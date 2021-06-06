The name of Jerry DesMazes was misspelled in the “In the Spotlight” story on Page A4 of Saturday’s editions of The Tribune-Democrat.
Correction
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Troopers search Cambria County election office; nominating petitions from primary race sought, solicitor says
- Moxham house fire that claimed two children appears to be accidental, Johnstown chief says
- Father: Young son dies as a result of injuries from Moxham fire that killed daughter
- Life sentence handed down in 2018 Old Conemaugh Borough homicide
- A stay at the lake: Why Maryland’s 'best kept secret' is no longer a secret
- Ferndale grad, AAABA alum McGough promoted to Altoona Curve
- Marijuana grower adding 200 jobs, buying former mill
- WATCH VIDEO | 'Longest day of my life': Ebensburg veteran, 95, manned cannon on D-Day
- Six Portage seniors announce college commitments
- Man jailed after woman suffers drug overdose
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.