A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“My roommate tested positive for COVID-19. We’ve been quarantined, but we have to share a bathroom, and I was wondering how long will I have to wait before it’s safe to take a shower? Also, should I maybe disinfect the shower prior to taking one?”
The answer:
Thank you for your question.
Most bathrooms have a ventilation system. If yours does, you can have your roommate run that while showering and you can run it for about 10 minutes (depending on the size of your bathroom, more time if larger).
As for disinfection, when showering, you will be using soap and water. That will destroy the virus.
I hope your roommate feels better soon.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
Send questions to tribdem@tribdem.com.
Note: Any questions of an urgent nature should be directed immediately to your primary care physician.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.