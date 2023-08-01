Chandi Deitmer, of Cambridge, Mass., is an editor for Elevate Labs, a brain-training app. Her crosswords have appeared in The Los Angeles Times, USA Today, The New Yorker, The Atlantic and numerous “indie” outlets. This is her fourth puzzle for The New York Times – all Sundays. Her starting point for it was 58-Across. Chandi says, “I love the space a Sunday puzzle affords to be playful.” – W.S.
ACROSS
1 Org. for Sandra Bullock in “Miss Congeniality”
4 Shawarma wraps
9 Tear things
14 Sorry
17 Dress (up), quaintly
18 Dress up
19 ____ nous
20 Bring up to ____
21 Nocturnal bird known for its distinct calls, informally
22 –
23 How things might go on the internet
24 Fit
25 ____ Moshfegh, author of the 2015 Hemingway Foundation/PEN Award-winning novel “Eileen”
27 Collections of bets
28 Response to a repeat introduction
29 Respond to
30 Some outdoor seats
31 –
32 14,000-foot volcano in California
34 Hallmarks of Scottish accents
35 Long walk
37 Secret lairs
38 –
40 Grammy winner Hill
42 Green beginning
43 Lifted, as spirits
44 Swelling
45 Sch. with the mascot Sparky the Sun Devil
48 Zakat, in Islam
49 Equivalent of one gallon
50 –
52 Some roofing material
55 Part of a day care schedule
56 From India or Pakistan
57 Wee, in one spelling
58 Hit Mach I … or a hint to answering eight pairs of consecutive entries in this puzzle
63 Run for it!
64 Beneficent
65 Denomination of Boston’s historic Charles Street Church: Abbr.
66 Real so-and-so
67 “Anything you want!”
68 –
69 Nibble (on)
70 Substance banned for agricultural use in 1972, for short
71 Style that flares out from the waist
73 One crying “Help!”?
75 Big money exec
78 Growing season
80 Former magazine that featured male nudes
81 –
82 Up there, so to speak
83 Princess of Power, in the comics
84 Let live
86 2 vis-à-vis 8, 3 vis-à-vis 27, etc.
89 –
91 Lauder of cosmetics
92 Amherst sch.
93 Tied up
94 Fade hairstyle sported by Grace Jones
97 Stack up
98 Skin marks
99 Lollygagger
100 –
102 Among
103 Lingered (on)
104 Hit one out of the park
105 Member org. of the Five Eyes alliance
106 Something picked in an argument
107 Habitat for vicuñas
108 Some essays
109 Couturier who created
Le Smoking tuxedo, for short
DOWN
1 “Victory!,” in internet shorthand
2 Clothing style with hippie influences
3 “Look at the time!”
4 Easily recognizable
5 Responses prompted by an officiant
6 Tugboat jobs
7 Side by side, maybe?
8 Show shot in Studio 8H, for short
9 Gobbles up
10 Marriages
11 Copy command on a keyboard
12 Offensive line in football, say?
13 Fleur de ____ (seasoning)
14 “Same here”
15 Irene ____ (“the Woman,” to Sherlock Holmes)
16 411
20 Fresh
26 Nonsense, to Brits
27 Medicare section that covers prescription drugs
28 Comment when trying to get a discussion back on track
29 U.S. Davis Cup player for 10 years
30 Slippery stuff
33 Heap praise on
34 Believes, so to speak
36 Something to pray on
39 Pep
40 Like many true-crime dramas
41 Aslan’s world
43 Overdraft fees, e.g.
44 Cap’n’s subordinate
46 Fenced-in patches of mud
47 ____ guide
49 Reality show fodder
51 ____ Lingus
52 Long-term security option, in brief
53 Responded to “Speak!”
54 Modernizes the equipment of
56 “____ forget …”
57 Steamed food items eaten with the hands
59 Recipient of a 2008 govt. bailout
60 Scraping (by)
61 Browser destination
62 Language group of sub-Saharan Africa
68 “That’s ... so ... crazy!”
69 Agog
72 Many do this on the beach
73 What an errant red sock may do in a load of whites
74 All ____
75 Humorously exaggerated
76 Exemption from consequences
77 Shoppe descriptor
79 Took a breather
80 Things revealing basic truths?
81 Like Zambia relative to Angola
83 Feed, as a pup might
85 Fades (out)
86 Holy text divided into suras
87 Savory quality
88 Suffer an embarrassing loss
90 Sped
94 Something that closes quickly
95 Capital of Togo
96 Parroted
98 Sidewalk snogging, e.g., for short
99 “Dexter” channel, familiarly
101 ____ Penn, actor who held a post in the Obama White House
