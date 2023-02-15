JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania recorded 11,213 new COVID-19 cases and 134 deaths over the past seven days, pushing the state totals’s above 3.5 million cases and 50,000 deaths since the first cases were detected in March 2020.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s weekly report on Wednesday showed there have been 3,501,712 positives and 50,055 deaths statewide.
The four-week average case count remains low at 10,894, the data shows.
• Cambria County added 165 cases and two deaths.
• Somerset County added 51 cases and one death.
• Bedford County added 34 cases and one death.
• Blair County added 86 cases and two deaths.
• Indiana County added 63 cases and one death.
• Clearfield County added 87 cases and two deaths.
• Centre County added 154 cases and three deaths.
• Westmoreland County added 302 cases and three deaths.
Randy Griffith is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
