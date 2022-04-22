COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in the United States in 2021, behind only heart disease and cancer, according to information released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday.
Nearly 1 million Americans, including 44,592 in Pennsylvania, have died from the disease during the two-year pandemic.
Locally, 4,448 people have died in the eight-county region, consisting of Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Indiana, Clearfield, Centre and Westmoreland. Five were added on Friday, according to information compiled at the Pennsylvania Department of Health dashboard.
Two apiece were recorded in Cambria and Westmoreland, along with one in Somerset.
There were 77 cases added in the region, as part of 1,483 for the commonwealth.
