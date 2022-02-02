COVID-19

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania added 7,305 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, continuing the decline in new cases.

Tuesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health dropped the state’s rolling seven-day average to 9,862 cases a day, the fewest since late December.

An additional 255 deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, bringing the state totals to 2,674,471 COVID-19 cases and 41,028 deaths since the pandemic struck in March 2020.

Cambria County added 129 cases and one death, Somerset County added 142 cases and two deaths, Bedford County added three cases and two deaths, Blair County added 136 cases with no deaths, Indiana County added 85 cases and one death, Clearfield County added 113 cases and one death, Centre County added 106 cases and three deaths and Westmoreland County added 257 cases and 11 deaths.

Meanwhile, vaccine totals continue to creep higher.

Combining Tuesday reports by the state and Philadelphia health departments shows there are now 8,321,038 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccine providers have administered 21,249,384 doses, including 3,468,928 boosters. 

COVID-19 by the numbers

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
County New cases New deaths Total cases Cases/100,000 Total deaths Deaths/100,000 7-day new cases 7-day/100,000 population
Cambria 147 3 32,786 25,183 671 515 598 459 130,192
Somerset 82 4 17,838 24,287 374 509 348 474 73,447
Bedford 41 0 10,434 21,788 249 520 307 641 47,888
Blair 53 9 27,851 22,861 572 470 1,082 888 121,829
Indiana 17 1 16,233 19,308 325 387 664 790 84,073
Clearfield 45 3 18,022 22,739 299 377 653 824 79,255
Centre 65 0 33,409 20,574 321 198 1,002 617 162,385
Westmoreland 219 8 75,769 21,717 1,249 358 2,687 770 348,899
Region 669 28 23,2342 22,171 4,060 387 7,341 700 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 5,685 255 2,667,166 20,834 40,836 319 74,475 582 12,801,937

