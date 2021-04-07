Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable..
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: April 7, 2021 @ 9:48 pm
Serving Greater Johnstown Since 1853
A caption on Page B8 of Wednesday's editions of The Tribune-Democrat should have identified Jim McCreary, a funeral director assistant, demonstrating protective gear at the Harris Funeral Home on March 19.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.