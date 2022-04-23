Coronavirus

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – COVID-19 was the third-leading cause of death in the United States in 2021, behind only heart disease and cancer, according to information released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday.

Nearly 1 million Americans, including 44,592 in Pennsylvania, have died from the disease during the two-year pandemic.

Locally, 4,448 people have died in the eight-county region, consisting of Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Indiana, Clearfield, Centre and Westmoreland.

Five were added on Friday, according to information compiled at the Pennsylvania Department of Health dashboard.

Two apiece were recorded in Cambria and Westmoreland, along with one in Somerset.

There were 77 cases added in the region, as part of 1,483 for the commonwealth.

COVID-19 update for April 22

County New cases New deaths Total cases Cases/100,000 Total deaths population
Cambria 8 2 34650 26615 729 130192
Somerset 7 1 18750 25529 406 73447
Bedford 0 0 10980 22928 275 47888
Blair 2 0 29729 24402 614 121829
Indiana 2 0 17468 20777 355 84073
Clearfield 7 0 19344 24407 347 79255
Centre 24 0 35459 21836 348 162385
Westmoreland 27 2 80035 22939 1374 348899
Region 77 5 246415 23514 4448 1047968
Pennsylvania 1483 14 2804861 21910 44592 12801937

