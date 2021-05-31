Pennsylvania had more than 1.2 million cases and 27,200 deaths connected to the coronavirus pandemic as of Monday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:
Statewide data:
• Negative tests: 4,602,031
• Positive tests: 1,202,179
• Deaths: 27,214
• Recovered: 94%
Southwestern counties:
• Cambria: 14,615 positives, 45,901 negatives (432 deaths)
• Somerset: 7,989 positives, 22,624 negatives (212 deaths)
• Bedford: 4,635 positives, 10,255 negatives (138 deaths)
• Blair: 13,424 positives, 39,807 negatives (339 deaths)
• Indiana: 6,348 positives, 20,563 negatives (176 deaths)
• Clearfield: 8,586 positives, 21,803 negatives (147 deaths)
• Westmoreland: 34,109 positives, 99,507 negatives (766 deaths)
• Allegheny: 101,287 positives, 419,550 negatives (1,980 deaths)
• Beaver: 15,415 positives, 53,164 negatives (383 deaths)
• Butler: 17,465 positives, 53,582 negatives (417 deaths)
• Centre: 16,858 positives, 69,693 negatives (224 deaths)
• Fayette: 13,198 positives, 37,792 negatives (322 deaths)
• Greene: 3,295 positives, 10,127 negatives (40 deaths)
• Washington: 17,768 positives, 62,546 negatives (300 deaths)
Hard-hit counties:
• Philadelphia: 148,380 positives, 641,869 negatives (3,669 deaths)
• Montgomery: 70,054 positives, 364,366 negatives (1,716 deaths)
• Delaware: 52,146 positives, 245,082 negatives (1,390 deaths)
• Bucks: 60,585 positives, 258,901 negatives (1,301 deaths)
• Lancaster: 55,136 positives, 197,626 negatives (1,154 deaths)
• Berks: 48,003 positives, 33,124 negatives (1,031 deaths)
• Lehigh: 39,633 positives, 144,744 negatives (853 deaths)
• Chester: 40,655 positives, 214,486 negatives (814 deaths)
• York: 46,362 positives, 157,325 negatives (812 deaths)
• Luzerne: 31,802 positives, 113,071 negatives (812 deaths)
• Northampton: 35,700 positives, 130,363 negatives (711 deaths)
• Dauphin: 25,939 positives, 105,875 negatives (549 deaths)
• Cumberland: 20,403 positives, 81,293 negatives (524 deaths)
Estimated case counts by age group:
• Ages 0-9: 48,572.
• Ages 10-19: 129,202.
• Ages 20-29: 212,600.
• Ages 30-39: 183,968.
• Ages 40-49: 165,551.
• Ages 50-59: 181,547.
• Ages 60-69: 137,237.
• Ages 70-79: 76,578.
• Ages 80-89: 45,291.
• Ages 90-99: 20,300.
• Ages 100+: NA.
Case counts by gender:
• Female: 632,250 cases.
• Male: 564,754 cases.
• Not reported: 5,129 cases.
Estimated case counts by ethnicity:
• Black: 111,942 cases.
• White: 654,307 cases.
• Asian: 21,079 cases.
• Other: 16,079 cases.
• Not reported: 398,772 cases.
– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.
