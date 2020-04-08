Lisa Cunningham was staying at her parents’ Dysart home last week when her father, Louis L. Blum, started having respiratory symptoms.
“He had congestive heart failure for several years,” Cunningham said in a telephone interview Wednesday. “I thought he was getting pneumonia. I finally convinced him to call the ambulance.”
Blum, 87, was taken to UPMC Altoona, where tests showed he had COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
He died Sunday morning at the hospital.
“We were not able to be with him when he went to be with the Lord,” Cunningham said. “It was hard. When you know someone is leaving you, you want to be there to hold his hand and tell him it’s OK.”
The test results were reported Thursday night. His case illustrates the highly contagious nature of the virus.
“He had not been out of the house since October,” his daughter said. “Somebody must have just brought it in, accidentally.”
Blum was born in Brooklyn, New York, and had a career in New York City as a sales representative for the German airline, Lufthansa.
He retired in 1973 due to health issues and moved with his family to Cambria County in 1977, said Cunningham, who now lives in Vernon, Connecticut.
Blum was active in St. Augustine Catholic Church at Dysart and was a volunteer at the former Mercy Hospital in Altoona.
Because several family members were staying in the Dysart home when Blum became ill, they have been quarantined in the house.
The family appreciates the care of UPMC Altoona’s staff, they said. The hospital made arrangements for video chat by FaceTime before Blum died.
“The doctors and nurses were all very, very nice,” Cunningham said.
The coronavirus stay-at-home situation is delaying funerals everywhere, and Blum’s memorial Mass has not been scheduled.
“Once this is all over with, and the world gets back to normal, all his family and friends will come together to remember him,” his daughter said.
Other survivors include Blum’s wife of 60 years, the former Shirley McNulty; his son, Stephen Blum, of Stroudsburg; and his brother, Peter Blum, of Tallahassee, Florida.
Gibbons Funeral Homes, of Ashville, is in charge of arrangements.
