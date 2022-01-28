Crews fight Kring Street structure fire
Fire crews spent more than an hour Friday working a residential structure fire on the 2200 block of Kring Street in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County. The call came in around 4:40 p.m. and initially reported entrapment.
According to Somerset 911 officials, there was an individual trapped on the on the porch, but no injuries were reported.
Fire crews continued working on the structure throughout the evening and requested tanker trucks for assistance.
The working fire was located primarily at the front of the house, but firefighters also worked at the side of the home to put out the blaze.
Conemaugh Township Fire, Jerome Volunteer, Scalp Level-Paint, Windber, Jennerstown, Upper Yoder, West Hills and Boswell fire companies and Conemaugh Township EMS responded to the call.
