“I tested positive in March for COVID-19. Had mild symptoms didn’t require hospitalization. Small cough, headaches, body aches, low fever daily, small cough, tightness in chest, pink eye, and I am itchy at times on my body all different areas on and off. It is now July and I still have low fever for part of the day, headaches, sometimes itchy and very tired. I tested negative twice in the past two months. Also tested negative for antibodies. Had full blood panels done. Only found low vitamin D level. CT and X-ray of chest performed in late March or early April showed interstitial inflammation but I only ever had very little shortness of breath and some tightness in the chest. Family and friends don’t want to come near me. If I feel well one day, the next day knocks me down. I am on average feeling a little better each day lately. Question is: Can I still be contagious? And why do I still have this low fever?”
I doubt you are contagious. However I am concerned that you have persistent symptoms after four months, which is unusual. I’m glad that you are feeling better. I recommend that you follow up with your physician. Further evaluation and testing may be necessary.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“I am a stylist and have a customer who has had a severe case of COVID and is wanting a haircut. What questions should I be asking him before he comes in? I don’t want to be exposed.”
Recommendations for returning to work can apply to this situation. You can ask your client how long it has been since his/her symptoms have ceased. In order to protect yourself and any other customers in your salon, all clients should follow these guidelines:
• No appointments until at least three days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and,
• At least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared (reference CDC website July 8).
Of course, all clients and employees should be wearing a mask while in the salon. This link can provide more detailed information regarding safety in a salon or barber shop during this pandemic. https://www.mass.gov/doc/sector-specific-workplace-safety-standards-phase-i-for-hair-salons-and-barbershops-to-address/download
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“My daughter lives with her 5-year-old daughter and they both sleep in the same bed. My daughter started feeling ill and started wearing her mask and wearing gloves, then tested positive two days later. My granddaughter negative a day after that. My daughter is self-isolating and my granddaughter is staying with me. Should I be worried about my granddaughter?”
Your granddaughter is a close contact of your daughter who tested positive. Close contacts of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 should be instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of their last contact with the patient.
If your granddaughter develops symptoms during those 14 days, I recommend she be re-tested. Contact your granddaughter’s pediatrician for further instructions.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“My sister in-law tested positive for COVID-19. My children and I were in close contact with her on June 28 and she got tested June 30. We’re close to other family members. We have not had any symptoms so far, but can our family members get COVID if they haven’t been in contact with her?”
Onset of symptoms of COVID-19 can take up to 14 days (the length of the incubation period) with typical occurrence between 5-7 days after exposure. It has been more than 10 days since your exposure. If you do not develop symptoms in the next few days, it is unlikely that your family members will develop COVID-19 from this exposure.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“We are a family of three, and we all tested positive for COVID-19. Should we isolate from each other?”
In my opinion, yes and follow CDC safety precautions.
The decision to discontinue home isolation for persons with confirmed COVID-19 should be made in the context of local circumstances. Options include a symptom-based (time since illness onset and time since recovery strategy) or a test-based strategy. These are fully described at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/disposition-in-home-patients.html
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“If someone comes to work and his/her wife has a COVID positive, is there a chance I can catch it from him at work even if I didn’t get close to him?”
I understand your concern regarding exposure; it seems to be on everyone’s mind of late.
The practice of social distancing and wearing a mask has been shown to be effective in reducing the risk of infection.
Without knowing the specifics of your workplace, it is difficult to determine your exposure level. Current guidelines recommended that any exposure be considered significant if individuals in the workplace were involved in activities the could increase aerosols in the air.
If you feel that you were exposed, I suggest that you wear a mask, monitor yourself for symptoms and isolate yourself as much as possible.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“If I had exposure 10 days ago with someone who tested positive and I was tested 1 day after that exposure can my test results still come back negative?”
Yes the test may be negative. There are many variable in this question. The average time from exposure to onset of symptoms is 5-7 days with an incubation period of 14 days total. You could have tested too early. I would recommend monitoring yourself for symptoms and if you are concerned getting a retest on the 10th day after exposure.
In the meantime, since you were exposed, you should be self-isolating until the 14-day incubation period is over.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“My cousin and his wife visited my 85-year-old aunt twice this past week and they exchanged hugs. A day or so after their last visit, both the cousin and his wife tested positive and are now exhibiting symptoms. My aunt has mesenteric artery bypass in early February. She’s diabetic, has congestive heart failure and a slew of other health issues. Should she be tested? Also, she has a gastroenterologist appointment in a couple of days, to which I will have to take her. What are my risks and what should we do to protect one another?”
I recommend your aunt get a swab test (molecular Polymerase Chain Reaction - PCR). She is a presumed close contact of two confirmed COVID-19 positive patients. If her appointment with the gastroenterologist is routine and not urgent, I would cancel that appointment. You should notify her gastroenterologist that she is a presumed close contact and is awaiting test results.
She should self-isolate at home pending her results. If she lives with others, self-isolate in a private room and use a private bathroom if possible. Wear a mask when entering general living areas and interacting with others. Continue good hand washing hygiene and follow other CDC safety precautions.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“My neighbor’s father has tested positive for coronavirus. She had contact with him. She and her kids are self -quarantining, but I was in her home two weeks ago. I am 71 and pretty healthy. I have no symptoms but I am concerned I might give the virus to someone else. Should I be worried?”
I appreciate your concern for others.
Since you were in contact with them two weeks ago and you have no symptoms, you have passed the incubation period for SARS-CoV-2. It is unlikely that you have the virus.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“My mother is very ill in the hospital ICU with positive COVID-19 test. They have given her plasma with the COVID-19 antibodies. What kind of results can we expect from those antibodies?”
