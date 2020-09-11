Two nearby counties that are home to large universities led the region in new COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Centre County added 137 cases to top 1,000 total and Indiana County added 20 and now has more than 500 total cases, the Department of Health reported.
“We know that congregation, especially over holidays and in college and university settings, yields increased case counts,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives. Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low.
“Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
The health department outlined the latest demographic shift in COVID-19 cases affecting younger people, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.
In April, the health department’s southwest region – which includes Cambria, Somerset and Indiana counties – saw about 5% of its cases in the 19-24 group. So far in September, it has seen 29% of the new cases.
In the north-central region – including Centre County – it was 7% in April and has been 69% so far in September.
On Friday, the department's 1,008 new cases and 17 additional deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 142,885 cases and 7,837 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Although it’s only the second time since July that the daily total topped 1,000, the department notes that there was a record 30,855 patients tested in the 24-hour period that ended at 10 p.m. Thursday.
Across the region, Cambria and Somerset counties each had two new cases. Blair and Clearfield counties each had five. Bedford County had eight. Westmoreland County had 20 new cases.
Since the pandemic hit Pennsylvania in March, there have been 515 cases and six deaths in Cambria County; 192 cases and three deaths in Somerset County; 199 cases and six deaths in Bedford County; 511 cases and 13 deaths in Blair County; 505 cases and 11 deaths in Indiana County; 270 cases and one death in Clearfield County; 1,945 cases and 49 deaths in Westmoreland County; and 1,062 cases and 11 deaths in Centre County.
