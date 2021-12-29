Shortly after bartender Matthew Bennett opened the doors to Craft Modern Kitchen at Stone Bridge Brewing Co. Wednesday, a customer walked in and his eyes widened with surprise.
Surrounded by artwork with Asian and Mexican influences, it became clear to the man that he wasn’t in his usual spot at the brewery’s tap room.
Bennett reoriented the man, who went to the tap room next door after stumbling upon the new Craft Modern Kitchen at the same location, 104 Franklin St., Johnstown.
The restaurant opened at the start of the month.
“It’s been going great,” Bennett said, looking over a list of reservations for the night. “We announced that we were open on Facebook and word of mouth took over from there.”
While the brewery’s tap room has pub-style food, the new restaurant specializes in fusion cuisine that incorporates Asian, Spanish and Mexican flavors.
Brendan Shaver, visiting his hometown of Johnstown from Pittsburgh, stopped in Wednesday night for a dish called arancini – Indian-spiced fried risotto balls served on a bed of tomato curry sauce with cilantro and feta.
“The flavors flow really well,” he said.
While the brewery’s tap room serves Stone Bridge brews, Craft Modern Kitchen has a broader selection of beer, wines and spirits. And there is reportedly still a lot more in store for the brewery.
Owner Jeremy Shearer was out of town on Wednesday, but previously told The Tribune-Democrat of his plans to renovate the second floor of the building for a wine bar with a worldwide selection of wines, sharable dishes and a panoramic view of the city. He also plans a walk-in wine cellar for private tastings.
Shearer has said he hopes to open the wine bar in April.
After the wine bar is complete, Shearer plans to open a rooftop beer garden with a bar and outdoor furniture in the summer.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.