I am sorry to hear that your mother is ill.
The human immune system is truly amazing. When someone becomes infected with a pathogen, the body is able to make antibodies against one or more of the components of the pathogen.
SARS-CoV-2 is an enveloped RNA virus. This means that it has a protective layer of lipids that surround the RNA genome. This protective layer has spikes embedded in it that allow the virus to attach to human cells.
The virus then enters human cells and makes more copies of itself by replicating the RNA, producing proteins associated with the virus (spikes in the protective coating), and other parts of the virus. This allows the virus to then leave infected cells and infect more cells of the host body.
Our immune system can respond to any part of the virus, but it is most likely to respond to the spikes on the protective coating of the virus. The cells of the immune system will recognize those spikes as foreign and make antibodies to them.
There are two main types of antibodies that are produced: neutralizing antibodies and binding antibodies.
Neutralizing antibodies will bind to the spikes before the spikes can bind to human cells. This prevents the virus from entering cells and beginning the replication cycle. So, it makes the virus ineffective (naturalized).
Binding antibodies can bind to the spikes or any other part of the virus.
Binding antibodies often tag the infection for removal. The cells of the immune system recognize the part of the antibody not bound to the virus and attach to that to clear the virus away. (Think of garbage disposal by tagging the garbage bags)
Since both types of antibodies can be present in the serum of someone who has recovered from COVID-19, it is likely that your mother will begin to see improvement in symptoms.
The addition of antibodies to the ones already being made by her immune system equates to more “fire power” in the fight against the virus.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“If my mom tests positive and is in quarantine and I test negative, do I still have to quarantine or would it be safer to go stay with my sister who tested negative, too?”
Most individuals who are infected with SARS-CoV-2 will experience symptoms within five to seven days, but some may take unto 14 days to become symptomatic. If you are maintaining a physical distance and your mother is isolating herself in the home (using a separate bathroom and bedroom), you are reducing your risk of exposure as a general rule.
An important thing to consider regarding general rules is that this virus behaves differently in individuals. Some are contagious 48 hours before symptoms; some are contagious for 14 days after symptoms cease. That’s why everyone needs to wear a mask and keep a physical distance of at least 6 feet.
If you are concerned about the risk you pose to your sister, you could be abundantly cautious and get a nasal swab test or saliva test 24 hours apart. If both are negative, you can consider yourself to be non-infectious.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“A friend tested negative for a nose swab, but positive for antibodies. I was in brief contact with him (3 minutes) two days before he got his results. Both of us were wearing masks. He delivered some food to me in a plastic bag which my husband and I ate. What are our risks? Should we get tested?”
The PCR test (nasal swab) tests for active infection. It is looking for viral replication that occurs when an individual is infected. The antibody test often is looking for past infection.
I would say that your risk is little to none, given the situation described. From this encounter, it is not necessary to be tested. I appreciate your continued respect of the virus and that you are wearing masks when encountering others. Keep up the good work.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“I am 47 and live with and take care of my 73-year-old mother. I have perennial rhinitis and a few other chronic health issues. My mother has COPD and a few health issues. I am only out for essentials and doctor appointments or to take my mother to her appointments. I wear a mask everywhere I go. My mother’s chronic health issues have some of the same symptoms as COVID. How can I tell the difference? Should we be tested?”
I doubt either of you have active coronavirus disease at this time.
However, I cannot exclude previous infection or exposure. Also, studies have shown that 40% to 45% of individuals infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) may have no symptoms.
Therefore, it is not unreasonable to get tested. I recommend both a swab test (molecular Polymerase Chain Reaction – PCR) and a blood test for SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies for both you and your mother.
I also advise that both of you continue to follow CDC safety precautions.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
“If a person drove a car and found out he was positive with the virus, can the person picking up the parked car get infected from driving it?”
Evidence suggests that SARS-CoV-2 can remain on surfaces for two to three days, but the primary route of transmission is respiratory droplets.
If you practiced good hygiene and wiped down the commonly touch surfaces of the vehicle, it is unlikely that the virus would be transmitted.
Of course, there are many variables to this equation. Here is one to consider. How long after drop off was the car picked up? Scientific research suggest that respiratory droplets can remain in the air for 20 minutes. Assuming the car did not have the windows down, the droplets could have remained airborne for that amount of time.
All in all, good use of common sense likely make your exposure nil.
– Jill D. Henning, associate professor of biology, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.
“Two and a half weeks ago, my husband was positive for COVID-19.
My employer put me in quarantine since I was exposed. I tested negative three days after I was exposed to him. About a week later, I started having symptoms as well, so when I retested at about six days after symptoms started for me, I was positive. My husband has recovered and is doing very well. My question is, should he be now worried and quarantined because of me testing positive? They want him back at his job, but is he at risk?”
Your first test was negative because you tested early. The median incubation period for SARS-CoV-2 (also known as the COVID-19 virus) is five to seven days. Your second test was positive. Your husband has recovered and is doing very well.
The immune response to COVID-19 is not fully understood at this time, and definitive data on post infection immunity is lacking. I recommend both of you continue to follow CDC safety precautions.
The decision to discontinue home isolation should be made in the context of local circumstances. Options include a symptom-based (time since illness onset and time since recovery strategies) or a test-based strategy.
These are fully explained at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/disposition-in-home-patients.html
I also advise your husband to contact his employer’s Human Resources Department regarding back to work instructions.
– Dr. David Csikos, chief medical officer, Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber.
