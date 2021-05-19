A story in Wednesday’s issue of the Tribune-Democrat should have said Cambria Township Supervisor Jim Melnyk is seeking his second term.
Correx
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- In emotional trial testimony, passenger recounts wrong-way crash that claimed woman's life
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'I have received my second shot of Moderna vaccine. I am experiencing a tightness in in my lungs when taking a full breath. Normal or concern? Will it subside?'
- Pipeline shutdown fuels gas lines in Johnstown region, across country
- 'It's a fun event': Galleria to host professional wrestling event
- Johnstown airport manager steps down due to Pennsylvania Air National Guard promotion
- Central Cambria educator has second kids' book published
- Three Republicans vying for state Supreme Court nomination
- PHOTO GALLERY | Resilient Portage rallies over Berlin for first WestPAC baseball title since 2004
- Machete brawl lands Meyersdale brothers in jail, police say
- Police: Johnstown woman stabbed man after drug use
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.