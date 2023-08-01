Chandi Deitmer, of Cambridge, Mass., is an editor for Elevate Labs, a brain-training app. Her crosswords have appeared in The Los Angeles Times, USA Today, The New Yorker, The Atlantic and numerous “indie” outlets. This is her fourth puzzle for The New York Times – all Sundays. Her starting point for it was 58-Across. Chandi says, “I love the space a Sunday puzzle affords to be playful.” – W.S.

ACROSS

1 Org. for Sandra Bullock in “Miss Congeniality”

4 Shawarma wraps

9 Tear things

14 Sorry

17 Dress (up), quaintly

18 Dress up

19 ____ nous

20 Bring up to ____

21 Nocturnal bird known for its distinct calls, informally

22 –

23 How things might go on the internet

24 Fit

25 ____ Moshfegh, author of the 2015 Hemingway Foundation/PEN Award-winning novel “Eileen”

27 Collections of bets

28 Response to a repeat introduction

29 Respond to

30 Some outdoor seats

31 –

32 14,000-foot volcano in California

34 Hallmarks of Scottish accents

35 Long walk

37 Secret lairs

38 –

40 Grammy winner Hill

42 Green beginning

43 Lifted, as spirits

44 Swelling

45 Sch. with the mascot Sparky the Sun Devil

48 Zakat, in Islam

49 Equivalent of one gallon

50 –

52 Some roofing material

55 Part of a day care schedule

56 From India or Pakistan

57 Wee, in one spelling

58 Hit Mach I … or a hint to answering eight pairs of consecutive entries in this puzzle

63 Run for it!

64 Beneficent

65 Denomination of Boston’s historic Charles Street Church: Abbr.

66 Real so-and-so

67 “Anything you want!”

68 –

69 Nibble (on)

70 Substance banned for agricultural use in 1972, for short

71 Style that flares out from the waist

73 One crying “Help!”?

75 Big money exec

78 Growing season

80 Former magazine that featured male nudes

81 –

82 Up there, so to speak

83 Princess of Power, in the comics

84 Let live

86 2 vis-à-vis 8, 3 vis-à-vis 27, etc.

89 –

91 Lauder of cosmetics

92 Amherst sch.

93 Tied up

94 Fade hairstyle sported by Grace Jones

97 Stack up

98 Skin marks

99 Lollygagger

100 –

102 Among

103 Lingered (on)

104 Hit one out of the park

105 Member org. of the Five Eyes alliance

106 Something picked in an argument

107 Habitat for vicuñas

108 Some essays

109 Couturier who created

Le Smoking tuxedo, for short

DOWN

1 “Victory!,” in internet shorthand

2 Clothing style with hippie influences

3 “Look at the time!”

4 Easily recognizable

5 Responses prompted by an officiant

6 Tugboat jobs

7 Side by side, maybe?

8 Show shot in Studio 8H, for short

9 Gobbles up

10 Marriages

11 Copy command on a keyboard

12 Offensive line in football, say?

13 Fleur de ____ (seasoning)

14 “Same here”

15 Irene ____ (“the Woman,” to Sherlock Holmes)

16 411

20 Fresh

26 Nonsense, to Brits

27 Medicare section that covers prescription drugs

28 Comment when trying to get a discussion back on track

29 U.S. Davis Cup player for 10 years

30 Slippery stuff

33 Heap praise on

34 Believes, so to speak

36 Something to pray on

39 Pep

40 Like many true-crime dramas

41 Aslan’s world

43 Overdraft fees, e.g.

44 Cap’n’s subordinate

46 Fenced-in patches of mud

47 ____ guide

49 Reality show fodder

51 ____ Lingus

52 Long-term security option, in brief

53 Responded to “Speak!”

54 Modernizes the equipment of

56 “____ forget …”

57 Steamed food items eaten with the hands

59 Recipient of a 2008 govt. bailout

60 Scraping (by)

61 Browser destination

62 Language group of sub-Saharan Africa

68 “That’s ... so ... crazy!”

69 Agog

72 Many do this on the beach

73 What an errant red sock may do in a load of whites

74 All ____

75 Humorously exaggerated

76 Exemption from consequences

77 Shoppe descriptor

79 Took a breather

80 Things revealing basic truths?

81 Like Zambia relative to Angola

83 Feed, as a pup might

85 Fades (out)

86 Holy text divided into suras

87 Savory quality

88 Suffer an embarrassing loss

90 Sped

94 Something that closes quickly

95 Capital of Togo

96 Parroted

98 Sidewalk snogging, e.g., for short

99 “Dexter” channel, familiarly

101 ____ Penn, actor who held a post in the Obama White House

