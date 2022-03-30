JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – COVID-19 hospitalizations appear to have flattened out across the region, remaining at a low point last seen in July 2021.
All combined, Cambria, Blair, Bedford and Somerset hospitals had 14 people hospitalized on Wednesday, with a 14-day average of just over 15.
The region had 13 people hospitalized as of the same point two weeks earlier.
Health officials view hospitalizations as a major indicator of the severity that viruses such as COVID-19 have within a community.
The region’s hospitalizations were more than 10 times higher earlier this year.
Cambria County had six hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, while Somerset County had none.
Pennsylvania had not released county- by-county case statistics as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.
On a statewide level, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 560 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 2,780,481 on Wednesday.
There were 22 new deaths reported.
That brought the statewide total to 44,260 since March 2020, according to the department.
