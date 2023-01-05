A licensed cosmetologist or barber has to possess knowledge of a broad range of topics, including some chemistry, some anatomy, as well as some professionalism in conversing with clients while cutting away potentially incendiary topics.
David Jurcic has been barbering for 30 years, and Lavona Smith has been a cosmetologist for 16 years. Together, they’ve opened a school in downtown Johnstown to teach their trade and produce a workforce for local salons and barber shops.
L&D Academy Multicultural School of Beauty & Barber Science at 225 Washington St. opened in November, marking a relocation from its former Geistown location.
Aside from the Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center, the closest cosmetology and barbering schools would be in Altoona or Pittsburgh, Jurcic said.
L&D Academy has drawn students from Somerset County and Blair County areas, he said.
The pandemic has revealed that having a more than one way to earn money is invaluable, Jurcic said. He’s seen students enter the academy who have previously earned bachelor degrees but want to develop a second trade.
And the new Washington Street location makes the opportunity more accessible than it had been in Geistown, he said.
The school opened in May 2021 in the former cosmetology school space at 2445 Bedford St., but Jurcic and Smith agree that relocating to downtown Johnstown has increased opportunity for clientele and students.
“It’s easily accessible for bus routes,” Smith said. “I felt like people had a hard time getting to us when we were in Geistown.”
The difference in accessibility of the new location was on display over the Christmas season with the second annual “project kind cut” – free haircuts for children and offerings of food and winter clothes.
“At the old location, we did 30 haircuts; this year, at this location – 100 haircuts – so that proves our location is so much more accessible,” Juric said.
The school is accepting enrollment and hiring instructors.
In addition, the school is open to the public for cosmetology and barbering services from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The school offers barbering and cosmetology services at discount prices because they are provided by students who are not yet licensed.
“I love working with people,” Smith said.
“As far as teaching goes, having a rapport with the students and watching them grow from the time they start school to the time they finish is so rewarding.”
