JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania added 7,305 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, continuing the decline in new cases.
Tuesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health dropped the state’s rolling seven-day average to 9,862 cases a day, the fewest since late December.
An additional 255 deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday, bringing the state totals to 2,674,471 COVID-19 cases and 41,028 deaths since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
Cambria County added 129 cases and one death, Somerset County added 142 cases and two deaths, Bedford County added three cases and two deaths, Blair County added 136 cases with no deaths, Indiana County added 85 cases and one death, Clearfield County added 113 cases and one death, Centre County added 106 cases and three deaths and Westmoreland County added 257 cases and 11 deaths.
Meanwhile, vaccine totals continue to creep higher.
Combining Tuesday reports by the state and Philadelphia health departments shows there are now 8,321,038 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccine providers have administered 21,249,384 doses, including 3,468,928 boosters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.