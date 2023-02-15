Jeremy Newton, of Austin, Texas, is an engineering manager for mobile games at SciPlay. He’s been making crosswords for The Times since 2008. He says this one is a special accomplishment, because the idea for it has been kicking around since 2010. He finally managed to find a consistent theme set he was happy with. While creating the puzzle, he mumbled a lot. You’ll soon see why. – W.S.

ACROSS

1 King, queen, etc.

9 Overly impulsive

13 Something in a cocoon

17 It may produce both a cringe and a laugh

19 Acclaimed rock ’n’ roll biopic of 2022

21 Emerald or aquamarine

22 ‘‘That cult’s initiation ceremony is brutal!’’ [1983]

24 Creator of the games Xybots and Klax

25 Bit of memory, for short

26 It’s quite the stretch

27 Not stay outside, informally

29 Spurred into action

32 Bronzed New York basketball player from Bangkok [1997]

34 Junk

35 Prominent features of Sphynx cats

38 Treaty that was dissolved in 2020

39 Neighbor of a return key

42 Places

44 ____ Stavro Blofeld, enemy of 007

48 Therein lies the rubbed

49 Why the Devil was forced to pay ‘‘The Greatest’’ [1969]

52 Parks at a pier

54 Anise-flavored liqueur

56 Passes (out)

57 Not play by oneself, perhaps

59 ‘‘Remarkable!’’

60 Bucatini, ziti and rigatoni, e.g.

62 High point of a trip to Europe?

63 Total breeze

64 Do some making up

65 Cry after remembering to meet at noon [1984]

68 Somewhat off

69 English football powerhouse, to fans

70 Time out in pre-K?

71 Change for the better

72 Belly, cutesily

73 ‘‘You didn’t fool me!’’

75 One way to cross a lake

77 One in the oil business?

80 Actress Davis

81 ‘‘You there, hoarding the Quattro razor! Scram!’’ [2002]

85 Losing line in tick-tack-toe

86 Wryly comical

88 Word with pie, pot or port

89 Subject of SETI space scans

91 Partner of Clark in American history

93 Stefani who sang the 1996 hit ‘‘Don’t Speak’’

94 Six-foot runners?

95 How one cannibal felt after devouring the other [2000]

101 Like ‘‘threads,’’ for clothing

104 Latest releases, of sorts

105 Neighbor of an Emirati

108 Anxiety condition, for short

109 I.T. bigwig

110 Some optical illusions created with one’s fingers [1999]

116 Rival of a ’Vette

117 ‘‘Socrate’’ composer

118 Auditing a class, maybe

119 Part of H.K.

120 Miffed, with ‘‘off’’

121 Compliment to Daisy during a game of fetch

DOWN

1 Summer hrs. in Dallas

2 ‘‘Nice joke!’’

3 Previously, poetically

4 Bit of apparel that covers the face

5 Turn into confetti

6 Big change in price or power

7 Classic record label

8 Lug around

9 [Yuck!]

10 Greeting that means, literally, ‘‘love’’

11 Crime-show spinoff, to fans

12 Skedaddle, with ‘‘it’’

13 ____ Hall, home of the N.C.A.A.’s Pirates

14 Many a Zoroastrian

15 Line at a karaoke bar

16 ‘‘Hogan’s Heroes’’ colonel

18 Ambassador, in brief

20 Pile of papers

21 Cosmic comeuppance

23 Big drinkers

28 Pay (up)

29 Freak

30 What you get upon reading aloud the answers to the seven italicized clues

31 ‘‘Works for me!’’

33 Historic builders of rope bridges

34 Recipe qty.

36 Syst. of unspoken words

37 Diamond shapes

40 Make an appearance

41 Many a watch display, for short

42 1983 No. 1 hit for David Bowie

43 Work of appreciation

45 Dozes after a dose, say

46 Category for which every 30-Down in this puzzle was recognized, aptly

47 Its loss can cause baldness

50 Ganja

51 Didn’t go anywhere

53 Filling-station brand

55 ‘‘Not good, amigo’’

58 Missions, in brief

60 ‘‘____ OK!’’

61 One who makes calls

62 Writer Rand

64 Like the death of 19-Across, some claim

65 Grammy- winning DiFranco

66 Out of control

67 Cowboy’s cry of excitement

69 Aerial threat during the Cold War

72 Classic Disney film that opens at Flynn’s arcade

74 On display, as a painting

75 Tapped

76 Feel bad

77 Travel through time?

78 Easily persuaded sort

79 Things pandas have 20 of

82 Chew the fat

83 Jubilant cheer

84 Options for ‘‘bee’s knees’’ cocktails

87 Alternative to Levi’s

90 End of a flight, in two senses

92 Serves, with ‘‘on’’

93 Nickname for Mom’s mom

95 Grind

96 Brought about

97 ‘‘Well, shucks!’’

98 Contacting on Twitter, for short

99 Compadre

100 Journalist in a field

102 Ball game?

103 Like the smell of burnt rubber

106 Rapper behind the ‘‘King’s Disease’’ trilogy

107 ‘‘Copy,’’ to a cat

111 Great Basin people

112 D.D.E.’s World War II battleground

113 Sci-fi film staple, for short

114 White-wine aperitif

115 Show with a ‘‘What’s Up With That?’’ segment, for short

