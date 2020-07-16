A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“My mother is very ill in the hospital ICU with positive COVID-19 test. They have given her plasma with the COVID-19 antibodies. What kind of results can we expect from those antibodies?”
The answer:
I am sorry to hear that your mother is ill.
The human immune system is truly amazing. When someone becomes infected with a pathogen, the body is able to make antibodies against one or more of the components of the pathogen.
SARS-CoV-2 is an enveloped RNA virus. This means that it has a protective layer of lipids that surround the RNA genome. This protective layer has spikes embedded in it that allow the virus to attach to human cells.
The virus then enters human cells and makes more copies of itself by replicating the RNA, producing proteins associated with the virus (spikes in the protective coating), and other parts of the virus. This allows the virus to then leave infected cells and infect more cells of the host body.
Our immune system can respond to any part of the virus, but it is most likely to respond to the spikes on the protective coating of the virus. The cells of the immune system will recognize those spikes as foreign and make antibodies to them.
There are two main types of antibodies that are produced: neutralizing antibodies and binding antibodies.
Neutralizing antibodies will bind to the spikes before the spikes can bind to human cells. This prevents the virus from entering cells and beginning the replication cycle. So, it makes the virus ineffective (naturalized).
Binding antibodies can bind to the spikes or any other part of the virus.
Binding antibodies often tag the infection for removal. The cells of the immune system recognize the part of the antibody not bound to the virus and attach to that to clear the virus away. (Think of garbage disposal by tagging the garbage bags)
Since both types of antibodies can be present in the serum of someone who has recovered from COVID-19, it is likely that your mother will begin to see improvement in symptoms.
The addition of antibodies to the ones already being made by her immune system equates to more “fire power” in the fight against the virus.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“We are a family of three, and we all tested positive for COVID-19. Should we isolate from each other?”
The answer:
In my opinion, yes and follow CDC safety precautions.
The decision to discontinue home isolation for persons with confirmed COVID-19 should be made in the context of local circumstances. Options include a symptom-based (time since illness onset and time since recovery strategy) or a test-based strategy. These are fully described at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/disposition-in-home-patients.html
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“If my mom tests positive and is in quarantine and I test negative, do I still have to quarantine or would it be safer to go stay with my sister who tested negative, too?”
The answer:
Most individuals who are infected with SARS-CoV-2 will experience symptoms within five to seven days, but some may take unto 14 days to become symptomatic. If you are maintaining a physical distance and your mother is isolating herself in the home (using a separate bathroom and bedroom), you are reducing your risk of exposure as a general rule.
An important thing to consider regarding general rules is that this virus behaves differently in individuals. Some are contagious 48 hours before symptoms; some are contagious for 14 days after symptoms cease. That’s why everyone needs to wear a mask and keep a physical distance of at least 6 feet.
If you are concerned about the risk you pose to your sister, you could be abundantly cautious and get a nasal swab test or saliva test 24 hours apart. If both are negative, you can consider yourself to be non-infectious.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“A friend tested negative for a nose swab, but positive for antibodies. I was in brief contact with him (3 minutes) two days before he got his results. Both of us were wearing masks. He delivered some food to me in a plastic bag which my husband and I ate. What are our risks? Should we get tested?”
The answer:
The PCR test (nasal swab) tests for active infection. It is looking for viral replication that occurs when an individual is infected. The antibody test often is looking for past infection.
I would say that your risk is little to none, given the situation described. From this encounter, it is not necessary to be tested. I appreciate your continued respect of the virus and that you are wearing masks when encountering others. Keep up the good work.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“I am 47 and live with and take care of my 73-year-old mother. I have perennial rhinitis and a few other chronic health issues. My mother has COPD and a few health issues. I am only out for essentials and doctor appointments or to take my mother to her appointments. I wear a mask everywhere I go. My mother’s chronic health issues have some of the same symptoms as COVID. How can I tell the difference? Should we be tested?”
The answer:
I doubt either of you have active coronavirus disease at this time.
However, I cannot exclude previous infection or exposure. Also, studies have shown that 40% to 45% of individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) may have no symptoms.
Therefore, it is not unreasonable to get tested. I recommend both a swab test (molecular Polymerase Chain Reaction – PCR) and a blood test for SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies for both you and your mother.
I also advise that both of you continue to follow CDC safety precautions.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“If a person drove a car and found out he was positive with the virus, can the person picking up the parked car get infected from driving it?”
The answer:
Evidence suggests that SARS-CoV-2 can remain on surfaces for two to three days, but the primary route of transmission is respiratory droplets.
If you practiced good hygiene and wiped down the commonly touch surfaces of the vehicle, it is unlikely that the virus would be transmitted.
Of course, there are many variables to this equation. Here is one to consider. How long after drop off was the car picked up? Scientific research suggest that respiratory droplets can remain in the air for 20 minutes. Assuming the car did not have the windows down, the droplets could have remained airborne for that amount of time.
All in all, good use of common sense likely make your exposure nil.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
• • • • •
A reader of The Tribune-Democrat asked:
“Two and a half weeks ago, my husband was positive for COVID-19.
My employer put me in quarantine since I was exposed. I tested negative three days after I was exposed to him. About a week later, I started having symptoms as well, so when I retested at about six days after symptoms started for me, I was positive. My husband has recovered and is doing very well. My question is, should he be now worried and quarantined because of me testing positive? They want him back at his job, but is he at risk?”
The answer:
Your first test was negative because you tested early. The median incubation period for SARS-CoV-2 (also known as the COVID-19 virus) is five to seven days. Your second test was positive. Your husband has recovered and is doing very well.
The immune response to COVID-19 is not fully understood at this time, and definitive data on post infection immunity is lacking. I recommend both of you continue to follow CDC safety precautions.
The decision to discontinue home isolation should be made in the context of local circumstances. Options include a symptom-based (time since illness onset and time since recovery strategies) or a test-based strategy.
These are fully explained at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/disposition-in-home-patients.html
I also advise your husband to contact his employer’s Human Resources Department regarding back to work instructions.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
• • • • •
Have a question about COVID-19? We will ask the experts.
Send questions to tribdem@tribdem.com.
Note: Due to the volume of questions submitted, we will not be able to answer them all. Any questions of an urgent nature should be directed immediately to your primary care physician.
