word before the year on U.S. paper currency

24 Small thing to keep

on track

25 Human rights activist Xiaobo, the first Chinese citizen to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize (2010)

26 Presses CTRL+P + ______ + Easter egg coloring

28 ______ + Scroungy mutt + Parent’s sister, in some regions

30 Active Sicilian volcano

31 European river that’s an anagram of REED

34 Promise to pay

35 [I’m frustrated!]

36 Fragrant noodle soup made with beef

39 Like Captain James T. Kirk, by birth

41 Número de ‘‘Años de Soledad’’ in a Gabriel García Márquez novel

43 Follows

44 ______ + Golfer’s cry + ‘‘Ugh!’’

46 Column crossers + Sentry + ______

49 ‘‘Encore!’’

50 Irks

52 Crossed off

53 Gangster-film prop

56 ‘‘Holy’’ city

58 Nongendered possessive

59 Insult that’s also a measurement device

61 ‘‘The landlords of New York,’’ once

63 One cast in a fantasy movie

65 Digging

66 French festival, familiarly + ______ + Actor Michael

70 Punching tool + Chopping tool + ______

72 Cherubic archer

73 Foil lookalikes

75 Seoul-based carrier

76 Influential sorts

78 Rod with seven A.L. batting titles

80 Athlete’s cup

85 Flattering verse

86 In the manner of

87 Demonstrate extreme flexibility, as an acrobat

89 Opposite of neo-

90 Tandoor bread + Harlem music venue + ______

93 Word of obligation + ______ + Punxsutawney name

95 Some origin stories

97 Response to ‘‘Shall we?’’

98 H.S. science class for some college-bound students

99 Rocky Mountain bugler

100 Move, in real estate lingo

101 Pioneered

103 Immediately

105 Couple of llamas?

107 Rug rat + Magic stick + ______

110 Soccer score + ______ + Scottish inlets

115 Resistor unit

116 Iconic 1984 movie vehicle that was a combination ambulance/hearse

119 ‘‘Anything for you!’’

120 Actress de Armas

121 Annoyances when trying to make change

122 Challenging, informally

123 Corleone, for one

124 Toilet-paper spec

125 Most likely to offer solace, say

126 Calm

DOWN

1 Fastener used with a padlock

2 The ‘‘E’’ in FEMA: Abbr.

3 ‘‘Diamonds’’ singer, to fans

4 QB protectors, collectively

5 Time to decide who’s in

or out

6 Polite Spanish assent

7 ThinkPads, e.g., once

8 ‘‘Doc’’ in the Mets Hall of Fame

9 Removed, as a knot

10 Language suffix

11 Spanish seasoning

12 Hindu goddess in the ‘‘Ramayana’’

13 Serpentine constellation

14 Ambidextrous features?

15 It may have just desserts

16 Converter of natural heat energy

17 Doohickey

18 Tweens, e.g.

21 Making level

27 Welcomed at the door

29 Broccoli follower

32 Intestinal bacterium

33 Choir platforms

36 Boggy stuff

37 Literary award shaped like a rocket

38 Milky gemstone

40 Common solvents

42 Some R.P.I. grads

43 Chances

45 Hurry

46 Waze suggestions: Abbr.

47 Armpit, anatomically

48 Move to a larger pot, say

51 More than a couple

54 Doesn’t just sit there

55 Boxing stats

57 Influential leader of the Seminole people

59 Burrito-shaped lunch counter item

60 Part of X-X-X

62 [Is this thing on?]

64 Scenic stroll, from the Spanish

66 Baja Peninsula resort, for short

67 In the thick of

68 Hardly Mr. Nice Guy

69 Hippocratic oath takers: Abbr.

71 Path covered with diamonds

74 Vamooses

75 Pretentiously affected

77 ‘‘Frozen’’ villain

79 Existential emotion

81 Goofus

82 Dance squat

83 Where 95-Down’s Wild Ride ends, at Disneyland

84 Key ingredient in Key

lime pie

87 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame city: Abbr.

88 Floated down a river, say

91 ‘‘Hmm, gotcha’’

92 Unteachable sort, in

a saying

94 Tessellations

95 ‘‘The Wind in the Willows’’ squire

96 ‘‘Nice try, but I don’t

think so’’

98 Islands that form atop underwater volcanoes

101 Making all the stops

102 Portion of a log

104 Quick to think or act

106 [Grrr!]

108 ‘‘Eh, what can you do?!’’

109 Black cat, classically

111 For fear that

112 Michael of ‘‘Superbad’’

113 Wraparound garment

114 Eye affliction

117 Belt worn with a yukata

118 Company that owns Wite-Out

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you